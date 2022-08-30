Melba punches Elko in mouth in 2nd half

MELBA, Idaho — Coming off a 61-35 home victory over Skyview (Nampa, Idaho) in the season opener, the Elko football team left a couple questions to answer following its second game — a 38-26 road loss to the Melba (Idaho) Mustangs.

Was Elko believing its hype?

Would the Skyview game have been at least more competitive if the Hawks’ starting quarterback not been hurt?

What happened to the Indians' defensive ends, the secondary without junior Cael Sellers and Elko — in general — after halftime against a Melba school with an enrollment of less than 450 students?

The Indians came out strong, leading 12-8 after the first quarter.

In the second period, Elko and Melba matched scores — each putting eight points on the board — the Indians taking a 20-16 lead into the locker room.

However, the Mustangs punched Elko right in the face in the second half — outscoring the Indians 22-6 after the break — and breezed to a 38-26 victory.

For Elko, junior quarterback Justus Nielsen finished 6-for-13 and passed for 133 yards with two touchdowns but was intercepted twice.

With his legs, he carried 16 times for 79 yards and scored a TD.

Junior tailback Eli Finlayson toted the rock 17 times for 78 yards and a touchdown but did the bulk of his damage in the first half.

In the passing game, junior Preston Chamberlin had a great night statistically — making four catches for 120 yards (30-yard average) with two touchdowns.

Junior Quentin Williams’ lone rush went for a 20-yard gain, junior Fernando Acosta ran the ball twice for 14 yards and junior Marco Romero carried once for two yards.

Senior Ayden Whiting made a seven-yard reception, and senior Alex Apodaca’s lone grab went for six yards.

On special teams, Whiting picked up 60 yards on two kick returns— also booting the ball four times for 195 yards on kickoffs — and Williams ran for 24 yards on his lone return and blocked a kick.

Senior Alex Luna punted the ball well, racking up 83 yards on two punts with a long of 44 yards.

Defensively, junior Hyde Chacon led the team with 10 tackles — nine solo — and senior Mason Chacon finished with eight tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Junior Christian Felix added seven stops (six solo), Williams made six solo stuffs and seven total tackles and Finlayson recorded seven tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Romero tallied five tackles and a half-sack, and a plethora of Elko players notched four stops — senior Cai Alvarado, senior Alex Salaz, Luna and Chamberlin.

Luna also posted a half-sack.

Junior Naul Rubio, Apodaca, junior Rowan Remington, junior Kian Stuart and junior Jacob Aguirre each closed with three tackles — Aguirre also picking off a pass and returning the ball 40 yards.

Up Next

The Indians will now play games that count toward postseason implications, opening the 3A North slate at home against Truckee at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.