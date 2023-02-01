 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Mount up: Whiting gallops to Chargers — Elko senior signs to play football for Briar Cliff

  • 0

ELKO — Elko senior Ayden Whiting now knows where he will continue his football career.

Whiting has elected to sign with Briar Cliff University — an NAIA program — in Sioux City, Iowa.

He made an official visit to the Briar Cliff campus on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, liking his experience enough to sign with the Chargers.

Elko at Spring Creek football — Oct. 22, 2022

“The personal feel I got with the professors and the coaches is what I liked the most,” Whiting said.

Whiting is expected to play at wide receiver and return kicks on special teams.

When asked what position or duty he likes most, he stated that he “likes it all.”

He was also in contact with and made visits to the University of Montana Western, in Dillon, and Ottawa (Kansas) University.

People are also reading…

The Chargers are a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference and went 1-10 overall with a 1-9 mark in conference play during the 2022 season.

Academically, he is leaning toward a degree in elementary education — “preferably something with younger kids but will keep my options open.”

As for his goals on the gridiron, Whiting has a short-term and a long-term focus.

“I want to get my weight up, get stronger and be healthier,” he said. “Eventually, I want to be an All-American in that league.”

While at Briar Cliff, he wants to be more than just a football player or a student.

“I want to grow as a person, build relationships — within the school, outside of it and within the football program — and meet new people,” he said.

Varsity High School Career

Junior Year

Whiting was a two-year starter for the Indians, beginning his varsity career with a bang as a junior.

He knocked down a 2nd-Team All-North and 1st-Team All-League choice at wide receiver — also serving the Indians well on special teams.

Fallon at Elko Football — Oct. 9, 2021

Whiting finished second on the team and sixth in the league with 17 catches, also ranking second on the roster and seventh in the 3A North-East with 251 receiving yards — tying for the team high and splitting third in the league with four touchdown grabs.

Whiting set career highs with four catches and two TDs in a 33-14 road victory over Lowry on Sept. 24, 2021, in Winnemucca, and posted a career-best 83 receiving yards on two snags and a TD during a 48-0 road shutout of Hug on Sept. 17, 2021, in Reno.

He was also a 2nd-Team All-League returner.

Whiting not only sparked Elko’s offense with his hands — he often set up the Indians in great field position after returning kicks and punts.

He ranked third in the league in both kick-return and punt-return average.

Whiting returned eight kickoffs a total of 200 yards (25-yard average) — including a long of 43 yards — and took eight punts a distance of 117 yards (14.6-yard average) with a long of 35 yards.

Senior Year

As a senior, Whiting — a 2021 2nd-Team All-League kick returner — locked down a 2nd-Team All-North selection in the same respect in his final season.

Whiting led the Indians with 226 yards on seven kickoff returns — averaging 32.3 yards per return with a long of 40 — and averaged 13.1 yards on 13 punt returns, totaling 170 yards, including a long of 33 yards.

Altogether, he amassed 396 yards on special teams returns — named the 3A North-East return specialist of the year.

At wide receiver, he garnered a 2nd-Team All-League league selection at wide receiver — posting 17 catches for 255 yards with five TDs.

He tied for fourth in the league in touchdown grabs and ninth in receiving yards, also rushing twice for 11 yards.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Ayden Whiting on his high school accomplishments on the football field for the Elko Indians and best wishes as he attempts to do the same for the Chargers of Briar Cliff University.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

No. 3 Indians play at No. 2 Wolverines

No. 3 Indians play at No. 2 Wolverines

The No. 3 Indians and the No. 2 Wolverines will square off for the second time — the next installment counting for all the marbles — at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Surprise Stadium, in Truckee, California.

As of Thursday morning, the forecast for Saturday is a high of 41-degrees with an 84-percent chance of rain and a 10 mph wind from the southwest.

Elko wears down Wooster

Elko wears down Wooster

No. 3 Elko (9-2 overall) will now face the No. 2 Wolverines (8-1 overall) at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Surprise Stadium, in Truckee, California.

The Indians handed Truckee its only loss of the season by a lopsided margin of 43-11 on Sept. 2, at Warrior Field.

Wave take out Indians in 7-6 dogfight

Wave take out Indians in 7-6 dogfight

The Indians (6-2 overall, 2-1 in league) will have a bye week after Dayton canceled on Elko’s homecoming contest, the game now a battle between the Elko JV and Lovelock at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.

