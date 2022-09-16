Spartans slated to play Saturday morning

SPRING CREEK — Playing a Saturday football game at Truckee is nothing new, but the original plan was a Friday night contest.

However, due to wildfires, air quality and falling ash — Spring Creek is slated to potentially play the Wolverines at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Spartans have started the season 3-0 — all games versus 3A North-West teams — while Truckee opened its year 2-0 against California teams before getting walloped 43-11 in Elko.

Last week, the Wolverines elected not to move their home game and canceled on Fallon.

Senior quarterback Julian Hall has completed 33-of-52 passes for 359 yards with a touchdown and no picks, also rushing for one TD.

Junior Luke Trotter has carried 33 times for 227 yards and four catches for 57 yards, while senior Dylan Sumner has 20 attempts for 115 yards and four scores — also posting 15 receptions for 155 yards.

Sophomore Joe Birnbaum has rushed for 70 yards on 15 tries with one TD — snagging four passes for 46 yards — and junior Miles Kelly-Caruthers carrying five times for 57 yards and another score with two receptions for 10 yards.

Senior Kellen Hourigan has two grabs for 35 yards, junior Alfonso Ayala has five receptions for 34 yards and Truckee’s lone TD catch and junior Max Ellermeyer has two receptions for 32 yards.

Defensively, Ellermeyer has flown around — leading the Wolverines with 42 tackles through contests, five for losses, a half-sack, three forced fumbles, a recovery and an interception.

Senior Julian Magana has 24 stops — three for losses — a half-sack and a fumble recovery.

Senior Reed Loper has tallied 24 tackles (three for losses) and a pick.

Senior Donivan Lopez has posted 22 tackles, and Kelly-Caruthers has 20 tackles and an interception.

Senior Wyatt Wichert has 16 tackles, an INT, and a recovery.

Senior Connor Knotts has tallied 14 stops, a pick and a recovery — senior Jake Doughty also notching 14 stuffs.

Senior Jake Solberg rounds out the double-digit tacklers with 11.

As a team, Truckee has tallied nine takeaways — coming on five interceptions and four fumble recoveries — senior Matthew Tanner also forcing a fumble.

Tanner is a valuable piece on special teams; making 5-of-6 point-after-tries and knocking through both of his field-goal attempts — including a long of 38 yards.

Spring Creek is coming off a bye week, posting a 41-28 road victory of Hug in its last game.

Senior quarterback Weston Petersen has completed 21-of-42 passes for 360 yards with five touchdowns against one interception, rushing 21 times for 133 yards and three TDs.

Senior running back Chace Valtiera has rushed for 193 yards and three scores on 31 attempts, and senior back Drew Walthers has carried 30 times for 112 yards.

Junior Austin Reasbeck has been a weapon in a number of areas; rushing eight times for 85 yards — including a 59-yard TD — and leads the Spartans with six catches, 111 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Senior Klayten Piippo has four receptions for 93 yards and a pair of touchdown grabs as well, senior tight end David Hutchison hauling in five balls for 55 yards and a score.

Junior tailback Christian Dorame has nine carries for 43 yards and a touchdown, sophomore lineman Colin Banning — sometimes used at fullback — has a two-yard touchdown run.

Senior Jackson Miller has a 30-yard reception, junior Michael Dorame has caught two passes for 28 yards and senior Blaze Howard has two grabs for 25 yards and a TD — junior Tucker Johnson’s lone catch going for a 25-yard gain.

Piippo paces the defense with 36 tackles — four for losses — and junior Matt Loyd follows with 21 stops and three behind the line of scrimmage.

Junior Cody Acord has tallied 18 stuffs, three for losses and a half-sack — junior Caleb Higley going for 17 stops, a team-high five for losses, a sack and a blocked punt.

Michael Dorame and Reasbeck have 16 tackles apiece, both serving as ball-hawks.

Reasbeck leads the team with four interceptions, and Dorame has taken a pick 32 yards for a TD.

As a group, the Spartans have seven INTs — one of Howard’s two picks sealing a 34-27 home win over North Valleys.

Junior Wyatt Scott has booked 15 tackles with two for losses and a sack, and four of Banning’s 15 stuffs and a half-sack have occurred in the opposing backfields.

Christian Dorame rounds off the double-digit tacklers with 12 stops.

Junior Kameron Bush has the Spring Creek’s lone fumble recovery.

Game Time

The Spartans (3-0) were scheduled to play the Wolverines (2-1 overall, 0-1 against 3A North) — wildfires and air quality allowing — at 10 a.m. Saturday, in Truckee, California.