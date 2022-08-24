 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Spartans trounce Vikings in opener

  • 0
Spring Creek Spartans logo

SOUTH TAHOE, California — After not qualifying for the postseason in 2021, the Spring Creek football team took its first steps toward a playoff return in the 2022 opener.

On Saturday, the Spartans — playing on the road at South Tahoe — trounced the Vikings by a final score of 33-7.

Spring Creek’s offense was balanced; throwing for 153 yards and rushing for 130.

Senior quarterback Weston Petersen finished 6-of-14 for 153 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and ran four times for nine yards.

In the receiving game, senior Klayten Piippo made both of his catches count — hauling in two balls for 68 yards and a pair of TDs.

Junior Austin Reasbeck snagged three passes for 40 yards — also rushing three times for seven yards — senior Jackson Miller finished with a 30-yard connection and senior David Hutchison rounded out the passing attack with one grab for a 15-yard score.

People are also reading…

On the ground, senior Drew Walthers saw the most work — carrying 13 times for 53 yards — and senior Chace Valtiera rushed five times for 31 yards.

Junior back Christian Dorame ran four times for 28 yards and scored a touchdown, and sophomore lineman Colin Banning took a two-yard tore to paydirt.

Defensively, junior Caleb Higley led the Spartans with six tackles — including four for losses — with a sack and a blocked punt.

Piippo, Banning and junior Wyatt Scott made five stops each — Scott recording Spring Creek’s other sack.

Junior Michael Dorame closed with four tackles and deflected a pass.

Christian Dorame, Miller, senior Blaze Howard, junior Matthew Loyd and junior Cody Acord tallied three stops apiece.

Reasbeck notched the Spartans’ lone takeaway with an interception for a 20-yard return and successfully made 3-of-4 point-after-attempts.

Up Next

The Spartans (1-0) will play their first home game of the season, hosting North Valleys (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

WATCH NOW: Numbers up for Spring Creek football

WATCH NOW: Numbers up for Spring Creek football

“I want to improve our knowledge of the game,” said Wilson. “We put in a new offense last year, and I think the second year of our offense should be better. We learned it, now we have to expand it.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News