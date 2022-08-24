Spartans trounce Vikings in opener

SOUTH TAHOE, California — After not qualifying for the postseason in 2021, the Spring Creek football team took its first steps toward a playoff return in the 2022 opener.

On Saturday, the Spartans — playing on the road at South Tahoe — trounced the Vikings by a final score of 33-7.

Spring Creek’s offense was balanced; throwing for 153 yards and rushing for 130.

Senior quarterback Weston Petersen finished 6-of-14 for 153 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and ran four times for nine yards.

In the receiving game, senior Klayten Piippo made both of his catches count — hauling in two balls for 68 yards and a pair of TDs.

Junior Austin Reasbeck snagged three passes for 40 yards — also rushing three times for seven yards — senior Jackson Miller finished with a 30-yard connection and senior David Hutchison rounded out the passing attack with one grab for a 15-yard score.

On the ground, senior Drew Walthers saw the most work — carrying 13 times for 53 yards — and senior Chace Valtiera rushed five times for 31 yards.

Junior back Christian Dorame ran four times for 28 yards and scored a touchdown, and sophomore lineman Colin Banning took a two-yard tore to paydirt.

Defensively, junior Caleb Higley led the Spartans with six tackles — including four for losses — with a sack and a blocked punt.

Piippo, Banning and junior Wyatt Scott made five stops each — Scott recording Spring Creek’s other sack.

Junior Michael Dorame closed with four tackles and deflected a pass.

Christian Dorame, Miller, senior Blaze Howard, junior Matthew Loyd and junior Cody Acord tallied three stops apiece.

Reasbeck notched the Spartans’ lone takeaway with an interception for a 20-yard return and successfully made 3-of-4 point-after-attempts.

Up Next

The Spartans (1-0) will play their first home game of the season, hosting North Valleys (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.