No. 4 Spartans travel to No. 1 Fallon

SPRING CREEK — At 7 p.m. Friday, the Spring Creek football team — the No. 4 seed for the 3A North regional playoffs — will attempt to slay the dragon.

The Spartans (7-3 overall) — coming off a 47-7 home win last week in the first round of the postseason over Hug — will face the No. 1 Greenwave (7-1 overall), in Fallon.

Fallon — the Division 3A North-East champion and No. 1 overall seed — was had a first-round bye last week.

In the first meeting of the season, the Greenwave beat down the Spartans 49-19 on Sept. 30, in Spring Creek.

Fallon was efficient with the pass, junior quarterback Bryce Adams completing 14-of-20 passes for 305 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions — also rushing four times for 35 yards and another score.

His favorite target was senior wideout Steven Moon, who caught seven balls for 177 yards — including a 90-yard TD just before halftime.

Senior running back Brody Jacks carried 18 times for 151 yards and two TDs.

Junior Baylor Sandberg hauled in a 58-yard touchdown, and junior Ethan Tarner closed with three receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown.

In total, the Greenwave racked up 497 yards of total offense — going for 305 through the air and 192 on the ground.

Spring Creek moved the football as well, throwing for 177 yards and rushing for 260 — amassing 446 yards of total offense — according to receiving stats, which do not match passing totals.

Senior Weston Petersen completed 16-of-26 passes for 186 yards with a touchdown and no picks.

He also carried the ball 17 times for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Senior running back Chace Valtiera rushed for 60 yards on nine attempts, and senior Drew Walthers scored once and gained 24 yards on nine totes.

In the passing game, junior Austin Reasbeck brought in five catches for 56 yards — rushing three times for 22 yards — and senior Klayten Piippo notching three receptions for 42 yards and a TD.

Senior Blaze Howard finished with five catches for 40 yards, and junior Jon Crawford-Wadley’s lone reception was a 25-yarder.

The offense was closed with a nine-yard catch for junior Michael Dorame, a five-yard reception by senior David Hutchison and two carries for six yards from senior Jerry Inama.

Defensively, Spring Creek was led by a game-high 11 tackles by Piippo, eight stops for junior Christian Dorame, seven stuffs from Michael Dorame and five apiece by junior Cody Acord and Howard — who made the Spartans’ only sack.

Reasbeck notched four tackles, and Inama, Crawford-Wadley and junior Wyatt Scott booked three apiece.

Junior Caleb Higley recorded two stuffs, and the defense was capped with a tackle each for Valtiera, junior Matt Loyd, Hutchison, sophomore Colin Banning and junior Kameron Bush.

For the Wave, senior Tristan Hill led the team with 10 tackles and junior Caden McKnight neared double figures with nine stops.

Sandberg recorded eight tackles and two sacks, while senior Casamaro White added six stuffs.

Junior Carter Paul, junior Roland Grondin and junior Brady Alves tallied five tackles each — Grondin also scooping and scoring on a 58-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Tarner finished with four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble — Moon also notching four stops.

Junior Benito Cortez and senior Jeremiah Prinz made three tackles apiece — Prinz also blocking an extra point — and Fallon gained two stuffs apiece from senior Evermar Garcia, sophomore Trevor Hyde and sophomore Ashton Davis.

The Wave defense was rounded off with a tackle each for junior Jaiden McFadden, junior Troy Shelton and senior Talon Wright.

On special teams, Fallon junior Cesar Gonzalez Ledesma — a soccer transplant — went a perfect 7-for-7 on PATs.

For Spring Creek, Reasbeck made 1-of-2 extra points — having one attempt blocked.

Game Time

The No. 4 Spartans (7-3 overall) and the No. 1 Greenwave (7-1 overall) will battle for a berth in the state semifinal round at 7 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.

A Spring Creek win would likely send the Spartans to the South to potentially face either Desert No. 1 Moapa Valley or Mountain No. 1 SLAM Academy.

A victory for Fallon would result in another home game for the Wave against the lowest-remaining South team — which will be determined after games between Desert No. 2 Virgin Valley and Mountain No. 1 SLAM and Desert No. 1 Moapa Valley and Mountain No. 2 Boulder City.