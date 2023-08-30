SPRING CREEK — Coming off a 24-0 road loss to Galena in the season opener, the Spring Creek football team will welcome an unbeaten opponent for its home opener.

At 7 p.m. Friday, the Spartans (0-1) will host unbeaten Douglas in another matchup against a 5A North-Division III squad.

The Tigers opened the season with a 40-0 blasting of Argonaut, in Jackson, California, and followed with a 14-9 home edging of Elko, in Minden.

Through two games, Douglas junior Jackson Ovard has played solid football — completing 17-of-25 passes for 261 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Senior Trace Estes has snagged a team-high 11 of the passes for a roster-best 207 yards and all three of the Tigers’ TDs through the air.

He also carried the ball one time for 25 yards.

On the ground, Douglas is led by 229 rushing yards and five touchdowns from senior Connor Jackson.

Defensively, the Tigers have three double-digit tacklers — paced by 22 stops and four sacks from senior Cole Smalley.

Senior Aaron Tekansik has tallied 13 tackles, and senior Kyle Koontz has notched 10 stuffs — making 3.5 sacks and recovering a fumble.

Sophomore Zachary Jackson and Estes approach double digits with nine tackles apiece — Jackson returning a pick 15 yards and Estes adding a sack — and senior Zachary Westbrook and Nathan Stevens have recorded eight stops each.

Westbrook has a sack and a forced fumble to his credit as well.

In total, the Tigers have forced eight turnovers.

Connor Jackson, junior Brenton Weston and senior Aaron Moss have each picked off a pass — junior Evan Youmans, junior Braden Lenz and Sage Adie adding a fumble recovery apiece.

In the 24-0 loss to the Grizzlies in the season opener, the Spartans struggled to move the football — mounting just 138 yards of total offense.

Spring Creek was ineffective in the passing game, sophomore Aaron Santos completing only 3-for-16 passes for 23 yards with an interception — senior Slayde Jones going 0-for-7 — and Santos ran six times for 10 yards.

On the ground, senior running back Austin Reasbeck and junior tailback Taiten Mogensen provided the bulk of the offense — each having productive nights with 55 rushing yards on 10 carries and nine totes, respectively.

Senior wingback Michael Dorame went for minus-five yards on three attempts.

Junior Keagan Vandeneykel caught one ball for 15 yards, Dorame posted one catch for seven yards and Reasbeck added a two-yard reception.

On defense, senior Cody Acord was a wrecking ball — booking a team-high 16 tackles, a sack and forcing a fumble.

Dorame and Reasbeck each tallied eight stops — Reasbeck also pouncing on a loose ball — and senior Christian Dorame and Vandeneykel added seven tackles apiece.

Vandeneykel also jumped on a fumble.

Senior Matt Loyd and junior Lelanyd Bautista finished with six tackles each — Loyd recovering a fumble — and senior Wyatt Scott booked three stops.

Junior Colin Banning, senior Caleb Higley and senior Jon Crawford-Wadley closed with two tackles each — Crawford-Wadley also intercepting a Galena pass.

The defense was rounded out with a tackle each for junior Conner Anthoney, senior Zack Gull, junior Cayden LaRance, junior Jacob Wanner and junior Sam Marich.

Game Time

The Spartans (0-1) will kick off at home for the first time against Douglas at 7 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.