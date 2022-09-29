Indians travel to Fernley

ELKO — Through one game in league play, the Elko football team was not tested.

Despite what could have been a scary injury to junior running back Eli Finlayson, the Indians rolled in their 3A North-East opener by a final score of 46-7 over previously-unbeaten Lowry.

Now, Elko (5-1 overall, 1-0 in league) will hit the road and take on the Vaqueros (2-4 overall, 0-1 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.

The Vaqueros are coming off a wild, two-point road loss (41-39) in Spring Creek — a game in which they fell behind 21-0 before rattling off 26-unanswered in the second period.

In the end, turnovers, penalties and the inability to make extra points led to Fernley’s demise.

The Vaqueros opened the season with a 34-14 non-league loss to Lowry, bounced back with a 43-7 victory over South Tahoe, went into the loss column again with a 31-22 road defeat to Bishop (California) and came out with a 48-17 victory over Sparks before a 17-7 loss at home to Wooster.

Through four games of stats recorded to MaxPreps, senior quarterback Gabe Tollestrup has been a weapon with his legs, carrying 41 times for 481 yards — averaging 11.7 yards per attempt — rushing for seven touchdowns.

With his arm, Tollestrup has completed 8-for-22 passes for 215 yards with three touchdowns and two picks.

Sophomore running back Marciano Montano has rushed for 473 yards on 67 totes and a TD.

Junior Garrett Harjo has racked up 172 yards on just nine carries — going for more than 19 yards per touch — and freshman Keeshawn Love has made an immediate impact with 21 carries for 171 yards and four scores.

In the passing game, the big-play target has been senior Jake Cumming — who leads the Vaqueros with four catches for 157 yards and two TDs.

Junior Tristen Martinez has ran for 92 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown, and junior Ulises Hernandez’s lone reception went for a 50-yard TD.

Junior Johnnie Williams has 32 yards on six attempts, and junior Andrew Yokoi has rushed twice for 19 yards.

Defensively, Harjo leads the team with 28 tackles and 12 behind the line of scrimmage — notching two sacks and forcing a fumble.

Freshman Joey Machado has tallied 23 tackles and recovered a pair of loose balls, returning one fumble for a touchdown.

Love, Martinez and senior Brandon McCullar have each made 19 stops — 10 of McCullar’s stuffs going for losses with two sacks.

Martinez has caused and recovered a fumble, and Love has notched a half-sack.

Yokoi has 18 stops and six for losses, a fumble recovery and a half-sack.

Sophomore Harley Denison tops the roster with 2.5 sacks and has booked 13 tackles; four behind the line of scrimmage.

Sophomores Bryce Holt and Naron Antone Jr. have made 11 stops apiece, Antone Jr. posting a pair of sacks and Holt adding one.

The double-digit tacklers are rounded out by 10 stuffs from junior Vincent Cafrelli, who has two sacks and a recovery.

As a group, the Vaqueros have gotten pressure – making 14.5 sacks — Hernandez and junior Wyatt Green adding a sack each.

Finlayson paces the Elko offense with 861 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 94 carries, also catching a 44-yard touchdown.

Senior quarterback Justus Nielsen has completed 28-of-61 passes for 403 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions and has ran 65 times for 388 yards and six scores.

Junior Fernando Acosta has 267 rushing yards on 43 totes with four TDs, junior Jacob Aguirre rushing 10 times for 53 yards with two touchdowns — also snagging three passes for 105 yards and two TDs and throwing a 52-yard strike.

Junior Preston Chamberlin leads Elko with 198 receiving yards on eight receptions with four touchdowns, and senior Ayden Whiting tops the roster with 12 catches for 176 yards and three TDs.

Chamberlin has a 44-yard TD pass to his credit, senior Alex Luna has completed each of his passes for 86 yards and a touchdown and Whiting has a 31-yard completion on his lone attempt.

Junior Cael Sellers has been the Indians’ Swiss Army knife, catching seven passes for 164 yards and a touchdown, rushing for 40 yards on four carries and tossing two touchdowns on two passes for 101 yards.

Senior Mason Chacon has two receptions for 44 yards and a 34-yard TD.

Sellers tops the defense with 32 tackles and two interceptions — one going for a pick-six — also notching a pair of sacks and a fumble recovery.

Junior Christian Felix has 31 stops and a half-sack.

Chacon, junior Naul Rubio and junior Quentin Williams have each tallied 28 stuffs — Chacon leading the team with three sacks and Rubio adding another.

Both Williams and Rubio have one interception apiece.

Senior Alex Salaz has 25 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Aguirre has recorded 23 tackles, a sack, and an INT.

Junior Marco Romero has 20 tackles, a half-sack and is tied for the team high with two fumble recoveries.

Junior Hyde Chacon has booked 19 stops and a half-sack, and Finlayson has 19 stuffs, 2.5 sacks and two recoveries — one going for a 40-yard scoop and score.

Senior Cai Alvarado has made 19 tackles, picked off a pass and pounced on a loose ball.

Junior Anthony Moseley, senior Alex Apodaca and junior Rowan Remington have each tallied 16 tackles — Apodaca notching one interception.

Luna has 12 tackles, two sacks and a recovery — junior Kian Stuart posting 11 stuffs and a recovery of his own.

Senior Carter Johnson rounds out the double-digit tacklers with 10.

Game Time

The Indians and the Vaqueros will face off at 7 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.