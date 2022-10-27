Spartans close season with 8-2 win

SPRING CREEK — The final game of the regular season wound up being the last contest of the year for the Spring Creek boys soccer team.

On Thursday, the Spartans erupted for a 6-0 halftime lead and an eventual 8-2 victory over Fallon.

Due to Elko’s 4-0 victory Thursday over Lowry, Spring Creek was eliminated from postseason contention — the Indians claiming their third-consecutive 3A North-East championship and the league’s only berth to the 3A North regional tournament.

The game’s first shot was fired by Spring Creek junior Nathan Morrill, who nailed a ball over the frame.

Just three minutes into the contest, the Spartans found the scoreboard.

On a ball down the left side of the field, senior Spencer Anderson crossed a gorgeous pass to the opposite post — senior Owen May flying in for a body into the net.

Defensively, Spring Creek had some momentary lapses — leading to Fallon corners and a near header by senior Yahir Ugalde.

Sophomore keeper Brady Smith tipped the ball over the frame for another corner kick, which the Spartans escaped unscathed.

May worked through a pair of defenders on the right side but thumped a line drive that sailed high.

The Spartans nearly found another goal with a long ball, but the Fallon goalie came forward for a scoop off the grass just in front of a sliding Morrill.

Spring Creek’s lead doubled in the 15th minute.

After a foul by the Greenwave just outside the box, Anderson knocked a direct kick off the Fallon wall and snuck the ball inside the left upright for a 2-0 advantage.

Just two minutes later, sophomore Justin Miner pushed the margin to three with a beautiful shot — sending a frozen rope through traffic into the upper portion of the frame.

On a corner kick by sophomore Djrevan Demick, junior Kendrick Lee stamped a header but hit the ball high over the crossbar.

For the Greenwave, junior Bryan Mendoza nearly scored in the middle —Smith diving and tipping the ball away — and then he hit a header on a corner kick over the crossbar.

In the 27th minute, the Spartans netted their fourth ball of the half — Morrill crossing the face of the keeper and trickling in a shot to the opposite-left post from the right side into an empty net.

Moments later, Demick hit a shot that was just high of the left side of the frame.

The Spartans were remarkably efficient offensively.

In the 33rd minute — on consecutive corner kicks — Spring Creek made a boot from the flag count.

Demick arched a perfectly-placed pass to the opposite-left side, where junior Carson Fisher one-touched the ball into the net for a 5-0 streak.

May tallied his second goal of the half in the 38th minute, driving through a number of players on the left side and regaining possession after a deflection of his initial shot — sticking his second attempt into the net.

At the half, the Spartans had put in a touchdown — or two hat tricks — and led 6-0.

From the reset, there weren’t five seconds that rolled off the clock before Spring Creek jumped to a 7-0 lead.

On the opening whistle, Anderson bombed an arching rainbow that found nothing but the back of the net from the midfield stripe.

The Spartans threatened to score multiple times.

Anderson crossed a ball to the middle, where seniors Leo Stephenson and Paul Brownlee both nearly scored off a header and a kick.

Brownlee also forced the issue on the right side and came to close to poking a ball into the net on multiple occasions, and senior Robert McAnany made a nice header.

Spring Creek eventually placed the game in the realm of the mercy rule, as Stephenson finished off a play down the center of the field.

With the score at 8-0, the Spartans came within about six minutes of stopping the show early — the eight-goal margin not enforced until the 60th minute.

Fallon came within seven goals with their first score on a shot from the right side by Mendoza and tacked on their second score of the contest with a line drive from the heart of the field by Ugalde.

Down the stretch, Smith — who was moved from the frame to the field — made several charges toward the Greenwave’s frame and kicked several balls that nearly made their ways into the net.

In the end, the Spartans closed their season with an 8-2 victory and finished the year with a 13-7-4 overall record and a 7-1-2 mark in league play.