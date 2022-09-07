Spartans take down Hug, 41-28

SPARKS — Through three games, the Spring Creek football team has not tasted defeat.

The Spartans remain unbeaten (3-0) after a 41-28 road victory Friday over Hug, in Sparks.

Spring Creek did the only scoring in the first, mounting a touchdown and an extra point for a 7-0 lead.

In the second, both teams posted a pair of trips to paydirt — the Spartans tacking on two PATs — Spring Creek putting 14 points on the board and the Hawks adding 12.

At the half, Spring Creek was on top by possessions with the score at 21-12.

The third quarter provided a 13-8 advantage for the Spartans, who took a 34-20 advantage into the final frame.

No comeback was in the cards for Hug, despite outscoring Spring Creek 8-7 down the stretch.

In the end, the Spartans improved to 3-0 on the season with a 41-28 victory.

Senior quarterback Weston Petersen paced the Spring Creek offense with his arm and his legs, completing 10-of-17 passes for 122 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

On the ground, he carried 13 times for 102 yards with two TDs.

Senior running back Chace Valtiera rushed for 80 yards with two scores on two attempts, and senior Drew Walthers ran nine times for 35 yards.

Junior Austin Reasbeck picked up 17 yards on three carries and caught a 21-yard touchdown.

Senior Blaze Howard snagged two passes for 25 yards with a TD, and senior Klayten Piippo also hauled in two balls for 25 yards.

Junior Tucker Johnson notched a 25-yard reception, and senior David Hutchison finished with two catches for 18 yards.

Junior Michael Dorame’s lone grab went for 15 yards.

Defensively, Piippo was everywhere — posting a game-high 16 tackles — and Dorame and junior Matt Loyd neared double-digit stops with nine stuffs apiece.

A multitude of Spartans tallied six tackles each: junior Christian Dorame, Reasbeck, junior Cody Acord and Valtiera.

Reasbeck picked off two passes, and Howard added another INT.

Junior Caleb Higley posted five stops, sophomore Colin Banning added four and senior Jerry Inama, junior Logan Austin, Howard and Walthers finished with three tackles each.

Junior Kameron Bush recovered a fumble.

On special teams, Reasbeck kicked off seven times for 320 yards — averaging 45.7 yards per boot — and Valtiera punted five times for 180 yards and average of 36-even.

On extra points, Reasbeck successfully made 3-of-4 PATs.

In the return game, Christian Dorame took two kicks 47 yards and went 13 yards on two punts.

Michael Dorame returned three kickoffs 68 yards.

Hug picked up 426 yards of total offense — rushing for 173 yards on 36 attempts with three touchdowns and throwing for 253 yards on two catches with one TD — turning the ball over four times on three picks and a fumble lost.

Spring Creek was outgained by 64 yards; rushing for 240 yards on 39 totes with four TDs and tallying 131 receiving yards on 10 catches with two touchdowns — only giving up the rock one time on an interception.

Up Next

The Spartans will play their first night game against the Wolverines in another East-West crossover contest at 7 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.