Leopards streak past Braves, 63-36

OWYHEE — The Wells football team rained on Owyhee’s senior-day ballgame.

The visiting Leopards took down the hosting Braves by 27 points in a 63-36 contest.

Despite the lopsided loss, Owyhee moved the football well.

On 40 carries, the Braves ran for 370 yards — averaging nearly a first down per touch at 9.3 yards — throwing for 93 yards.

Senior Lenso Hanchor carried 16 times for 242 yards — picking up 15.1 yards per tote — and completed 6-of-15 passes for 85 yards with a touchdown pass.

Junior Bisaapi Melendez rushed for 96 yards on 16 attempts and caught two passes for 24 yards.

Sophomore Noah Johnson ran for 21 yards on four touches, and sophomore Ben Blossom carried four times for 11 yards and completed 1-of-6 passes for eight yards.

Senior Kaden Harney’s lone reception went for eight yards, and sophomore Rolando Espitia caught one ball for five yards.

Owyhee’s receiving yards are 57 yards short of its passing yardage.

Defensively, Hanchor recorded a team-high 16 tackles — Blossom posting 14 stops and Johnson rounding out the double-digit tacklers for the Braves with 12 stuffs.

Senior Royce Rivas made eight tackles, both Melendez and Espitia notched seven stops and freshman Treyvin Hanks added six tackles.

Harney posted five tackles, and the stops were capped with four stuffs by junior Myles Allison.

Johnson and Espitia each recovered a fumble for Owyhee.

*Wells did not record stats for the contest.

Up Next

The Braves (1-5 overall, 0-3 in league) will wrap up the year with a road game at 1 p.m. Thursday, in McDermitt.

The Leopards (3-4 overall, 1-1 in league) will close the regular season at home, facing Eureka at 7 p.m. Thursday, in Wells.