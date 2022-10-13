Spartans travel to Lowry to face Bucks

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek football team has an opportunity to increase its playoff positioning.

The Spartans (5-2 overall, 2-1 in league) can separate themselves from the bottom of the league and bury Lowry (4-2 overall, 0-2 in league), at 7 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.

After a 4-0 start to the season, the Buckaroos have lost their last two games — dropping a 46-7 road contest to Elko and a 41-14 road loss at Fernley — and could use some home cooking.

Senior quarterback Jordan Bills has completed 38-of-67 passes for 497 yards with five touchdowns and one interception, also rushing for 224 yards and four touchdowns on 47 attempts.

In the backfield, junior Jesse Jeronimo leads the ground attack with 501 yards on 40 carries with four touchdowns.

Junior Bryce Kuykendall has rushed for 479 yards on 47 totes and a team-high six touchdowns.

On the outside, junior Anthony Guzman has caught a team-best 14 passes for 192 yards and three TDS — also running for 59 yards on eight carries with two scores.

Junior Joseph Vankuiken has 10 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown, scoring another rushing TD and carrying four times for 52 yards.

Senior Lance Brinegar has eight grabs for 99 yards and a TD.

Senior Frank Davis has snagged five balls for 41 yards, and senior Jeremiah Grasmick has posted three catches for 24 yards.

Junior Jacob Woolsey has seven rushes for 16 yards.

Defensively, senior Luke Fentress tops the roster with 31 tackles and six tackles for losses with a sack and a forced fumble.

Senior Jhett Harber has tallied 28 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Guzman has 24 stops, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Junior Christopher Gildone has 18 stuffs and a pick, Grasmick adding 16 tackles and causing a fumble.

Brinegar has 14 tackles and a pair of picks, and senior Tyson Terry has notched 13 stops and a team-best two sacks.

Senior Justin Scott has recorded 12 stuffs, a sack and a forced fumble.

Junior Roan Hornbarger and senior Brennan Colman have each tallied 11 tackles; Colman tying for the tem high with two tackles and forcing two loose balls.

The double-digit tacklers are rounded out by Davis, who is tied with Brinegar for the team high with two tackles.

Junior David Walker also shares the team best with two sacks of his own.

For the Spartans, senior quarterback Weston Petersen has completed 74-of-123 passes for 1,037 yards with 10 touchdowns against two picks.

With his legs, he has scrambled for a team-high 480 yards on 59 carries with five TDs.

Behind him, senior Chace Valtiera has rushed 57 times for 392 yards and five scores as well — catching four passes for 15 yards — senior Drew Walthers running 66 times for 297 yards and four touchdowns.

Junior Austin Reasbeck leads the Spartans in catches and receiving yards; snagging 23 passes for 322 yards with two touchdowns — carrying 12 times for 116 yards and one score.

Senior Klayten Piippo has 11 catches for 210 yards and a roster-best three TD grabs, junior Jon Crawford-Wadley hauling in four balls for 135 yards and two TDs in just three games.

Senior Bryce Howard has 10 receptions for 129 yards and one TD, fellow senior David Hutchison reeling in 11 passes for 83 yards and tying for the team high with three touchdown catches.

Junior Tucker Johnson has three catches for 47 yards, junior Michael Dorame has snagged four passes for 40 yards and senior Jaxon Miller’s lobe reception went for 30 yards.

At tailback, junior Christian Dorame has carried nine times for 43 yards and touchdown — sophomore lineman Colin Banning running for a two-yard TD.

On defense, Piippo tops the team with 63 tackles and has an INT.

Michael Dorame has 37 stops, a 37-yard pick-six and a fumble recovery.

Howard has booked 37 stuffs, a sack and two interceptions.

Junior Cody Acord and Reasbeck have tallied 33 tackles apiece; Reasbeck leading the team with four picks and Acord posting a half-sack.

Junior Matt Loyd has 32 stops, Christian Dorame has 27 stuffs and a forced fumble and junior Caleb Higley has 26 stops, a sack, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt.

Banning has notched 23 tackles, a half-sack, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble — junior Wyatt Scott posting 22 stops and a sack.

Wadley-Crawford has 13 tackles, a pick and a forced fumble — Valtiera adding 12 stuffs.

Miller and senior Jerry Inama rounded out the double-digit tacklers with 10 each.

Junior Kameron Bush caps the Spartans’ takeaways with a fumble recovery.

Game Time

The Spartans will face off the Bucks at 7 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.