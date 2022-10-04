Railroaders outlast Leopards, 36-26

CARLIN — In the league opener for both the Wells and Carlin football teams, each squad had their moments Thursday night.

However, the hosts were the most physical and eventually wore down the visitors — the Railroaders outlasting the Leopards by a final score of 36-26.

Wells turned the ball over on downs on their first possession at their own 46.

Carlin moved the ball down the field with an eight-yard tote by senior quarterback Quinton Henderson and a first-down rush from senior Alex Ramirez.

Senior Jacob Runkle broke a big gain for about 35 yards to the Wells 8, and Ramirez gained about three yards on two carries.

After a false start, the Railroaders faced 3rd-and-goal from the 10 — Wells senior Tanner Hall intercepting a pass and returning the ball to the 37.

Senior Isaiah Bringhurst made a five-yard catch, and Hall caught a screen for a first down but the Leopards turned the ball over on downs for the second time at the Carlin 47.

The Roaders took their next drive to paydirt.

Henderson gained 12 yards, Runkle followed with another 12-yard carry and Henderson set up deep in Wells territory with an 18-yard run.

He took the next attempt four yards, Runkle was stacked up after a gain of one and the drive was capped with a three-yard touchdown pass from Henderson to freshman Dylan Ramirez on play-action.

The conversion was added easily with another throw to the right flat from Henderson to junior Jordan Vicente.

Dylan Ramirez recovered the ensuing kick after Wells mishandled the catch, but the Leopards got the ball right back on the next snap as senior Ryder Hitt pounced on a loose ball.

After a pass breakup by Alex Ramirez on second down, a sack by Henderson and junior Andrew Flores on third down forced a punt — senior Isaac Harney pounding a 56-yard kick for a touchback.

From their own 20, the Railroaders picked up a first down on a 10-yard carry by Alex Ramirez to the 36.

But, Hall’s second pick of the contest gave the ball back to Wells.

With 27 seconds on the clock, the Leopards found the board with a 37-yard touchdown pass from junior Sam Peterson to Bringhurst down the sea,

The conversion was unsuccessful but made the score 8-6, Carlin on top.

After a sack by Hitt, Wells forced a punt and converted a 3rd-and-18 and then some.

Hall reeled in a 70-yard touchdown pass down the right hash, cutting back behind a block from sophomore Jake Glascock and rolling to the end zone.

The conversion failed with an incomplete pass, but the Leopards grabbed a 12-8 lead with 10:20 remaining in the second quarter.

Four-consecutive drives ended with punts, but Carlin went to the front with 3:41 on the clock.

Runkle took a toss to the left for five yards, Dylan Ramirez went for nearly 30 yards on an inside give and Henderson picked up half the yards to the goal line on a run — gaining the other half the distance with a face mask.

He capped the drive with a one-yard TD run and also converted the two-pointer with his legs, giving the Railroaders a 16-12 advantage.

With less than two minutes remaining in the half, he made another impact play — blocking and recovering a punt and returning the ball to inside the 10.

Runkle scored from five yards out with a toss to the left side, and Williams added the conversion with a QB draw up the middle.

With 1:27 on the clock, the Railroaders led by double with the score at 24-12.

Wells made a necessary answer with hurry-up offense.

From midfield, Hall made a reception for nearly 30 to the 22.

Senior Josh Speir caught an out route at the Carlin 5, and senior Wheeler Johns ran to the 2.

A motion penalty moved the ball back to the 7, a pass was dropped and an incomplete pass set up 4th-and-goal.

With eight seconds remaining, Hall came up with a touchdown grab from Glascock.

For the conversion, Peterson rolled to his right and avoided pressure from both Alex Ramirez and Henderson —Bringhurst making a diving catch in the right flat.

At the half, Carlin led by four with the score at 24-20.

The Roaders started the third quarter with momentum.

Dylan Ramirez ran for a first down and then broke a big-gainer down the middle, also completing the drive with a TD catch from Henderson.

The conversion was stopped, but Carlin opened a 30-20 lead with 7:54 remaining in the third.

After a punt, Wells was placed in a dangerous position with another touchdown by the Railroaders.

Dylan Ramirez caught a ball in the flat for a first down, Runkle ran for eight yards and Williams was stopped after a short gain.

Runkle took a toss to left and cut back — the Leopards with no backside pursuit — and galloped for a 61-yard TD.

The conversion was stuffed, but Carlin took a two-score lead at 36-20 with 6:05 on the clock.

Glascock moved the Leopards with a 17-yard catch and a reception at the Carlin 5 down the post, but the Roaders made a big defensive play on a Wells run — Alex Ramirez forcing a fumble and Vicente snagging the loose ball out of the air.

From its own 12, Carlin was forced to punt — Wells kicking the ball back after a three-and-out.

After another kick by the Railroaders, Hall made a huge return — breaking a tackle and reversing field to inside the Carlin 10.

Bringhurst scored for the second time on an eight-yard touchdown with a toss to the left on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Leopards initially converted the two-pointer but were called for a penalty for not being set, a wildcat attempt then stopped short.

With 11:55 on the clock, Carlin led by 10 — the game a two-score affair.

The Railroaders marched down the field with runs by Runkle and Williams, but Carlin coughed up the rock — Wells recovering at its own 12.

The Leopards gained 15 yards on a run by Glascock around the left edge but punted to the Carlin 40 — the Railroaders punting for a touchback.

Wells’ drive ended with an interception on a fake punt, Dylan Ramirez returning to the 15.

The Roaders converted a 4th-and-short and ran out the clock, beating Wells in the 1A East opener by a final score of 36-26.

Runkle rushed for 176 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns, Henderson adding 121 yards on 26 attempts with a TD of his own.

With his arm, Henderson completed 4-of-9 passes for 22 yards with two touchdowns and two INTs — Hall making both picks for the Leopards.

Dylan Ramirez snagged two passes for 16 yards — each reception going for a touchdown — and ran seven times for 43 yards.

Alex Ramirez rushed seven times for 29 yards and made a three-yard reception.

Vicente also notched a three-yard catch for a conversion.

Defensively, Alex Ramirez led Carlin with nine tackles and caused a fumble; Henderson sharing the team high with nine stops of his own — pacing the attack with two sacks, forcing a fumble, recovering one and blocking a punt.

Dylan Ramirez finished with seven stuffs and an interception, and Vicente closed with three tackles and a fumble recovery.

Freshman Leo Krantz, Flores, Runkle and senior Nick Melton each tallied two tackles — Flores posting one sack — and the defense was capped with one stop for both junior Josef Hartford and freshman Sebastian Anthony.

On special teams, Vicente returned to kickoffs for 45 yards — Runkle picking up 28 yards on a pair of punts returns.

Up Next

The Railroaders (3-3 overall, 1-0 in league) will host Owyhee (1-3 overall, 0-1 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Carlin.

Wells (2-3 overall, 0-1 in league) — loser of three straight — will travel and take on the Grizzlies in an intrastate contest at 5 p.m. MST on Friday, in Grace, Idaho.