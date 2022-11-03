No. 3 Indians play at No. 2 Wolverines

ELKO — Courtesy of its only loss in league play — a slim 7-6 road defeat on Oct. 7, in Fallon — the No. 3 Elko football team now has to travel to No. 2 Truckee for its second-round playoff game.

The Indians (9-2 overall) started slowly but easily rolled last week over No. 6 Wooster by a final score of36-0 art Warrior Field.

The Wolverines (8-1 overall) had a bye week in the first round of the postseason.

Truckee’s lone loss of the season came at the hands of the Indians, a 43-11 demolition on Sept. 2, in Elko.

In the matchup, Elko outgained Truckee by a wide margin with 396 yards of total offense to 268 yards for the Wolverines.

The Indians rushed for 288 yards on 50 carries and threw for 108 yards, while the Wolverines ran for 192 yards on 31 attempts and passed for 76 yards.

Elko junior running back Eli Finlayson led all players with 143 rushing yards on 18 tries — averaging 7.9 yards per touch — and scored two touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Justus Nielsen completed 5-of-8 passes for 62 yards with a touchdown and not interceptions, also carrying 12 times for 85 yards (7.1 yards per run) with two TDs.

Junior Cael Sellers caught two passes for 57 yards, senior Ayden Whiting hauled in three balls for 28 yards and threw a 31-yard strike to Sellers and junior Preston Chamberlin’s lone snag was a 19-yard touchdown on fourth down.

In the backfield and on the outside, junior Jacob Aguirre rushed five times for 24 yards with a score and caught a four-yard pass.

Junior backup QB Naul Rubio finished 1-of-2 with a 15-yard pass.

Truckee junior Luke Trotter gained 109 yards on nine carries — the bulk of which coming on a long run late in the fourth quarter — and senior Dylan Sumner ran for 56 yards on six attempts and notched five receptions for 40 yards.

Senior quarterback Julian Hall completed 9-of-15 passes for 66 yards, but he was dragged down for a loss of 30 yards on six rushes.

Sophomore Joseph Birnbaum scored the Wolverines’ only touchdown and carried four times for 33 yards, also posting a 10-yard reception.

Junior Miles Kelly-Caruthers picked up 11 yards on two tries and caught two passes for 10 yards, and junior Tamrat Dueber rushed twice for 12 yards.

Senior Jake Solberg carried once for six yards, and junior Alfonso Ayala tallied a six-yard catch.

Junior Tanner Kuch completed 2-of-5 passes for 10 yards but was intercepted once.

Defensively, Aguirre led Elko with nine tackles — the Indians gaining six stops from Sellers and five apiece for Finlayson and junior Rowan Remington.

Juniors Anthony Mosely and Quentin Williams mounted four stops each, and Elko picked up three stops apiece by juniors Christian Felix, Hyde Chacon and Danny Marquez.

Senior Cai Alvarado, junior Tyler Wiseman, senior Mason Chacon, senior Alex Salaz and senior Carter Johnson added two stops apiece.

The defense was capped by a tackle each from Chamberlin, senior Ayden Rodriguez, senior Alex Luna, junior Kian Stuart, junior Dayton McKnight and senior Alex Apodaca.

The Indians racked up four sacks; one each by Finlayson, Sellers and Rodriguez and a half-sack apiece from Luna and Salaz.

Elko forced four turnovers; three fumble recoveries and a pick — Chamberlin, Sellers and Stuart all jumping on a loose ball and Rubio intercepting a pass.

For Truckee, junior Max Ellermeyer recorded a game-best 17 tackles, a half-sack and forced a fumble — senior Reed Loper also reaching double digits with 10 stops.

Kelly-Caruthers neared double figures with nine stuffs, senior Jake Doughty added eight and senior Colton Knotts followed with seven and recovered a fumble.

Senior Julian Magana and senior Donivan Lopez each recorded six tackles — Magana posting a half-sack — senior Wyatt Wichert made five stops and the Wolverines gained three stuffs each by junior Aidan Osti, senior Logan Peterson and Solberg.

Sophomore Paul Ronzone, junior Rylan Lopez and senior Matthew Tanner each booked two stops.

The Truckee defense was rounded off with a tackle apiece for seniors Ezra Sharp, Joey Salas, Sean McMullen and Kade Knautstrunk, Trotter and fellow juniors Fabian Cerda and Kellen Gallagher.

In the event of a close game, special teams could come into play.

Tanner boomed a 38-yard field goal for the Wolverines in the first meeting, while Whiting hauled an 81-yard kick return on the opening boot of the third quarter.

Game Time

The No. 3 Indians and the No. 2 Wolverines will square off for the second time — the next installment counting for all the marbles — at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Surprise Stadium, in Truckee, California.

As of Thursday morning, the forecast for Saturday is a high of 41-degrees with an 84-percent chance of rain and a 10 mph wind from the southwest.