Spartans shock Greenwave

FALLON — After a 30-point home loss to Fallon during the regular season, the Spring Creek football pulled off the huge upset Friday night.

Playing on the road, the No. 4 Spartans made some big plays — opening a 14-0 halftime lead and taking a 21-0 advantage in the third quarter.

Like champions, the No. 1 Greenwave rose from the canvas but were unable to climb all the way back — missing a crucial extra point — Spring Creek booking a trip to the state semifinal with a 21-20 victory.

The Spartans took the first drive the length of the field, despite consecutive tackles for losses by Fallon senior Tristan Hill.

On 3rd-and-long, the Spartans moved the chains with a scramble by senior quarterback Weston Petersen and catch on the sideline by senior Blaze Howard.

Junior Austin Reasbeck ran for 11 yards up the middle, then gained 16 with a tough run over multiple defenders.

He carried for six yards on two attempts and senior Chace Valtiera gained three off the right side, setting up 4th-and-1.

Reasbeck picked up a first down with a three-yard rush, but he was stopped short on back-to-back runs.

On 3rd-and-long, the Spartans came up big once again — Petersen tossing a dart down the seam to junior Jon Crawford for a 22-yard touchdown.

The extra point gave Spring Creek a 7-0 lead with 3:13 remaining in the first quarter.

Fallon gained one first down on its opening possession with a run by senior Brody Jacks, but the Greenwave were forced to punt and got a great roll to the Spring Creek 14.

The Spartans moved the sticks once with a draw by Petersen but were also forced to punt for 35 yards to the Fallon 35.

Jacks was stacked up by junior Wyatt Scott and sophomore Colin Banning, junior quarterback Bryce Adams was dropped for a loss by junior Cody Acord and senior Jaxon Miller broke up a deep shot down the field.

The Wave punted to the Spring Creek 29, and Reasbeck rolled off a run of 17 yards.

Senior David Hutchison caught a ball on a post for 18 yards, but the Spartans were forced to kick.

The punt was muffed around the Fallon 14, and the returned actually knocked the ball backward and into the end zone in a mad scramble — Spring Creek senior Jerry Inama pouncing on the rock for a Spring Creek touchdown.

The PAT by Reasbeck opened a 14-0 lead with 3:33 remaining in the first half.

Senior Steven Moon returned the kickoff to the Fallon 45, and junior Ethan Tarner caught a ball down the seam for a gain of 23 yards.

Tarner took a swing pass for seven yards, but Reasbeck picked off a pass that was thrown behind its intended target around the Spartans’ 10 and returned to the 29.

Spring Creek went three-and-out after a short run by Reasbeck, a minimal gain on a catch by junior Tucker Johnson and a small run by Petersen.

Valtiera unleashed a good punt that got a tremendous roll to the Fallon 24.

The Wave went three-and-out and punted to the 43 after a shank.

Spring Creek put the offense on the field but was unable to generate a score and went to the locker room with a 14-0 advantage.

Fallon moved the football on its first drive of the third quarter.

Moon picked up a first down at the Spring Creek 43, Jacks carried or another to the Spartans’ 33 and Adams gained nine on a draw up the middle.

Jacks rolled to the 20 for another fresh set of downs, but the Spartans forced a turnover on downs.

Reasbeck broke some tackles for a run to the 33, and the Spartans made a huge play on third-and-12.

Petersen hooked up with senior Klayten Piippo on a crosser near the first-down marker, but nobody was near him as galloped 69-yards down the right sideline for a 21-0 lead following Reasbeck’s PAT with 7:24 on the third-quarter clock.

Tarner gained a first down at the Spring Creek 48, and Jacks broke off a big run to the 25 — Tarner bulling his way through defenders for another chain mover at the 11.

On fourth down, the Wave scored a touchdown with a throw from Adams to Moon.

The extra point was missed — which would become a trend — Fallon cutting the deficit to 21-6 with 3:17 remaining in the third.

Momentum shifted as Spring Creek went for a 4th-and-2 but was stuffed at its own 42.

A penalty by the Spartans on the first snap added yardage and moved the ball to the Spartans’ 20, and Tarner pounded the middle and tacklers to the 2 — going beast mode once again on the next carry for a TD.

Jacks broke through on the right side for the conversion, making the score 21-14 with 25 ticks on the clock.

Spring Creek received another huge play from Petersen and Piippo, the first throwing an absolute dime and the latter hauling in it for a 36-yard gain on third down to the Fallon 30.

But, the drive stalled and a 4th-and-9 fell incomplete.

The Spartans’ defense made a big stop, juniors Caleb Higley and Michael Dorame combining for a stick.

Fallon punted, and the Spartans rolled down the field with a 48-yard yard burst by Reasbeck to the Wave 18.

However, another fourth-down try ended in a bad result — junior Carter Paul making an interception in the end zone.

On fourth down, the Greenwave came up with a huge play of their own — Tarner mossing a shorter defender and breaking away down the right sideline for a huge gain of nearly 50 yards to around the Spring Creek 25.

The Wave inched closer with a throw over the middle to Paul around the 15, and the drive was capped with a roll and toss to Tarner for a touchdown on the left side.

Instead of going for the win, Fallon played for the tie.

With 1:50 remaining, the extra point was missed for the second time — Spring Creek clinging to a one-point lead.

The Spartans ran the ball three times — the Wave taking their only remaining timeout — and punted with 16 seconds on the clock.

After the return, five ticks remained — the ball around midfield.

Adams threw a quick pass to junior Brady Alves, who lateralled back to Jacks — who was streaking down the left sideline.

With a full head of steam when he received the ball around the 40, Jacks swam around one defender and worked his way to inside the 10 but was dragged down by Piippo — who made another crucial play for the Spartans.

Spring Creek pulled off the huge upset of the North overall No. 1 seed, beating Fallon on its home field by a final score of 21-20.

Up Next

The Spartans will play in the state semifinal round against the highest-remaining seed of the South, against either Moapa Valley or SLAM Academy.