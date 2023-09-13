SPRING CREEK — Entering Friday’s game, the Spring Creek football team — which had not scored in its first-two contests — faced an uphill climb against defending 3A state champion.

But, the Spartans nearly hit the mountain top.

After the first quarter, Spring Creek led 6-0.

Truckee built a 20-6 halftime lead with a 20-0 burst in the second quarter.

However, the Spartans answered the challenge with a response of their own — outscoring the Wolverines 13-7 in the third quarter — and cut the deficit to 27-19.

In the fourth quarter, Spring Creek drove the ball to the Truckee 11 with seven minutes remaining but turned the ball over on downs.

Down the stretch, the Wolverines closed the contest on a 14-0 flurry — pushing the final score to what seemed like a 41-19 blowout.

The ground games were phenomenal for both teams; each quad mounting 318 rushing yards — Truckee doing so on 34 carries averaging 9.4 yards per attempt.

Spring Creek toted the rock 53 times for an average of six yards per carry.

For the Spartans, senior Austin Reasbeck moved to quarterback and ran 22 times for a game-high 179 yards with a 54-yard touchdown — completing 5-of-12 passes for 10 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

Junior Joe Birnbaum gave the Wolverines 175 rushing yards on 15 attempts with two touchdowns — averaging 11.7 yards for carry — and caught three passes for 52 yards and a TD.

Spring Creek junior Taiten Mogensen carried 23 times for 86 yards and scored a 15-yard touchdown, and Truckee senior Luke Trotter rushed 11 times for 75 yards and once score.

For the Wolverines, senior Miles Kelly-Caruthers ran 10 times for 50 yards with a touchdown — senior Maxx Ellermeyer hauling in a 40-yard reception.

Junior quarterback Jace Estabrook completed 5-of-11 passed for 95 yards with a touchdown and an interception — rushing three times for 18 yards.

For the Spartans, senior Jon Crawford-Wadley rushed four times for 31 yards and caught three passes for four yards — scoring Spring Creek’s first touchdown of the season.

Senior Michael Dorame ran two times for 14 yards, junior Keagan Vandeneykel rushed twice for eight yards and senior Jaxon Tomera added a six-yard reception.

Defensively, Ellermeyer led all tacklers with 19 stops and forced a fumble.

Senior teammate Tanner Kuch finished with 14 tackles and a sack, and the third Wolverine with double-digit stuffs was junior Ryder Crezee with 11 and returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown.

Kelly-Caruthers neared double figures with nine tackles.

Senior Fabian Cerda posted six tackles and a sack, junior Michael Tanner tallied six stops and returned a fumble 20 yards — junior Ethan Stendell also making six stuffs — and junior Luke Lauter booked five tackles and a sack.

For the Spartans, seniors Christian Dorame and Michael Dorame each recorded team highs of eight tackles — Christian also intercepting a pass — and senior Wyatt Scott followed with seven stops.

Spring Creek gained four tackles apiece from senior Caleb Higley, senior Cody Acord, senior Dominic Soto, junior Lelanyd Bautista and Reasbeck — Acord recovering a fumble — and three stops each by junior Sam Marich, junior Jacob Wanner and Vandeneykel.

Marich recovered a fumble, and Vandeneykel forced one.

Crawford-Wadley recorded two tackles, and the Spartans’ defense was closed out with a tackle apiece for junior Dominic Taylor, senior Logan Austin and junior Cayden LaRance.

Up Next

The Spartans (0-3 overall, 0-1 in league) will look their first win of the season on the road against Lowry (2-1 overall, 1-0 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.

The Buckaroos won their 3A North opener 33-13 over the Railroaders, in Sparks.