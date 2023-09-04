SPRING CREEK — Through two games, the Spring Creek football team has struggled mightily on offense.

After a 24-0 road loss to Galena in the season opener, the Spartans were shut out once again in their home opener — falling 31-0 Friday night to Douglas.

Spring Creek barely eclipsed 100 yards of total offense — rushing for 71 and throwing for 33 — the Tigers gaining 374 yards with 272 on the ground and 102 through the air.

The Tigers built a 15-0 lead in the first quarter, using a combination of solid runs by senior Connor Jackson and deep passes down the left side of the field by junior quarterback Jackson Ovard to senior Trace Estes.

After a number of runs by Jackson and senior Andrew Strand, the Spartans stiffened inside their own 10 on Douglas’ first drive — the Tigers missing a field goal after a stop for a loss of three by senior Matt Loyd on 3rd-and-goal.

But, Spring Creek botched the handling of multiple snaps and went three-and-out — senior Jon Crawford-Wadley punting to the Douglas 43.

The Tigers scored on their second possession, converting a 3rd-and-4 with a 33-yard dime from Ovard to senior Aaron Moss to the Spring Creek 18.

After a sack by senior Cody Acord, Douglas capped the 57-yard drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass by Ovard to senior Kyle Koontz — who ran a fade to the left side.

Jackson ran for the conversion and an 8-0 lead with 3:34 remaining in the first quarter.

Douglas attempted and onside kick that was recovered by senior Slayde Jones at midfield, but runs by senior Austin Reasbeck and sophomore quarterback Aaron Santos went for two-yards apiece — the drive ending on an interception of Jones by senior Aaron Tekansik at the 50.

Estes gained 19 yards on a jet sweep and then caught a 34-yard pass down the left sideline.

Acord pushed the Tigers back to the 9 with a tackle for a loss of four, but Strand broke outside contain around the left edge and scored a nine-yard touchdown — the extra point giving Douglas a 15-0 with ticks on the clock in the opening frame.

Spring Creek picked up its initial first down in the second quarter on a six-yard run by Reasbeck, a three-yard tote from junior Keagan Vandeneykel and a two-yard carry by junior Taiten Mogensen — who then caught a four-yard swing pass.

The Spartans moved the chains again with a bubble screen to Crawford-Wadley, who gained 11 yards to the Douglas side of midfield at the 39.

But, the drive stalled with short carried by Mogensen, Reasbeck and senior Michael Dorame — Spring Creek committing a motion penalty on 4th-and-6 and punting for virtually no yards after avoiding pressure up the middle.

From their own 35, the Tigers went three-and-out — the snap on the punt flying over the head of Estes, who gained some yardage after a lengthy scramble after the recovery.

At the Douglas 38, Reasbeck went for two yards and four yards on direct snaps from the wildcat but was stuffed on third down.

On 4th-and-4, the Spartans turned the ball over on downs as Mogensen was dropped for a loss of four.

The Tigers picked up a first down at the 47 with a run by Strand, but the Spartans forced a punt — Loyd and senior Wyatt Scott combining for a tackle against Jackson — Tekansik kicking on 4th-and-9 for a touchback after a short carry, a false start and an incomplete pass.

Spring Creek gained a first down on 3rd-and-10 with a pass interference call, Douglas’ bench was issued an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and Crawford-Wadley moved the ball to the Tigers’ 39 on a bubble screen.

But, the Spartans gave the ball away with a dropped snap — No. 71 pouncing on the fumble.

On the last play of the half, Jackson gained about 20 yards.

At the break, the Spartans trailed 15-0.

Spring Creek went three-and-out on its first possession of the third quarter, but the Spartans stiffened after a 38-yard run by Jackson to the Spring Creek 34 — Dorame and junior Colin Banning each making great stops in the backfield.

However, Douglas’ punt by Estes traveled to the Spring Creek 4.

On the first play of the drive, the snap was mishandled — resulting in a safety and a 17-0 deficit after the recovery.

Vandeneykel and Crawford-Wadley made nice tackles and forced a punt after Reasbeck’s free kick traveled all the way from the 20 to the end zone for a touchback with the help of a strong tailwind.

After Douglas punted short into the headwind, the Spartans took over on the plus-side of midfield at the 44.

But, Mogensen was dragged down for a loss of three and Spring Creek did not pick up an all-out blitz by the Tigers — who hit Santos and the ball as he was throwing — Tekansik settling under his second interception of the night.

From the Spring Creek 40, Douglas turned the takeaway into points.

Jackson gained 19 yards, ran the same play of the left side to the 2-yard line and then took a wildcat snap for the TD.

The extra point by junior Allen Gomes opened a 24-0 lead with 4:46 remaining in the third quarter.

Spring Creek’s next possession went for minus-10 yards with a block in the back, punting to the Douglas 44 — the Tigers punting to the Spartans’ 26 after nice defensive stops from Scott and Dorame.

From the 26, the Spartans gained seven yards on a run from Reasbeck — who then lost two — punting to the Douglas 4 on a 66-yard roller from Crawford-Wadley with the tailwind.

Douglas gained a quick hitter up the middle by Jackson for 31 yards on the last play of the third quarter, but a pair of incomplete passes and as big stick by junior Kenny Smith forced a punt.

From their own 20, Jones was roughed on a pass — the ball winding up at the 41 after a throw in the left flat to Crawford-Wadley — and the Tigers were called for encroachment.

Reasbeck gained a first down with a nine-yard run, and the chains moved again on the next play with a 13-yard sweep around the right side by Dorame to the Douglas 32.

But the next three plays went for minus-yards and the Spartans turned the ball over on downs with an incomplete pass.

From their own 31, the Tigers went 69 yards — picking up all the yardage on the ground — led primarily by junior Evan Youmans, who capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown on a toss to the left with one minute remaining and a PAT from Gomes.

Vandeneykel returned the kickoff to the 30, and Mogensen finished the game with a few strong runs — stiff-arming a defender on a 23-yard tote to the Douglas 47 and gaining eight on the next play.

Time expired, and the Spartans were handed their second shutout loss — falling 31-0 to Douglas.

Reasbeck led the Spartans with 36 yards of total offense — rushing for 33 yards on 10 carries and catching a three-yard pass — and Crawford-Wadley hauled in four balls for 26 yards.

Mogensen gained 20 yards on seven attempts and posted a four-yard reception, and Dorame gained 15 yards on three totes.

Santos finished 5-for-11 for 36 yards with an interception and ran twice for two yards, and Jones went 1-for-5 for minus-three yards and a pick.

On his lone run, Vandeneykel gained one yard.

Up Next

The Spartans (0-2) will face a tough test in their 3A North opener, hosting defending state champion Truckee (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.