Railroaders knocked out by Muckers, 52-16

VIRGINIA CITY — In the first round of the Division 1A state football playoffs, East No. 2 Carlin suffered a blowout loss to West No. 1 Virginia City.
The state quarterfinal wound up similar to the regular season matchup — which the Muckers won 48-8 on Sept. 1, in Carlin — Virginia City advancing to the semifinal round with a 52-16 beating of the Railroaders.
Carlin’s season closed with a 4-5 overall record, a 2-1 mark in the 1A East and an 0-1 stint in the state tournament.
Up Next
The Muckers (7-2 overall) will now face South No. 1 Spring Creek — which also won its quarterfinal matchup 52-16 over Central No. 2 Mineral County — at noon Saturday, at Beatty High School.