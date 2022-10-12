Railroaders roll past Braves, 62-40

CARLIN — On Friday, the Carlin football team remained unbeaten in league play of the Division 1A East with a 62-40 home victory over Owyhee.

The Railroaders improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in conference, the Braves dropping to 1-4 on the season and 0-2 in league.

In the contest, both teams mounted ample offensive production — Carlin netting 572 yards of total offense and Owyhee finishing with 502 yards.

The bulk of Carlin’s damage was done on the ground, carrying 52 times for 469 yards with eight rushing touchdowns.

Owyhee actually averaged more yards per tote than the Railroaders (12.8 to nine), the Braves rushing for 308 yards on 24 attempts with three TDs.

Through the air, Owyhee threw for 194 yards and three scores against one interception — Carlin netting 103 yards with one TD and one pick.

Owyhee senior Lenso Hanchor led all players with 227 rushing yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns — including a long of 65 yards — and completed a 44-yard pass on his lone attempt.

Carlin was paced by 189 rushing yards on 19 attempts and three TDs with a long of 53 yards by senior Jacob Runkle, who also caught two passes for 75 yards and a TD — going for a long of 70 yards.

Senior quarterback Quinton Henderson rushed 18 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns, also completing 4-of-9 passes for 103 yards with another TD.

For the Braves, sophomore quarterback Ben Blossom completed 6-of-11 passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns —junior Bisaapi Melendez hauling in two passes for 87 yards and a score and carrying eight timed for 72 yards and one touchdown and senior Royce Rivas snagging five balls for 87 yards with two TDs.

Freshman Dylan Ramirez ran for 88 yards and a TD on eight carries and made a 20-yard reception for the Railroaders, and senior Alex Ramirez finished with five attempts for 49 yards and a touchdown and an eight-yard catch.

Senior Nick Melton capped Carlin’s rushing scores with a two-yard TD.

On defense, Melendez led all players with 15 tackles and recovered a fumble — Hanchor following with 14 stops and Blossom and Rivas each adding 12 tackles.

Dylan Ramirez closed with a team-high 12 stuffs, made a sack and forced a fumble for the Railroaders.

Owyhee’s double-digit tackles were rounded out by 10 stuffs apiece for freshman Treyvin Hanks and sophomore Noah Johnson; Hanks also pouncing on a loose ball.

The Braves’ defense was closed out with seven tackles by senior Kaden Harney and three for junior Myles Allison.

For Carlin, Alex Ramirez finished with eight tackles and an interception.

Henderson tallied five stops, junior Jordan Vicente and freshman Leo Krantz booked three stuffs each and the Railroaders gained two tackles apiece by sophomore Azland Pinnell, junior Josef Hartford, freshman Gage Lewis and Melton.

The Carlin defense was finished off with a tackle each from freshman Sebastian Anthony, Runkle and freshman Dean Landrith — who also recovered a fumble.

Up Next

The Braves (1-4 overall, 0-2 in league) will face Wells (2-4 overall, 0-1 in league) at 1 p.m. MST on Saturday, in Owyhee.

After a bye week, Carlin (4-3 overall, 2-0 in league) will close its regular season against the Vandals (4-2 overall, 1-0 in league) in a contest that will likely determine the 1A East champion at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, in Eureka.