Elko’s varsity team will resume its schedule in the season finale at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in Spring Creek.

Indians overwhelm Bucks

Indians overwhelm Bucks

The Indians (5-1 overall, 1-0 in league) will hit the road and take on the Vaqueros (2-4 overall, 0-1 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.

Elko opens league play against Lowry

Elko opens league play against Lowry

The Indians (4-1 overall) and the Buckaroos (4-0 overall) will open league play of the Division 3A North-East at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field, the game serving as the Elko varsity team’s final home game after Dayton canceled its season.

Elko explodes on Hug, 48-8

Elko explodes on Hug, 48-8

Elko will play its final home game of the year against Lowry at 7 p.m. Friday, the homecoming contest against Dayton likely turning into a battle of the Indians’ and Dayton’s JV teams — the Dust Devils canceling their varsity season.

Indians host Hawks

Indians host Hawks

The Indians (3-1 overall, 2-0 against 3A North) will host the Hawks (2-1 overall, 1-1 against 3A North) at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.

Indians mercy-rule Panthers, 44-0

Indians mercy-rule Panthers, 44-0

RENO — The Elko football team used some trick plays early and got stronger throughout Friday night on the road, enforcing the mercy rule in th…

Indians wear down Truckee

Indians wear down Truckee

The Indians will travel and face North Valleys in another East-West crossover contest at 7 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Indians host Truckee in 3A North opener

Indians host Truckee in 3A North opener

After the Indians hung tough for a 14-13 road victory last season, Truckee will have revenge on its mind at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field, in the 3A North opener for both teams.

WATCH NOW: Indians look to back up great season with another

WATCH NOW: Indians look to back up great season with another

“Expectations from people outside our program are probably really high, but to replace key parts, slide in guys, hope the pieces fit and not miss a beat is a tough,” he said. “Practices have been competitive, the kids are having fun and we hope we can stay healthy.”

Brown to Roman dusts Elko

Brown to Roman dusts Elko

ELKO — While the Elko football team did a decent job of defending Virgin Valley’s top-notch air attack Saturday in the Division 3A state semif…

Indians host Vaqueros

Indians host Vaqueros

The Indians (6-2 overall, 4-0 in league) must be disciplined and play assignment-responsible defense against Fernley’s option and motion-heavy offense, taking on the Vaqueros (4-2 overall, 2-1 in league) in the 3A North regional semifinal round at 6 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.

Indians destroy Spartans

Indians destroy Spartans

After a scoreless first quarter, the Indians hung 28 points on the board in the second — continuing their dominance throughout — adding 20 points after the break and cruising to a 49-0 victory, the No. 1 seed of the Division 3A North-East and a first-round bye for the playoffs.

Elko blows through Dayton in 1st half

Elko blows through Dayton in 1st half

Elko (3-0 in league) is in sole possession of first place in the 3A North-East standings and will try to solidify a first-round bye for the regional playoffs — a crossover postseason versus the 3A North-West — in its regular season finale against Spring Creek (1-2 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field, during the Indians’ homecoming and senior-night ballgame.

Indians travel to winless Dayton

Indians travel to winless Dayton

Elko (4-2 overall, 2-0 in league) will look to take another step toward possibly solidifying a first-round bye and a No. 1 seed for the playoffs with another victory against the Dust Devils (0-5 overall, 0-2 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Dayton.

Elko, Fallon in battle of league unbeatens

Elko, Fallon in battle of league unbeatens

In a rare day game, Elko (3-2 overall, 1-0 in league) will look to continue its positive start in the 3A North-East against Fallon (3-2 overall, 1-0 in league) at 3 p.m. Saturday, at Warrior Field.

Elko at unbeaten Bucks

Elko at unbeaten Bucks

The Indians (2-2) will find out if their success against the Hawks was a sign of things to come or simply an aberration, squaring off against the unbeaten Bucks (4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.

Indians hang tough in 14-13 thriller

Indians hang tough in 14-13 thriller

In a tough place to play against a difficult team to beat, the Indians did exactly that — hanging on for a 14-13 victory against playoff perennial Truckee, at Surprise Stadium.

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL records Tom Brady retires with

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News