Indians wallop Hawks

ELKO -- The weather was wild. The Skyview Hawks from Nampa, Idaho, pulled up to partly-cloudy skies and a mild night with a storm approaching in the distance.

Little did they know with that storm would come a flood of Elko Indian points (61).

The Hawks started fast with a seven-play, 80-yard drive capped by a 40-yard touchdown pass from Maximilian Cutforth to Ayden Martinez. Elko’s Cael Sellers blocked the extra point, Skyview went up by six.

After Elko's starting drive was riddled with penalties, and Skyview got the ball back and Cutforth hit Cayden Peterson on a 67 yard pass, which led to an eventual Hawk touchdown to go up 13.

As the clouds rolled in, the Indians woke up and answered the call with some trickeration as Sellers hit a wide open Jacob Aguirre for an Elko touchdown. The Indians failed on the two-point conversion. Indians 6, Hawks 13.

Skyview quickly got back into business as Cutforth hit Ryker Oswald on a 60-yard pass, but the drive ended in a failed field-goal attempt.

Back came the Indians three plays later as Eli Finlayson scampered for a 50-yard touchdown and Quentin Williams took the toss for a two-point conversion, Elko taking the lead 14-13.

Elko, looking to take control as the storm loomed closer, kicked an onside only to be picked up and taken down to the 3-yard line by Skyview’s Daniel Hernandez. The Hawks scored the next play on a Peterson run and a two-point conversion to go up 21-14.

On a wild drive that had a great mix of inside and outside runs, a beautiful pass and catch from Justus Nielsen to Alex Apodaca, and even a fake punt fourth-down conversion by Sellers, Finlayson took it in the endzone. Nielsen converted on the two-point conversion to put Elko up 22-21 to start the second quarter.

As the night grew colder and the rain fell, the Skyview offense drizzled and Elko’s physicality took over. The Indians relentlessly pressured the Skyview QBs.

Elko’s next possession romped 98 yards in a back-breaking drive, capped off by another Finlayson TD and two-point conversion.

On the Indians' next possession, Finlayson scored on a spectacular 60-yard run where he looked to be stopped on a 10-yard gain, bounced off a would-be tackler and accelerated to the end zone.

The rain cascaded down and drowned out the Hawks' hopes as Elko took a commanding 39-21 half time lead.

It was more of the same in the second half as Sellers scored on a 20-yard fade from Nielsen, who scored the two-point conversion to go up 46-21 with 3:45 left in the third.

Skyview put up a few scores as the Indians emptied the bench.

Elko’s Fernando Acosta added a shifty 25-yard TD and Finlayson put the game's final score on the board with an 80-yard sprint. Elko Indians 61, Skyview Hawks 35.

The season outlook is bright as the Elko Indians travel to Melba, Idaho, to take on the Mustangs in non-conference action at 7 p.m. Friday.

SKYVIEW -- 21 -- 0 -- 6 -- 8 -- 35 Total

ELKO -- 14 -- 16 -- 16 -- 15 -- 61 Total

Individual Stats: Elko

Rushing: Nielsen 17-86; Naul Rubio 6-9; Sellers 1-7; Aguirre 1-2, Acosta 6-53 with one touchdown; Marco Romero 2-10; Finlayson 19-288 with five touchdowns.

Receiving: Preston Chamberlin 1-17, Sellers 2-35 with one touchdown, Apodaca 2-13, Aguirre 1-25 with one touchdown.

Passing: Sellers 1-1 for 25 yards with one touchdown; Nielsen 5-9 for 65yards with a touchdown.

Team Totals: Rushing 52-451; Receiving 6-10 for 90 yards; Total Offense 541 yards.

Defense: Sellers lead the team in tackles with seven, had one sack and one blocked kick.

Kick returns: Williams 4-109, Finlayson 1-20.