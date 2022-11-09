Spartans hope to tame Bulls

SPRING CREEK — After a massive upset in the second round of the 3A North postseason — taking out No. 1 Fallon on the road by a score of 21-20 — the Spring Creek football team will now play in the Division 3A state semifinal.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, at Las Vegas High School, the Spartans (8-3 overall) will look to tame the Bulls of Sports Leadership and Management Academy (7-3 overall).

In the current MaxPreps rankings, SLAM checks in at No. 6 in the 3A rankings — followed at No. 7 by Spring Creek.

Of the Bulls’ three losses, all came in succession — one against Division 5A South opponent Palo Verde by a slim margin of 28-27, a 41-22 deficit versus Division 4A Arizona school American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North and a 29-13 home loss to 3A South-Desert Moapa Valley.

Despite the loss to the Pirates, SLAM — which went 4-0 in the Division 3A South-Mountain — earned the South overall No. 1 seed because the Mountain champion was in the rotation for the higher seed.

After the three-game losing streak, the Bulls are on a six-game winning streak — freshly removed from a 35-28 victory over Virgin Valley.

Senior Donnell Colbert had completed 76-of-117 passes for 1,198 yards with 12 touchdowns against four interceptions.

Colbert also tops the roster with 83 rushing yards on 76 carries — averaging 11 yards per tote — with 12 TDs and has a 14-yard reception.

Senior running back Daniel Nevil leads SLAM with 14 rushing scores, running for 640 yards on 79 attempts — adding three catches for 25 yards.

Senior Jaidyn Yarber has carried 53 times for 410 yards and four touchdowns with a five-yard catch.

On the outside, Junior Chysten Tabangcura paces the receivers with 23 catches for 362 yards with six TD grabs — rushing seven times for 15 yards.

Senior Robert Walker has 16 receptions for 264 yards and a score, and senior Blayz McGhee has caught nine balls for 198 yards — 22 yards per snag — with three touchdowns.

Junior Andre Cade has 11 catches for 128 yards with two TDs.

As a freshman, Anthony Delgado has seven carries for 81 yards with a touchdown — senior Moses Tabangcura running 13 times for 55 yards and a score, hauling in four balls for 36 yards and completing 2-of-7 passes for 47 yards with a touchdown.

Junior Dontrelle Jones has four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown, sophomore Damien Nevil has a 43-yard catch and has rushed six times for 18 yards, sophomore Dylan Tondreau has four catches for 48 yards and senior Jamal Barron has a 10-yard grab.

The offense is capped with a six-yard reception for senior Dominick Ross, freshman Alaijah Young completing 1-of-3 passes for six yards.

Defensively, Tondreau leads the Bulls with 35 tackles with two sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery and a pick — Damien Nevil adding 33 stops and leading the team with three interceptions.

Delgado has 32 stuffs, a sack, a pick and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Junior Connor Law has 26 tackles and a sack, and McGhee has notched 22 stops and an 88-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Barron has recorded 18 tackles, two fumble recoveries (taking one to the house) and an interception — senior Jonathan Ramirez posting 18 tackles of his own.

Daniel Nevil and Moses Tabangcura have each tallied 15 stuffs; Tabangcura tying for the team high with three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Cade also has three sacks, 14 tackles and a recovery — sophomore Choyce Meloncon adding 13 stops.

Senior Julian Bell has 12 tackles, and sophomore Nathan Peral rounds out the double-digit tacklers with 10 stops.

As a team, the Bulls have 14 sacks — senior Armando Diaz Jr. adding two Colbert and senior Adam Hutchinson tacking on one apiece.

SLAM has made 14 takeaways; 10 fumble recoveries and four NTS — returning four recoveries for touchdowns.

Colbert and sophomore Isaac Rincon have each taken a loose ball to paydirt, junior James Castro rounding out the recoveries.

For the Spartans, senior quarterback Weston Petersen has completed 101-of-180 passes for 1,680 yards with 17 touchdowns versus four INTs.

On the ground, Petersen also leads the attack with 755 yards on 86 carries with eight touchdowns.

Senior Austin Reasbeck — who was moved to running back in recent weeks — has been a weapon in a number of areas with a team-high 28 catches for 422 yards with three touchdowns and 51 carries for 320 yards and two scores.

Senior running back Chace Valtiera has 440 rushing yards on 75 attempts with five touchdowns and four catches for 15 yards.

Senior Klayten Piippo has 18 catches for 422 yards and five TDs — including the game-winning score at Fallon — and junior Jon Crawford-Wadley has 12 receptions for 366 yards (30.5 yards per catch) and a roster-best six touchdown snags with three carries for 39 yards.

Senior Drew Walthers, who has been banged up, has 297 rushing yards on 66 carries with four touchdowns.

Senior Blaze Howard has 13 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown, senior David Hutchison adding 12 grabs for 101 yards and three TDs.

Senior Jerry Inama has 17 totes for 63 yards, junior Tucker Johnson has four catches for 48 yards, junior Michael Dorame has seven receptions for 47 yards and junior Christian Dorame has rushed for 43 yards on nine attempts.

Senior Jaxon Miller has a 30-yard reception, and sophomore lineman Colin Banning has a two-yard touchdown run.

Defensively, Piippo has been a tackling machine with 122 one the season — forcing a fumble, picking off a pass and adding a sack.

Michael Dorame has 78 stops, two interceptions, two pick-sixes and a fumble recovery.

Howard has recorded 62 tackles, a sack and two INTs — junior Cody Acord notching 60 stuffs and a half-sack.

Banning has 47 tackles, a half-sack, a 58-yard interception return for a touchdown, a pair of recoveries and forced fumble.

Reasbeck has 44 tackles and a team-high seven interceptions, and junior Wyatt Scott has booked 42 stuffs, a sack and a recovery.

Junior Caleb Higley has posted 40 tackles, a sack and a recovery — junior Matt Loyd adding 29 tackles.

Crawford-Wadley has 30 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble — junior Christian Dorame posting 27 stops, causing a fumble and pouncing on another.

Inama has 21 stuffs and two fumble recoveries — jumping on one for a touchdown last week against the Greenwave — and Valtiera has 19 stops.

The double-digit tacklers are capped with 15 for Miller.

As a unit, the Spartans have forced 25 turnovers — 15 interceptions and 10 recoveries — turning four takeaways into TDs.

On special teams, the Bulls are dangerous — Cade returning three kicks for touchdowns; two on kickoffs and one on a punt.

SLAM senior Ramon Taylor has mad 31-of-34 PATs and 1-of-3 field goals with a 25-yarder, Walker sinking 6-of-9 extra points.

Reasbeck has connected on 17-of-22 extra points, Crawford-Wadley knocking through 3-of-5 tries.

Punts have been similar for both teams; Moses Tabangcura averaging 33.1 yards on 10 boots — Valtiera averaging 31.1 yards on 29 punts.

Offensively, the yardages are eerily alike — SLAM posting 342.2 yards of total offense per game (217.1 rushing, 125.1 passing) and Spring Creek notching 326.8 yards of total offense per contest (178.1 rushing, 148.7 passing).

The Bulls have scored 54 touchdowns and average 37.6 points per game, the Spartans posting 42 touchdowns and notching 25.5 points per game.

The Spartans have blocked three field goals and one punt.

Game Time

