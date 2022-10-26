Spartans look to bounce back in rematch — No. 4 Spring Creek hosts No. 5 Hug at 7 p.m. Thursday

SPRING CREEK — For the Spring Creek football team, entering the playoffs on a lopsided loss — falling 38-0 at home in a blizzard against Elko — is not ideal but the Spartans can take solace in knowing their first-round opponent is a squad they have already beat.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, the No. 4 Spartans (6-3 overall, 3-2 in 3A North-East) will host No. 5 Hug (6-3 overall, 4-1 in 3A North-West) in a rematch of a crossover contest.

On Sept. 2, Spring Creek won a competitive road game with the Hawks by a final score of 41-28, in Sparks.

In the first meeting, the Spartans outscored Hug 7-0 in the first quarter and 14-12 in the second — leading 21-12 at the break.

Spring Creek extended to a 34-20 lead entering the fourth quarter with a 13-8 advantage in the third.

Down the stretch, the Hawks made things interesting with a touchdown and a two-point conversion — making the score 34-28 — but the Spartans closed the door with a score of their own and an extra point for a 41-28 victory.

Senior quarterback Weston Petersen led the offense; completing 10-of-17 passes for 131 yards with two touchdowns against one interception and carrying the ball 13 times for 102 yards and two TDs — accounting for four total touchdowns.

Senior running back Chace Valtiera rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 12 attempts, and senior Drew Walthers finished with 35 yards on nine totes.

Junior Austin Reasbeck ran for 17 yards on three touches and caught a 21-yard pass, and senior Blaze Howard snagged two balls for 25 yards with a touchdown — senior Klayten Piippo hauling in two passes for 15 yards and junior Tucker Johnson’s lone reception going for 25 yards.

The ball was distributed well, as senior David Hutchison posted two catches for 18 yards, junior Michael Dorame added an 15-yard grab and Valtiera gave the Spartans seven-different players with a reception on a two-yard catch.

The offense was capped with six rushing yards on two carries by junior Christian Dorame, who was sidelined after a 26-6 road victory over Lowry, in Oct. 14, injuring his knee in the contest.

For the Hawks, senior quarterback Nathan McBride completed 20-of-35 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown but also tossed three picks.

On the outside, senior Matai Masina was a problem — finishing with 11 catches for 214 yards and a touchdown.

In the backfield, senior battering ram Deandre Coprich bulled his way for 130 yards on 20 carries — averaging 6.5 yards per touch — with one score.

Senior Connor Humphreys ran 10 times for 42 yards and scored two TDs.

He also caught six passes but gained only four yards — including a long of nine yards — five of his receptions going for a total net of minus-five yards.

Senior Fidel Padilla caught two balls for 24 yards, junior Dominic Wraught posted an 11-yard reception and senior Donovan Phothisane ran for 14 yards on five attempts.

Hug actually outgained Spring Creek by a total of 426 yards to 362, but the Hawks were unable to overcome four turnovers — the Spartans giving the ball away just once — and a minus-three tally in the takeaway department.

Defensively, Piippo led all players with 16 tackles — Michael Dorame and junior Matt Loyd nearing double digits with nine stops apiece.

A plethora of Spartans — Christian Dorame, Reasbeck, junior Wyatt Scott, junior Cody Acord and Valtiera — recorded six tackles apiece.

Reasbeck paced the takeaways with two interceptions, Howard notched another pick and junior Kameron Bush recovered a fumble.

Junior Caleb Higley posted five stops, and sophomore Colin Banning finished with four stuffs.

Senior Jerry Inama, junior Logan Austin, Howard and Walthers made three tackles each — junior Jaxon Tomera, Tucker Johnson and senior Jaxon Miller each closing with two tackles.

The defense was rounded out with one stop for senior Michael Shafer.

Hug’s defense was led with nine stuffs by senior Matthew Kurtz, eight apiece for senior Kepueli Malafu and six from junior Kalum Fortune.

Senior Lotoaa Fauolo and Padilla notched four tackles each, and the Hawks gained three stops apiece from junior Stiveni Niuila, Coprich, Masina and Phothisane.

Humphreys finished two tackles and an interception, and senior Justin Fleming added two stops as well.

The Hug defense was capped with a stuff each for junior Xander Humphreys, junior Mikko Ferreira, senior Alix Gudino, senior Andrew Gonzalez, junior Marley Mafua, Wraught and junior Saili Aonga.

Spring Creek held a decisive advantage on special teams; both kicking and returning the football.

Reasbeck kicked off seven times for 320 yards — averaging 45.7 yards — and Connor Humphreys mounted 58 yards on three kicks (19.3 average) with a long of 28.

Valtiera averaged 36 yards per punt — racking up 180 yards on five boots — while Connor Humphreys punted twice for a total of 46 yards, including a long of 38.

On extra points, Reasbeck made 3-of-4 PATs — Hug not kicking one but finding a pair of two-point rushes by Coprich on four attempted conversions.

On returns, Michael Dorame gained 68 yards on three kickoffs — Christian Dorame picking up 47 yards on two kick returns and 13 yards on a pair of punt returns.

The Hawks returned seven kicks — averaging 11.6 per touch — Connor Humphreys going for 32 yards on his lone return. Padilla gaining 24 yards on three returns, Niuila adding 17 yards on two returns and Xander Humphreys picking up eight yards on his only return.

Game Time

The No. 4 Spartans (6-3 overall, 3-2 in league) will kick off the first round of the 3A North postseason against No. 4 Hug (6-3 overall, 4-1 in league) at 7 p.m. Thursday, in Spring Creek.

The winner will advance and face the No. 1 Greenwave (7-1 overall, 5-0 in league), in Fallon, time and date to be determined.