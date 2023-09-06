SPRING CREEK — For a team looking for its first win, the opponent couldn’t much tougher.

At 7 p.m. Friday, the Spring Creek football team — which has not scored a point through two games — will host defending 3A state champion Truckee.

The Wolverines (3-0) — despite graduating some key members of the title team — are off to another strong start with a 35-24 victory on the road at Colfax (California), a 38-3 domination at home against East Nicolaus (California) and a close 20-17 win over 5A North Division-II opponent Damonte Ranch.

Friday’s contest will mark the first 3A North ballgame for both the Wolverines and the Spartans.

For Truckee, junior Jace Estabrook — a name synonymous with the Wolverines — has stepped in nicely at quarterback.

He has completed 32-of-50 passes for 55 yards with seven touchdown against just one interception.

With his legs, he has rushed for 76 yards on 23 carries and scored one TD — also returning a punt to paydirt.

Truckee’s offensive weapons have been junior Joseph Birnbaum and senior Luke Trotter.

Birnbaum has caught 12 passes for 232 yards with three touchdowns, Trotter reeling in 10 balls for 227 yards and four TDs.

On the ground, Birnbaum has carried 26 times for 207 yards — averaging eight yards per tote — and scored twice.

Trotter has averaged 7.2 yards per attempt on 22 rushes for 159 yards and two TDs.

On defense, senior Maxx Ellermeyer leads the Wolverines with 38 tackles — adding two sacks and forcing two fumbles.

Junior Ryder Crezee has 23 tackles, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt — senior Tanner Kuch recording 22 stops, a sack and a recovery.

Juniors Luke Lauter and Paul Ronzone have each tallied 19 tackles; Lauter forcing three fumbles and posting a team-high 2.5 sacks — Ronzone causing one fumble.

Senior Miles Kelly-Caruthers has posted 16 stuffs, senior Kellen Gallagher has booked 15 stops and caused a fumble and senior Fabian Cerda has 12 tackles and a sack.

The double-digit tackles are capped by junior Calvin Curtis, who has notched 10 stops and a 20-yard interception return.

Offensively, the Spartans are still hoping to find their stride and a semblance of rhythm.

At quarterback, sophomore Aaron Santos has completed 8-of-27 passes for 59 yards with two interceptions — running eight times for 12 yards.

Senior Slayde Jones has gone 1-for-12 for minus-three yards with a pick.

On the ground, senior Austin Reasbeck leads the Spring Creek with 88 rushing yards on 20 carries — catching two passes for five yards.

A bright spot for the Spartans has been the hard-nosed running of junior Taiten Mogensen, who has 75 yards on 16 carries and a four-yard reception.

Through the air, senior Jon Crawford-Wadley has four receptions for 26 yards.

Junior Keagan Vandeneykel has a 15-yard catch and a one-yard carry.

Senior Michael Dorame has carried six times for 10 yards and caught on ball for seven yards.

On defense, senior Cody Acord has been tough up front with a team-high 24 tackles, a roster-best two sacks and a forced fumble.

Vandeneykel has 16 tackles, a forced fumble and a recovery — Dorame also making 16 stops.

Reasbeck has recorded 14 stuffs and recovered a fumble, and senior Matt Loyd has booked 11 tackles and jumped on a loose ball.

Senior Christian Dorame and senior Wyatt Scott have each notched 11 stops, and Crawford-Wadley has neared double figures with nine tackles.

Both junior Lelanyd Bautista and senior Caleb Higley have turned in eight stops, junior Colin Banning has five tackles and junior Jacob Wanner closes out the Spartans with multiple tackles with two stuffs.

Game Time

The Spartans (0-2) will face a tough test as they search for their first win of the year against defending 3A state champ Truckee at 7 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.