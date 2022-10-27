Spartans trounce Hawks

SPRING CREEK — After a competitive contest in the regular season, Friday’s football game between the visiting Hug and hosting Spring Creek football teams was anything but.

In the first round of the 3A North playoffs, the No. 4 Spartans dominated from the jump and obliterated the No. 5 Hawks by a final score of 47-7 — the game turning into a running clock before halftime.

Hug got the ball first and went three-and-out, punting the ball to the Spartans — who were set up in great position at the Hug 41 on a return by junior Michael Dorame.

Junior Austin Reasbeck ran for six yards and then gained a first down plus a face mask.

From the 10, Spring Creek reached the 2 and gained first down on a catch by senior Klayten Piippo from senior quarterback Weston Petersen.

But the Hawks stiffened — the Spartans throwing a couple incompletions — and got the back on a turnover on downs.

Following a first-down run by senior Connor Humphreys, the Hawks were forced to punt.

Spring Creek took over on the plus-side of midfield for the second straight drive and took full advantage, Petersen scampering 38 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown.

The extra point was tacked on by Reasbeck for a 7-0 lead with 4:01 remaining in the first quarter.

On Hug’s third possession, junior Michael Dorame jumped a throw to the left flat and raced 30 yards for a pick-six.

The PAT was no good, but the Spartans went up 13-0 with 2:25 on the clock.

The Hawks moved the ball down the field with a 43-yard strike from senior quarterback Nicholas McBride to senior Matai Masina, but the drive ended in disaster — coughing the ball up at the Spring Creek 15.

Junior Wyatt Scott pounced on the rock for the Spartans, and Petersen scrambled down the left sideline for 40 yards on 3rd-and-long to the Hug 48.

Reasbeck carried up the middle for 13 yards and made a great cut on a counter play on the next snap, going 35 yards to paydirt.

The extra point was shanked but the margin swelled to 19-0 at the 11-minute mark of the second quarter.

Masina made a nice catch and run for Hug, and the Hawks gained 15 more yards on a face mask.

Senior Deandre Coprich carried for five yards up the gut to the Spring Creek 40, but the Spartans created another takeaway — junior Cody Acord applying high heat in the backfield and forcing a bad throw.

Sophomore Colin Banning picked off the pass and rumbled down the right sideline for about a 60-yard INT TD.

Reasbeck added the two-point conversion from a wildcat look for a 27-0 advantage.

When it rained, it poured for Hug.

On the ensuing kickoff, the reception was mishandled and senior Blaze Howard jumped on the football at the Hug 40.

On the first play of the drive, Petersen set his feet and threw an absolute dime down the post to junior Jon Crawford-Wadley for a 40-yard touchdown.

The conversion fell incomplete, but Spring Creek leaped to a 33-0 lead with 8:12 remaining in the second quarter.

Remarkably, the Spartans once again got the ball back as quickly as they were expected to give it up — a short kick scooper up by junior Shawn Troup.

However, Hug forced a punt.

McBride launched a deep ball down the right side to Masina for a big gain to the Spartans’ 42, and Humphreys carried twice for good yardage to the 23.

A facemask moved the ball to the 12, but the Hawks went backward with an intentional grounding.

On 4th-and-long from the 28, Reasbeck came over from his safety positon for an interception and return to the 31.

Once more, Spring Creek struck in one play.

Petersen started to roll to his right, turned back to the left and tossed a pass to a wide-open Reasbeck — Hug blowing the coverage on the wheel route.

He made the catch, raced down the left sideline and cut back to the middle for a 69-yard dagger — adding the extra point for a 40-0 lead with about three minutes remaining in the half, the score remaining at the break.

To start the third, the Spartans went three-and-out and punted.

Hug moved the football down the field with the pass, sophomore Tayte Thomas making a first-down grab near midfield.

Humphreys also moved the chains with a reception, as did junior Xander Humphreys on a post route.

Xander Humphreys made another big snag down the left sideline to the Spring Creek 7, and the drive was capped on 4th-and-goal with some trickeration.

Connor Humphreys took a toss and reversed field, throwing for a touchdown to junior Dominick Wraught.

The extra point made the score 40-7 with 2:17 remaining in the third.

Closing the quarter, Petersen ran 17 yard from the Spartans’ 38 to the Hug 45.

On 3rd-and-15, Spring Creek was handed a freebie on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Petersen dropped back to pass and the Hawks left Crawford-Wadley all alone — nobody in coverage on the entire left side of the field — the 50-yard touchdown serving as a fitting reminder of the entire contest.

With the PAT, the Spartans opened a 47-7 lead with 11:52 remaining in the game — Spring Creek rolling into the second round of the 3A North postseason.

Up Next

The No. 4 Spartans (7-3 overall) will now face the No. 1 Greenwave (7-1 overall), in Fallon, the game tentatively set for 7 p.m. Friday.