Mount up: Whiting gallops to Chargers — Elko senior signs to play football for Briar Cliff

ELKO — Elko senior Ayden Whiting now knows where he will continue his football career.

Whiting has elected to sign with Briar Cliff University — an NAIA program — in Sioux City, Iowa.

He made an official visit to the Briar Cliff campus on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, liking his experience enough to sign with the Chargers.

“The personal feel I got with the professors and the coaches is what I liked the most,” Whiting said.

Whiting is expected to play at wide receiver and return kicks on special teams.

When asked what position or duty he likes most, he stated that he “likes it all.”

He was also in contact with and made visits to the University of Montana Western, in Dillon, and Ottawa (Kansas) University.

The Chargers are a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference and went 1-10 overall with a 1-9 mark in conference play during the 2022 season.

Academically, he is leaning toward a degree in elementary education — “preferably something with younger kids but will keep my options open.”

As for his goals on the gridiron, Whiting has a short-term and a long-term focus.

“I want to get my weight up, get stronger and be healthier,” he said. “Eventually, I want to be an All-American in that league.”

While at Briar Cliff, he wants to be more than just a football player or a student.

“I want to grow as a person, build relationships — within the school, outside of it and within the football program — and meet new people,” he said.

Varsity High School Career

Junior Year

Whiting was a two-year starter for the Indians, beginning his varsity career with a bang as a junior.

He knocked down a 2nd-Team All-North and 1st-Team All-League choice at wide receiver — also serving the Indians well on special teams.

Whiting finished second on the team and sixth in the league with 17 catches, also ranking second on the roster and seventh in the 3A North-East with 251 receiving yards — tying for the team high and splitting third in the league with four touchdown grabs.

Whiting set career highs with four catches and two TDs in a 33-14 road victory over Lowry on Sept. 24, 2021, in Winnemucca, and posted a career-best 83 receiving yards on two snags and a TD during a 48-0 road shutout of Hug on Sept. 17, 2021, in Reno.

He was also a 2nd-Team All-League returner.

Whiting not only sparked Elko’s offense with his hands — he often set up the Indians in great field position after returning kicks and punts.

He ranked third in the league in both kick-return and punt-return average.

Whiting returned eight kickoffs a total of 200 yards (25-yard average) — including a long of 43 yards — and took eight punts a distance of 117 yards (14.6-yard average) with a long of 35 yards.

Senior Year

As a senior, Whiting — a 2021 2nd-Team All-League kick returner — locked down a 2nd-Team All-North selection in the same respect in his final season.

Whiting led the Indians with 226 yards on seven kickoff returns — averaging 32.3 yards per return with a long of 40 — and averaged 13.1 yards on 13 punt returns, totaling 170 yards, including a long of 33 yards.

Altogether, he amassed 396 yards on special teams returns — named the 3A North-East return specialist of the year.

At wide receiver, he garnered a 2nd-Team All-League league selection at wide receiver — posting 17 catches for 255 yards with five TDs.

He tied for fourth in the league in touchdown grabs and ninth in receiving yards, also rushing twice for 11 yards.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Ayden Whiting on his high school accomplishments on the football field for the Elko Indians and best wishes as he attempts to do the same for the Chargers of Briar Cliff University.

