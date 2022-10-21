 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Creek boys, Elko girls win Wells Invitational

Joel Herman, Nathan Thomas

Spring Creek's Joel Herman, right, and Nathan Thomas, middle, run during the Wells Invitational on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Chimney Rock Golf Course. Herman won the race, Thomas took second and the Spartans won the boys team title with a score of 18 points.

 Anthony Mori

WELLS — On Friday, Oct. 14, the Spring Creek boys and the Elko girls cross country teams claimed the titles at the varsity level of the Wells Invitational.

Individually, a Spring Creek boy and a girl notched the victories of their respective races.

Boys

For the varsity boys division, the Spartans blew away the field with a team score of 18 points.

Elko ranked second with 40 points, Wells finished third with 68 points and White Pine capped the four-team field with a total of 102 points.

Spring Creek senior Joel Herman won the race with a time of 16:15, junior teammate Nathan Thomas running second in 16:33.

Elko junior Braylon Baggett followed in third with a time of 16:47.

After a lengthy gap, Spring Creek senior Benjamin Claridge finished in 18:14 for fourth place — junior Ian Mitchel crossing immediately after in 18:15 and closing out the top-five.

In rapid succession, senior Hayden Mitchel posted a time of 18:16 in sixth.

Elko senior Landon Lenz ran eighth with an 18:32, Wells was led by a ninth-place 18:34 from sophomore Gonzalo Roque and junior James Fericks capped the top-10 with a time of 19:20 for the Indians.

Jackpot was paced by a 20:19 from sophomore Jorge Avila Fragoza in 11th, Elko junior Gabe Correa crossed 12th in 21:05 and sophomore Isreal Garcia posted a 13th-place 20:48 for the Jaguars.

In 14th, Elko senior Daniel Robles ran a 21:05 — Owyhee junior following immediately with a 15th-place 21:06.

For the Leopards, senior Ruben Cobian crossed in 21:27 for 16th place — Elko senior Justin Nicholls finishing in 21:34 for 17th.

Wells freshman Cameron Livingstone closed his run in 21:35 for 18th, and senior teammate Victor Jauregui closed out the top-20 with a time of 21:55.

Senior Damian Escareno led West Wendover with a time of 22:15 for 21st place, Elko sophomore Jairo Ortiz ran 22nd in 22:27 and Wells freshman Carson Ballard crossed in 23:12 for 23rd place.

For the Wolverines, junior Manuel Ibarra took 24th in 23:20 — Elko senior Bernard Fesemaier rounding out the top-25 with a time 23:29.

Junior Josiah Tinkorang finished in 23:25 for 26th place, Wells sophomore Christopher Burcham netted a 25-flat for 28th and the Leopards went back-to-back in 31st and 32nd — sophomore Truman Kington running a 26:40 and junior Grant Kington crossing in 27:08.

The Jaguars finished in succession in 33rd and 34th; sophomore Casey Hugill posting a time of 29:04 and freshman Angel Martinez closing in 29:27.

Girls

The Elko girls narrowly defeated Spring Creek in varsity team race with 25 points to the Lady Spartans’ 31 points.

But, the Lady Spartans knocked down the individual title — senior Kiely Munson opening a relatively-wide margin of victory with a time of 20:32.

Elko senior Carly Nielsen took second in 20:54, and Spring Creek junior Brianna Perchetti ranked third in 21:21.

The Lady Indians sent three across the line in order from fourth through sixth; junior Reese Hatch running a 21:57, sophomore Lilianna Haynes finishing in 22:19 and junior Arowyn Potter posting a 22:50.

Spring Creek freshman Audrey Graf took seventh with a time of 22:54, Elko freshman Elvia Jimenez ranked eighth in 23:09 and sophomore Gabriell Bradley placed ninth with a time of 23:21 for the Lady Spartans.

Elko junior Tandi Ratliff and Spring Creek sophomore Ryan Youngblood crossed simultaneously in 10th and 11th, respectively, with matching times of 23:34.

Junior Aloryn Howell ran 12th in 23:41 for the Lady Spartans, and Elko senior Anneka Haro was 14th in 29:03.

JV Boys

The Spartans also topped the field in the junior varsity boys race, both as a team and individually.

Spring Creek posted a perfect team total with 15 points, and West Wendover finished second with 50 points.

Sophomore Scottie Adams kicked off a run of 10-straight Spartans with a time of 18:29, senior Joseph Terras challenging mightily with a second-place 18:30.

In third, sophomore Brennan Dastrup mounted a time of 18:37 — junior Jase Hildreth running fourth in 19:45.

Senior Dane Adams closed off the top-five with a time of 20:01, freshman William Hodnett ran a 20:36 for sixth place and fellow freshman Rhett White tallied a 20:37 in seventh.

With a time of 21:06, junior Eric Ortiz finished eighth — sophomore George Thomas crossing ninth in 21:41 and junior Korden Hammer closing in 21:58 and capping the top-10.

West Wendover finished 11th and 12th; sophomore Jason Aleman running a 22:20 and fellow sophomore Angel Trujillo following in 22:22.

For the Spartans, freshman Ethan Arendt took 13th in 22:46 — opening a three-straight finish of Spring Creek runners — fellow freshman Adley Baldwin placing 14th and senior Justin Esparza taking 15th in a photo finish for 15th with matching times of 23:11.

Freshman Anthony Bair took 17th with a time of 23:32 for the Wolverines, Spring Creek senior Thomas Canning ran a 23:35 in 18th and junior Joshua Thompson placed 19th in 23:37.

West Wendover freshman Sylus Jimenez capped the top-20 with a time of 23:41, and the Wolverines closed the field of 25 in order from 22nd on — freshman Fabian Jaramillo crossing in 24:14, freshman Devin Escobedo finishing in 26:02, freshman Fabian Collazo posting a 27:23 and freshman Thai Miele crossing in 27:28.

JV Girls

For the junior varsity girls, the Lady Spartans finished first through fifth for a perfect team score of 15 points.

Freshman Zoie Starkey won the race with a time of 23:12, sophomore Avery Clayson followed in 23:16 for second place and freshman Zoey Dahl ran a 23:43 for third place.

Junior Hailey Syme posted a 24:44 for fourth place, and senior Brandi Manhire capped the top-five and the team with a 25:42.

West Wendover junior Daisy Luna finished sixth with a time of 27:33, and sophomore teammate Alicia Dominguez closed out the seven-girl field with a time of 29:30.

