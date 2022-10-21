 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Spartans host Indians in episode of Summit Series

  • 0
Ayden Whiting

Elko's Ayden Whiting (11) breaks through a hole for one of several nice punt returns against Spring Creek on Friday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Warrior Field. 

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

SPRING CREEK — In total, the Elko and Spring Creek football teams have kicked off against one another 24 times — the Indians claiming 13 battle and the Spartans winning 11 contests.

In a rare Saturday contest, the 25th installment of the Summit Series will kick off at 7 p.m., in Spring Creek.

For the upcoming meeting, the visiting Indians (7-2 overall, 3-1 in league) blasted the hosting Spartans (6-2 overall, 3-1 in league) by a final score of 49-0 on Oct. 23, 2021, at Warrior Field.

Spring Creek is hoping for a better result on Saturday during its senior night.

The regular-season finale will have postseason implications, more for the Spartans.

Despite matching league records at the moment, even if Spring Creek won — Elko would still be the No. 3 seed for the 3A North playoffs, due to the Indians’ victory over West No. 1 Truckee and the Spartans’ loss to the Wolverines.

People are also reading…

Regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s ballgame, the Indians will host a first-round contest against the No. 6 seed.

But, the Spartans can also guarantee themselves another home game with a win — even a loss, given the outcomes of other games — and earn the No. 4 seed and host the No. 5 seed.

If Wooster defeats Hug, Spring Creek could also fall to No. 5 and have to travel and play the No. 4 Colts.

Head coach A.J. Wilson said there was one scenario where the Spartans could fall to No. 6 with a loss and a Lowry win over North-East No. 1 Fallon.

For a description of the NIAA scenarios, tiebreaker information and the format for the 3A North football postseason format, visit docs.google.com/document/d/1_E Zf20dkU9yezPZowW7ZAumAbPvbFLs-lKuMDwe-eE/edit throughout the weekend as games are completed.

As for Saturday’s matchup, the Indians are coming off a 7-6 road defeat on Oct. 7, in Fallon, in their most recent game — earning a forfeit victory over Dayton last week — Elko outgaining the Greenwave 310 yards to just 149 but committing costly penalties and failing to execute in key situations at crucial areas of the field and not converting a two-point conversion in a one-point loss.

Last week, the Spartans beat down Lowry by a final score of 26-6, in Winnemucca.

Saturday’s contest will be a clash of styles; Elko relying largely on dominating at the line of scrimmage and running the football — Spring Creek operating from a spread formation on airing things out with more regularity.

On the season, the Indians have carried the rock 337 times for 2,231 yards — averaging 6.6 yards per tote — for 26 touchdowns.

On 228 attempts, the Spartans have rushed for 1,564 yards — picking up 6.9 yards per touch — with 19 scores on the ground.

Through the air, Spring Creek has completed 86-of-141 passes for 1,246 yards with 13 TDs and just two interceptions.

Elko is 53-for-109 for 1,013 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and five picks.

Another factor for the ballgame will be the weather.

At kickoff, the temperature is expected to be 38 degrees with a 34% chance of rain/snow showers and a 7 mph wind.

Defensively, the Indians have recorded 529 tackles as a team — the Spartans tallying 480 stops collectively.

Elko has racked up 17 sacks, Spring Creek mounting five sacks.

As a unit, the Indians have booked 23 takeaways — nine interceptions and 14 fumble recoveries — while the Spartans have forced 15 turnovers on nine INTs and six recoveries.

Each team has blocked four kicks; Spring Creek batting down three field goals and one punt — Elko swatting four field goals.

In total, the Indians have scored 42 touchdowns — 26 on the ground, 13 through the air, one on a fumble return and two pick-sixes.

The Spartans have scored 32 TDS; 19 on rushes and 13 on passes.

On special teams, kicks have gone for similar yardages on kickoffs and punts — Spring Creek holding a slight lead from the tee at 43.2 yards to 42.3 yards for Elko, the Indians possessing a slim advantage of 32.7 yards to 30-yards even on punts.

The Spartans have kicked much more extra points; successful sinking 14-of-20 PATs — the Indians trying and making just two extra points on the season.

Elko has converted 27 two-point tries — 26 on the ground and one through the air — Spring Creek converting three two-pointers (two rushing, one receiving).

