Spartans jump on Buckaroos, 26-6

WINNEMUCCA — In 2021, the Lowry football team rained on Spring Creek’s homecoming parade with a double-up 38-19 victory.

On Friday, the Spartans returned the favor — jumping all over the Buckaroos — hammering out a 26-6 road victory and putting a damper on Lowry’s homecoming festivities.

Senior quarterback Weston Petersen had himself quite the ballgame, completing 12-of-18 passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions — launching an 86-yard strike — and running eight times for 128 yards and two TDs, including a 67-yard scamper.

Junior wide receiver Jon Crawford-Wadley hauled in three passes for 95 yards — including an 86-yard TD — and carried three times for 39 yards.

Senior Klayten Piippo caught four balls for 88 yards and a 55-yard score.

Senior running back Chace Valtiera gained 36 yards on seven attempts, senior Jerry Inama rushing four times for 25 yards.

The offense was capped with two catches for 10 yards by senior Blaze Howard and three receptions for seven yards for junior Michael Dorame.

Defensively, Piippo notched a team-high 17 tackles — two for losses — and a sack.

Dorame tallied 12 stops, and junior Cody Acord closed out the double-digit tacklers for the Spartans with 11 stuffs — wreaking havoc on the Bucks with five tackles for losses.

Inama and Howard posted six tackles each, and sophomore Colin Banning recorded four stops — including one in the backfield.

Spring Creek gained five tackles apiece by senior Jaxon Miller, junior Tucker Johnson (one for a loss), junior Caleb Higley and Crawford-Wadley.

Junior Shawn Troup mounted two tackles, and the defense was closed out with a stop each from senior Chris Coplan and junior Matt Loyd.

On special teams, Crawford-Wadley — filling in for junior Austin Reasbeck — made 2-of-4 PATs.

Up Next

The Spartans (6-2 overall, 3-1 in league) will close out the regular season against Elko (7-2 overall, 3-1 in league) with a date change — kicking off at 7 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.