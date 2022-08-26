Spartans start fast, hang on against Panthers

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek football team showed everything Friday night: dominance, a fast start, big plays, breakdowns, mistakes and even resolve.

The Spartans opened a 20-0 lead but needed to hold on against a game-ready North Valleys effort for a 34-27 victory.

The Spartans began the game with a bang.

On North Valleys’ first drive — which began on the 10-yard line — Spring Creek junior Michael Dorame picked off a pass that floated to the right flat and returned the pick for six on a 33-yard touchdown.

The snap was botched on the extra point, and the ensuing pass fell incomplete but the Spartans led 6-0 with 10:42 on the clock.

The Panthers took over on their next drive at the 25, but they were forced to punt after an incomplete pass and faced a 4th-and-6.

Spring Creek quickly went up by two scores.

Junior Austin Reasbeck — starting the game at quarterback — called his own number and galloped loose down the left sideline for a 59-yard TD.

The point-after-try was no good, but the Spartans opened a 12-0 advantage.

North Valleys’ next drive ended with a Spring Creek sack, pressure applied by multiple defenders and sophomore Colin Banning making the tackle.

On Spring Creek’s second offensive possession, the Spartans tacked on more points.

Michael Dorame moved the chains with a 20-yard catch and run as he turned up the field and picked up more than half the yards with his legs.

At the North Valleys 40, senior quarterback Weston Petersen unleashed a bomb down the left side — dropping a dime in the bucket to Reasbeck in stride for a long TD.

On the conversion, Petersen bought time and tossed a lofted touched pass to senior David Hutchison in the back of the end zone.

North Valley’s best possession ensued on the kickoff.

Nathan Stack returned the kick down the right sideline all the way to the Spring Creek 17.

The Panthers then went to a heavy dose of carries by Ivan Jacinto, who carried about four of five times — including a 10-yard tote on third down — capping the drive with a three-yard touchdown run.

The two-point conversion was blown up with great penetration by Banning.

With 1:12 remaining in the first quarter, Spring Creek led 20-6.

The Spartans nearly picked up a big play on third down, but the drive ended with a drop on what would have been a big catch in the Panthers’ territory.

Spring Creek’s punt was shanked to the right and only traveled to around the 28.

In great position, North Valleys squandered the chance.

Following a 12-yard run by sophomore quarterback Isaac McBride, the Panthers stalled with short carries and incomplete passes.

From the 15, a deep field goal had no chance and missed wide left and low.

The Spartans picked up one first down on their next drive — an unnecessary roughness flag on a play in the backfield — but Spring Creek punted to the Panthers’ 20.

Jacinto carried for 12 yards and then for four and two.

A nine-yard catch by junior Jason Liddicoat moved the sticks, and Jacinto pounded the middle for three yards on consecutive totes.

An incomplete pass set up 4th-and-4, but McBride handled a bobbled snap and used his feet for an eight-yard rush and a fresh set of downs to the Spring Creek 38.

Stack hauled in a five-yard reception, and Spring Creek dropped what should have been an interception in the middle of the field.

McBride ran hard for six yards and set up 4th-and-2, but a false start pushed the Panthers back five yards.

On the conversion attempt, Reasbeck rolled over from the safety position and made a pick in the back-right corner of the end zone for a touchback.

The Spartans ran the clock and went to the locker room with a 20-6 lead.

To start the third quarter, Spring Creek methodically marched about 60 yards – opening the drive with strong runs by seniors Drew Walthers and Chace Valtiera.

Valtiera ran for about 15 yards off the tackle, and Walthers ran for about seven yards — Christian Dorame rushing for around five and setting up 4th-and-1.

Banning moved to fullback and plunged ahead for two, and Petersen rolled around the left side for 13 yards plus a late hit out of bounds.

From the 5, the Spartans tried Valtiera twice — Petersen keeping the next tote and rolling to the right pylon off the bootleg for a touchdown.

After a roughing-the-passer penalty on the two-point try, Petersen called his number once again and strolled in easily up the middle.

From their own 29, the Panthers were not done just yet.

After a first down, McBride broke away down the left sideline for a 31-yard run from the North Valleys 41 to the Spring Creek 28.

He rushed for another first down around the right edge to the Spartans’ 15.

Jacinto capped the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run off the right guard, and Stack added the PAT with 45 seconds remaining in the third with the score at 28-13.

The Panthers kicked onside but the Spartans recovered at their own 47 but went nowhere and punted.

Jacinto pulled North Valleys closer with a 49-yard touchdown run — his third of the contest — and Stack’s extra point made the score 28-20.

Michael Dorame came up with a huge play on special teams when the Spartans needed a lift, returning the kick all the way to the Panthers’ 43.

Facing a 4th-and-6 after a bad snap on third down, Petersen connected with Hutchison for an 18-yard pass to the North Valleys 18.

Valtiera capped the drive with a 16-yard touchdown run to the left pylon.

The PAT was botched as the snap was dropped but the Spartans led 34-20 with 5:55 on the clock.

Starting their next possession with multiple bad plays on a false start and a backward pass out of bounds, the Panthers made a huge play with a 47-yard carry on a reverse to Liddicoat.

Valtiera saved a touchdown with a tackle, but Jacinto scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the night from four yards and Stack’s PAT brought the Panthers back to within seven at 34-27 with 4:43 remaining.

Hutchison recovered the onside kick, but the Spartans turned the ball over on downs at the North Valleys 30 with 1:15 on the clock.

McBride ran for 17 yards on two carries and completed a deep pass to senior Nathaniel Monticelli but the Panthers went backward with a silly false start by another wide receiver.

On the next pass, senior Blaze Howard made a huge interception and sealed the victory.

Up Next

The Spartans (2-0) will play their next game on the road — another 3A North crossover contest — facing Hug at 7 p.m. Friday, in Reno.