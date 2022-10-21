Spartans host Indians in episode of Summit Series

SPRING CREEK — In total, the Elko and Spring Creek football teams have kicked off against one another 24 times — the Indians claiming 13 battle and the Spartans winning 11 contests.

In a rare Saturday contest, the 25th installment of the Summit Series will kick off at 7 p.m., in Spring Creek.

For the upcoming meeting, the visiting Indians (7-2 overall, 3-1 in league) blasted the hosting Spartans (6-2 overall, 3-1 in league) by a final score of 49-0 on Oct. 23, 2021, at Warrior Field.

Spring Creek is hoping for a better result on Saturday during its senior night.

The regular-season finale will have postseason implications, more for the Spartans.

Despite matching league records at the moment, even if Spring Creek won — Elko would still be the No. 3 seed for the 3A North playoffs, due to the Indians’ victory over West No. 1 Truckee and the Spartans’ loss to the Wolverines.

Regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s ballgame, the Indians will host a first-round contest against the No. 6 seed.

But, the Spartans can also guarantee themselves another home game with a win — even a loss, given the outcomes of other games — and earn the No. 4 seed and host the No. 5 seed.

If Wooster defeats Hug, Spring Creek could also fall to No. 5 and have to travel and play the No. 4 Colts.

Head coach A.J. Wilson said there was one scenario where the Spartans could fall to No. 6 with a loss and a Lowry win over North-East No. 1 Fallon.

For a description of the NIAA scenarios, tiebreaker information and the format for the 3A North football postseason format, visit docs.google.com/document/d/1_E Zf20dkU9yezPZowW7ZAumAbPvbFLs-lKuMDwe-eE/edit throughout the weekend as games are completed.

As for Saturday’s matchup, the Indians are coming off a 7-6 road defeat on Oct. 7, in Fallon, in their most recent game — earning a forfeit victory over Dayton last week — Elko outgaining the Greenwave 310 yards to just 149 but committing costly penalties and failing to execute in key situations at crucial areas of the field and not converting a two-point conversion in a one-point loss.

Last week, the Spartans beat down Lowry by a final score of 26-6, in Winnemucca.

Saturday’s contest will be a clash of styles; Elko relying largely on dominating at the line of scrimmage and running the football — Spring Creek operating from a spread formation on airing things out with more regularity.

On the season, the Indians have carried the rock 337 times for 2,231 yards — averaging 6.6 yards per tote — for 26 touchdowns.

On 228 attempts, the Spartans have rushed for 1,564 yards — picking up 6.9 yards per touch — with 19 scores on the ground.

Through the air, Spring Creek has completed 86-of-141 passes for 1,246 yards with 13 TDs and just two interceptions.

Elko is 53-for-109 for 1,013 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and five picks.

Another factor for the ballgame will be the weather.

At kickoff, the temperature is expected to be 38 degrees with a 34% chance of rain/snow showers and a 7 mph wind.

Defensively, the Indians have recorded 529 tackles as a team — the Spartans tallying 480 stops collectively.

Elko has racked up 17 sacks, Spring Creek mounting five sacks.

As a unit, the Indians have booked 23 takeaways — nine interceptions and 14 fumble recoveries — while the Spartans have forced 15 turnovers on nine INTs and six recoveries.

Each team has blocked four kicks; Spring Creek batting down three field goals and one punt — Elko swatting four field goals.

In total, the Indians have scored 42 touchdowns — 26 on the ground, 13 through the air, one on a fumble return and two pick-sixes.

The Spartans have scored 32 TDS; 19 on rushes and 13 on passes.

On special teams, kicks have gone for similar yardages on kickoffs and punts — Spring Creek holding a slight lead from the tee at 43.2 yards to 42.3 yards for Elko, the Indians possessing a slim advantage of 32.7 yards to 30-yards even on punts.

The Spartans have kicked much more extra points; successful sinking 14-of-20 PATs — the Indians trying and making just two extra points on the season.

Elko has converted 27 two-point tries — 26 on the ground and one through the air — Spring Creek converting three two-pointers (two rushing, one receiving).

Playing percentages, there is a conceivable likelihood that Elko and Spring Creek will each host first-round playoff games next week — potentially one playing at 1 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

Game Time

