alert top story

Owyhee outline: Volleyball 1-3, football 0-2

Owyhee Braves Logo

OWYHEE — Through six contests for the Owyhee volleyball and football teams, the Lady Braves have notched the lone victory.

Volleyball

Owyhee’s volleyball team has started the season 1-3 — according to MaxPreps — the Lady Braves went 0-3 in pool play during the Yerington tournament but posted a win in their most recent match.

The Lady Braves lost in two sets to Spring Creek (25-21 and 25-14) in the season opener, were also swept by Spanish Springs (25-8 and 25-9) and dropped a three-set contest to Portola (California) by scores of 19-15, 25-23 and 9-15.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, Owyhee defeated Rimrock (Bruneau, Idaho) in four sets at home — winning the first and second sets 25-17, losing the third game 25-18 but closing the door with a 25-18 victory in the fourth frame.

Football

In the season opener, the Braves were thumped on the road at Pyramid Lake by a score of 52-14.

Owyhee played a closer ballgame on Saturday, Sept. 10, but fell 25-14 against Rimrock.

Senior Lenso Hanchor rushed for 158 yards on 16 carries, and junior Bisaapi Melendez ran for 62 yards on 15 attempts.

Sophomore quarterback Ben Blossom completed 4-of-5 passes for 55 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Sophomore Rolando Espitia caught two balls for 46 yards, senior Royce Rivas had a six-yard reception and Melendez added a three-yard grab.

Melendez also returned a kickoff for 62 yards.

Defensively, Hanchor recorded a team-high 16 tackles — Melendez notching 13 stops.

Blossom also finished in double digits with 11 stuffs, and freshman Treyvin Hanks neared double figures with nine tackles.

Sophomore Noah Johnson made seven tackles, senior Kaden Harney booked six stops and Rivas finished with five stuffs and recovered two fumbles.

Espitia rounded out the defense with three tackles.

Up Next

The Braves (0-2) will look for their first win versus Sierra Lutheran at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Carson City, and the volleyball team — according to MaxPreps — will open 1A East play at 3 p.m. Sept. 23, in Eureka, one matchup against Jackpot not listed on the schedule.

