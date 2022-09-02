Indians wear down Truckee

ELKO — The Elko football team — coming off its first loss of the year — started slowly Friday night in its 3A North opener versus Truckee.

But, the Indians gradually wore down the Wolverines and took full control — tearing off a 43-11 victory.

On its first drive, Truckee went three-and-out and punted to the Elko 24.

The Indians’ first drive ended in a turnover, fumbling and the Wolverines pouncing on the football at the 30 on a recovery by senior Connor Knotts.

Senior Dylan Sumner caught an eight-yard screen, and sophomore Joe Birnbaum snagged a pass in the left flat for 10 yards to the Indians’ 11.

Elko junior Cael Sellers made a nice tackle for a short gain by junior Luke Trotter, and junior Eli Finlayson made a sack.

The Wolverines marched back five yards with a false start, and senior Mason Chacon senior quarterback Julian Hall for a gain of three on a scramble.

Facing 4th-and-18 from the 21, Truckee gutted a 38-yard field goal by senior Matthew Tanner.

With 6:26 remaining in the first quarter, the Indians trailed 3-0.

Elko’s next drive resulted in a punt by Sellers for 37 yards to the Truckee 42, but the Wolverines gave the ball back with an early snap that smacked Hall in the facemask — junior Preston Chamberlin jumping on the football at the Truckee 30.

Junior quarterback Justus Nielsen broke around the right edge for a 19-yard gain, but the next play went for minus-five.

A false start moved the ball back even more, and a delay of game placed Elko in a huge hole.

On 3rd-and-forever, a short pass to the right flat to junior Quentin Williams resulted in a four-yard gain.

On fourth down, the attempted pass was overthrown and out of the back of the end zone for a turnover on downs.

The Elko defense stiffened and forced a three-and-out, junior Ayden Rodriguez forcing a 4th-and-long with a sack.

After a punt to the Elko 47, the Indians wound up at the Truckee 29 following a tough run by Finlayson — who broke a number of tackles — and a helmet-to-helmet call on the Wolverines placed the ball inside the 10.

Acosta and Finlayson traded carries — Finlayson running hard to near the goal line and losing the football but being ruled down by contact.

A false start moved Elko back to the 6, but Finlayson punched the rock with hard-nosed running back to the 1.

On 4th-and-goal, the Indians’ line got a good push — Nielsen scoring a touchdown on the left side.

Finlayson caught the two-point conversion in the right flat, giving Elko an 8-3 lead with 8:37 remaining in the second.

Sumner returned the kick to the 39, and Birnbaum carried for an easy eight — the Wolverines giving the same look but handing the ball back to Sumner for a big gain to the Elko 41.

Trotter ran for four yards and pounded the middle for a 15-yard tote to the 22, but the Indians stuffed out the next attempt.

Finlayson hammered Sumner in the flat on a screen, and senior Alex Salaz sacked Hall — the Wolverines going backward with a holding penalty.

On 4th-and-long, junior Jacob Aguirre made a great open-field tackle against Hall short of the line to gani — the Indians taking over on downs at their own 18.

Sellers moved the chains with a 14-yard catch-and-run, and Nielsen scrambled for five yards before Finlayson laid down the truck stick for another fresh set of downs.

Acosta slipped and went down in front of a defender, Truckee called for a tough helmet-to-helmet call.

He rushed for five yards on two carries and a false start set up 4th-and-10 at the Truckee 19.

After lining up for a “fake punt,” Elko called a timeout and sent the offense on the field — Chamberlin high-pointing a fade from Nielsen for a 19-yard touchdown.

Finlayson took a toss to the left for the conversion for a 16-3 lead with 49 seconds remaining in the half.

On Truckee’s next possession, Salaz jarred the ball loose after a screen to the left side for a ince gain — Sellers picking up the rock and packing it to around the Wolverines’ 40.

The Indians attempted a fake kneel of the football, but the handoff to Williams did not fool many folks.

Elko was slow to get on the ball, and Nielsen made a great run inside the 10, but time expired on the half.

At the break, the Indians were up 13.

To start the third quarter, the Indians began to choke the life out of the Wolverines.

Whiting returned the kick all the way to the Truckee 15, and Finlayson broke outside contain for a touchdown off the right side and added the conversion for a 24-3 lead with 11:40 on the clock.

Penalties — mostly false starts — ruined the Wolverines’ first drive of the third.

Whiting returned the punt to the 40, but the Indians also went backward with penalties to their own 18.

A nine-yard grab by Whiting set up 4th-and-3, but the Indians faked the punt and got stomped out at the 22.

Finlayson pushed Truckee backward with a big sack, and penalties once again plagued the Wolverines — who turned the ball over on downs after a dropped pass down the seam on 4th-and-15.

Elko marched down the field with runs by Nielsen, Finlayson and Acosta — reaching the Truckee 45.

A holding call put the Indians in a 3rd-and-20, but a little trickery and some lefty magic — Whiting throwing the football from the left slot — resulted in a nice catch by Sellers at the Wolverines’ 24.

On 4th-and-2 from the 17, a hard-count by Nielsen made Truckee — gaining a first down at the 12.

Acosta carried twice for a total of six yards, and Nielsen called his own number for a touchdown run up the middle on a read-option right.

The conversion was incomplete, but Elko went up by 27 with the score at 30-3 with 11:55 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Truckee did nothing with its next possession, and Finlayson brought the crowd to its feet on Elko’s following drive — breaking a run down the left side for the nail in the coffin.

Junior Hyde Chacon added the extra point for a 37-3 lead with 9:36 on the clock.

The Wolverines gained a big play by Sumner to the Elko 38, and he ran over a defender for another first down.

The drive was capped by a touchdown up the middle by Birnbaum, and Sumner added the conversion — making the score 37-9.

Finlayson and Acosta each carried for first down after the Indians recovered an onside kick attempt at midfield but the drive was stymied by penalties.

Elko got the ball back with a big hit by Hyde Chacon, and junior Kian Stuart recovered the Truckee fumble deep in the Wolverines’ territory.

The Indians capped the drive with a five-yard touchdown run by Aguirre.

On the PAT, the snap was botched but Elko improved to 2-1 on the season with a 43-11 victory over the Truckee in the 3A North opener for both teams — this after a wild play on the “last snap” of the game.

An inadvertent whistle blew a play dead, but Trotter galloped 59 yards for a touchdown — penalties marched the ball from the line of scrimmage to near the end zone.

O the actual final play, junior Naul Rubio intercepted a pass — sealing the Indians’ 32-point victory.

Up Next

The Indians will travel and face North Valleys in another East-West crossover contest at 7 p.m. Friday, in Reno.