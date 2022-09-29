Spartans host Wave

SPRING CREEK — On Friday, the Spring Creek football team will play a pivotal home game — one which could have big postseason implications.

At 7 p.m., the Spartans (4-1 overall, 1-0 in league) will host Fallon (3-1 overall, 1-0 in league) — the winner having the upper hand in keeping hopes of a No. 1 seed alive.

The Greenwave — despite a 1-0 record — have not actually played a league game yet, gaining a forfeit win last week due to Dayton canceling its season.

Fallon opened the year with a slim, 34-28 road loss to Division 5A program Reed.

Against 3A North-West foes, the Wave rolled to a 58-6 victory over Sparks and blanked South Tahoe 41-0.

Fallon did not get to play Truckee due to poor air conditions because of wildfires.

Through three games of stats, the Wave’s offense has been balanced.

Junior quarterback Bryce Adams has completed 38-of-58 passes for 475 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions — running twice for 26 yards — and junior Brady Alves has gone 9-for-12 for 124 yards and three TDs against no picks.

Alves has carried seven times for 68 yards and two scores.

Senior Tristan Hill leads Fallon with 29 carries for 115 yards and five touchdowns; junior Roland Gronin rushing 18 times for 96 yards and two TDs.

Senior Evermar Garcia has ran for 74 yards on 11 totes with one score, and senior Steven Moon has three carries for 37 yards and one touchdown.

Through the air, junior Ethan Tarner has been Fallon’s biggest target — topping the roster with 19 catches for 270 yards with a touchdown.

Moon has 10 catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns, junior Carter Paul has snagged 11 balls for 109 yards and junior Baylor Sandberg has tallied five receptions for 63 yards and is tied with Moon for the team high with two receiving TDs.

Defensively, Hill leads the Wave with 24 tackles and three for losses.

Gronin has recorded 17 stops and two in the backfield, and senior Casamaro White has made 13 stuffs.

Moon and junior Caden McKnight have each notched 12 stops; McKnight accounting for one of Fallon’s three INTs.

Paul rounds out the double-digit tacklers with 10 and has a pick of his own.

Alves also has an interception, and the Wave have recovered four fumbles — one each by senior Jeremiah Prinz, junior Sean Reeder, sophomore James Sorensen and junior Wyatt Steffens.

Sandberg, sophomore Ashton Davis and junior Troy Shelton have each caused one loose ball.

Davis and Sorensen have one sack apiece, and so does sophomore Trevor Hyde.

On special teams, Fallon has already taken two kicks to the house — Moon going for a kickoff TD and Paul adding another score on a punt.

Junior Cesar Gonzalez Ledesma has made all five of his extra points, and Moon has successfully knocked through 2-of-3 PATs.

Spring Creek is coming off a 41-39 victory in its league opener over Fernley.

Through five games, senior Weston Petersen has completed 58-of-97 passes for 851 yards and nine touchdowns versus two interceptions — also rushing for 332 yards and four TDs on 42 attempts.

Senior Chace Valtiera is tied with Petersen for the team high in rushing with 332 yards on 48 totes with five touchdowns.

Senior Drew Walthers has emerged a force on the ground as well, running 57 times for 273 yards and three scores.

Junior Austin Reasbeck has nine carried for 94 yards and a touchdown, junior Christian Dorame has rushed nine times for 43 yards with a score and sophomore Colin Banning has a two-yard touchdown.

In the passing game, Reasbeck leads the Spartans with 18 receptions for 266 yards with two TDs.

Senior Klayten Piippo has eight catches for 168 yards and two scores, and junior transfer Jon Crawford-Wadley has caught three balls for 110 yards and two touchdowns in two contests.

Senior Blaze Howard has five catches for 89 yards and a TD, and senior David Hutchison has 10 receptions for 78 yards and a team-best three TD grabs.

On defense, Piippo has amassed a roster-best 52 tackles — four for losses — and picked off a pass against the Vaqueros to seal the game.

Junior Matt Loyd and Howard each have 31 stuffs, with Howard intercepting a pair of passes.

Junior Michael Dorame has tallied 30 stops and taken a pick 32 yards for a touchdown and recovered a fumble.

Reasbeck leads the team with four INTs and has 29 tackles, junior Cody Acord posting 28 stops and a half-sack.

Junior Caleb Higley has 24 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery — Banning notching 22 stuffs, a half-sack, a team-high two recoveries and a forced fumble.

Christian Dorame has 19 tackles, has caused a fumble and has recovered another — junior Wyatt Scott making 19 stuffs and a sack.

Valtiera has 11 tackles and the double-digit tacklers are capped by 10 apiece from both senior Jaxon Miller and Crawford-Wadley — who has a pick and a forced fumble.

On PATs, Reasbeck has made 11-of-14 attempts.

Game Time

The Spartans and the Wave will square off at 7 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.