Playing percentages, there is a conceivable likelihood that Elko and Spring Creek will each host first-round playoff games next week — potentially one playing at 1 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

Game Time

A number of questions will be answered in Friday night’s ballgames, the final of which will be provided after the Indians (7-2 overall, 3-1 in league) and the Spartans (6-2 overall, 3-1 in league) square off at 7 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Spartans jump on Buckaroos, 26-6

Spartans jump on Buckaroos, 26-6

The Spartans (6-2 overall, 3-1 in league) will close out the regular season against Elko (7-2 overall, 3-1 in league) with a date change — kicking off at 7 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Elko JV dominates Dayton, 55-6

Elko JV dominates Dayton, 55-6

Elko’s JV will look for an undefeated season at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek, the varsity teams following in the season finale at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Spartans travel to Lowry to face Bucks

Spartans travel to Lowry to face Bucks

The Spartans (5-2 overall, 2-1 in league) can separate themselves from the bottom of the league and bury Lowry (4-2 overall, 0-2 in league), at 7 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.

Wave take out Indians in 7-6 dogfight

Wave take out Indians in 7-6 dogfight

The Indians (6-2 overall, 2-1 in league) will have a bye week after Dayton canceled on Elko’s homecoming contest, the game now a battle between the Elko JV and Lovelock at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.

Elko’s varsity team will resume its schedule in the season finale at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in Spring Creek.

Fallon buries Spartans

Fallon buries Spartans

The Spartans will return two action in two weeks, playing on the road against Lowry at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in Winnemucca.

Spartans host Wave

Spartans host Wave

SPRING CREEK — On Friday, the Spring Creek football team will play a pivotal home game — one which could have big postseason implications.

Indians overwhelm Bucks

Indians overwhelm Bucks

The Indians (5-1 overall, 1-0 in league) will hit the road and take on the Vaqueros (2-4 overall, 0-1 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.

Elko opens league play against Lowry

Elko opens league play against Lowry

The Indians (4-1 overall) and the Buckaroos (4-0 overall) will open league play of the Division 3A North-East at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field, the game serving as the Elko varsity team’s final home game after Dayton canceled its season.

Elko explodes on Hug, 48-8

Elko explodes on Hug, 48-8

Elko will play its final home game of the year against Lowry at 7 p.m. Friday, the homecoming contest against Dayton likely turning into a battle of the Indians’ and Dayton’s JV teams — the Dust Devils canceling their varsity season.

Spartans slated to play Saturday morning

Spartans slated to play Saturday morning

The Spartans (3-0) were scheduled to play the Wolverines (2-1 overall, 0-1 against 3A North) — wildfires and air quality allowing — at 10 a.m. Saturday, in Truckee, California.

Indians host Hawks

Indians host Hawks

The Indians (3-1 overall, 2-0 against 3A North) will host the Hawks (2-1 overall, 1-1 against 3A North) at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.

Indians mercy-rule Panthers, 44-0

Indians mercy-rule Panthers, 44-0

RENO — The Elko football team used some trick plays early and got stronger throughout Friday night on the road, enforcing the mercy rule in th…

Indians wear down Truckee

Indians wear down Truckee

The Indians will travel and face North Valleys in another East-West crossover contest at 7 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Indians host Truckee in 3A North opener

Indians host Truckee in 3A North opener

After the Indians hung tough for a 14-13 road victory last season, Truckee will have revenge on its mind at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field, in the 3A North opener for both teams.

Indians wallop Hawks

Indians wallop Hawks

The season outlook is bright as the Elko Indians travel to Melba, Idaho, to take on the Mustangs in non-conference action at 7 p.m. Friday.

WATCH NOW: Numbers up for Spring Creek football

WATCH NOW: Numbers up for Spring Creek football

“I want to improve our knowledge of the game,” said Wilson. “We put in a new offense last year, and I think the second year of our offense should be better. We learned it, now we have to expand it.”

WATCH NOW: Indians look to back up great season with another

WATCH NOW: Indians look to back up great season with another

“Expectations from people outside our program are probably really high, but to replace key parts, slide in guys, hope the pieces fit and not miss a beat is a tough,” he said. “Practices have been competitive, the kids are having fun and we hope we can stay healthy.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News