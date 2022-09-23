Spartans survive rollercoaster ride

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek football team’s homecoming contest against Fernley was a wild affair Friday night.

The Spartans built a 21-0 lead, gave up 26-points unanswered and put up 20 points in the second half — fending off the Vaqueros in a game that came down to the very end.

The Spartans’ first drive came courtesy of a Fernley deferral after winning the coin toss.

Spring Creek’s possession was a three-and-out in the worst way, throwing a pick at its own 46.

But, the Spartans forced a turnover themselves — junior Austin Reasbeck recovering at the Spring Creek 15.

Senior Drew Walthers ran for 18 yards off the right edge, and senior quarterback Weston Petersen kept the ball for a 21-yard gain down the left side and picked up another 12 the other way.

He then hit Reasbeck on a swing pass to the left for 20 yards.

Senior Chace Valtiera carried for three yards, Reasbeck caught a short pass and Petersen was dragged down short of the line to gain.

On 4th-and-1, Walthers broke free up the middle for a five-yard touchdown.

The PAT by Reasbeck was true, opening a 7-0 lead with six minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Fernley’s second possession also ended with a fumble, a bad toss resulting in a recovery by junior Michael Dorame at the Vaqueros’ 27.

Valtiera moved the chains on fourth down, and Petersen converted another fourth-down conversion — breaking contain and scrambling for a six-yard touchdown.

The extra point made the score 14-0.

Spring Creek continued to make plays and takeaways.

On Fernley’s next drive, junior Christian Dorame jarred the ball loose with a big stick in the open field — junior Jon Crawford-Wadley recovering the fumble.

In the first play of the drive, the rock went straight back Crawford-Wadley — Petersen dropping a dime in the bucket for a 65-yard strike down the left sideline.

The PAT opened a 21-0 advantage.

Just when the game appeared to be headed for a blowout, the Vaqueros responded.

Senior Jake Cumming leapt over a defender and hauled in a deep pass down the middle by senior Gabe Tollestrup, racing 60 yards for Fernley’s first touchdown.

The kick was blocked by senior Klayten Piippo, but the Vaqueros recovered the ensuing onside kick and wasted no time in adding their second TD — Tollestrup breaking free for a 40-yard rushing score down the left side.

The conversion was stopped short, making the score 21-12 with 10:57 remaining in the half.

Spring Creek moved the ball down the field with a 19-yard run by Walthers, a Reasbeck catch near the hash on a Petersen scramble for 16 yards and another first-down run of 11 yards by Walthers.

The Spartans marched backward with a botched snap, and a 40-yard touchdown catch-and-run by senior Blaze Howard was taken off the board after a penalty for an ineligible man downfield.

Petersen gained about 20 yards to reach the original line of scrimmage, but Spring Creek turned the ball over on downs with an incomplete pass.

Fernley drove about 75 yards with the runs of junior Johnnie Williams and sophomore Marciano Montano.

Williams caught a wide-open pass down the left seam for a 32-yard gain to the Spring Creek 24.

Tollestrup carried for seven, freshman Keeshawn Love ran for six to the 11 and junior Garrett Harjo picked up half the yardage needed after a three-yard loos on a bad snap.

On 4th-and-3, Harjo took a toss for four yards and a first down.

Tollestrup pushed for a three-yard TD up the gut, but the PAT hit a defender in the chest — Fernley trailing 21-18 with 3:04 on the clock.

Reasbeck made a 22-yard grab as he worked back to the ball, and Petersen carried for 12 yards and anther first down.

But, the drive ended in disaster after a first-down catch and a fumble — junior Ulises Hernandez recovering the rock at the Fernley 14.

Cumming made a big snag down the left side for a 46-yard gain to the Spring Creek 40.

Tollestrup broke a big gain to the 15, and the Vaqueros ended the half with a Tollestrup TD pass to Harjo from six yards on the final play of the quarter.

The conversion was tacked on by Tollestrup.

At the half, the Vaqueros led by five with the score at 26-21 on the heels of a 26-0 streak.

Opening the third quarter, the Spartans forced a punt and took advantage.

Piippo picked up about 13 yards on a pass up the middle, Crawford-Wadley drew a pass-interference penalty and then collected a 29-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline.

The conversion was stopped short, but the Spartans took the lead with the score at 27-26.

Hernandez returned the kickoff to the Spartans’ 26, Tollestrup gained 15 yards to the 11 and then capped the drive with a nine-yard touchdown.

The Vaqueros went back to the front despite the missed PAT, holding a 32-27 lead with 7:27 remaining in the third quarter.

Starting with great field position near their own 40, the Spartans moved the ball 13 yards with a catch by Piippo and then picked up about 22 yards with a run off the left side by Valtiera.

Valtiera looked like instant replay on the next play, scoring a 22-yard touchdown at the left edge.

The Reasbeck PAT made the score 34-32 Spring Creek.

The Spartans forced a three-and-out on Fernley’s next possession and capped a long drive that included more PI penalties against Crawford-Wadley with a Walthers touchdown run from a yard out following an 11-yard keeper by Petersen.

Fernley shot itself in the foot, nullifying a 60-yard touchdown reception by Cumming with a penalty on an ineligible man downfield — eventually throwing a pick to Crawford-Wadley.

However, the Spartans went backward and turned the ball over on their own 10 — Cumming rising high for a 10-yard TD catch on the Vaqueros’ first play.

With 3:59 remaining in the fourth, the Spartans led by only two at 41-39.

Spring Creek was forced to punt, and Fernley took over deep in its own territory.

Reasbeck appeared to ice the game away with an interception but the Spartans were ruled for pass interference.

However, Piippo picked off a pass on the right sideline and sealed a homecoming victory.

The Spartans picked up a big run up the middle by Walthers and ran out the clock, defeating Fernley 41-39.

Up Next

The Spartans will host Fallon at 7 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.