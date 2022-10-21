Spring Creek boys, Elko girls win Wells Invitational

WELLS — On Friday, Oct. 14, the Spring Creek boys and the Elko girls cross country teams claimed the titles at the varsity level of the Wells Invitational.

Individually, a Spring Creek boy and a girl notched the victories of their respective races.

Boys

For the varsity boys division, the Spartans blew away the field with a team score of 18 points.

Elko ranked second with 40 points, Wells finished third with 68 points and White Pine capped the four-team field with a total of 102 points.

Spring Creek senior Joel Herman won the race with a time of 16:15, junior teammate Nathan Thomas running second in 16:33.

Elko junior Braylon Baggett followed in third with a time of 16:47.

After a lengthy gap, Spring Creek senior Benjamin Claridge finished in 18:14 for fourth place — junior Ian Mitchel crossing immediately after in 18:15 and closing out the top-five.

In rapid succession, senior Hayden Mitchel posted a time of 18:16 in sixth.

Elko senior Landon Lenz ran eighth with an 18:32, Wells was led by a ninth-place 18:34 from sophomore Gonzalo Roque and junior James Fericks capped the top-10 with a time of 19:20 for the Indians.

Jackpot was paced by a 20:19 from sophomore Jorge Avila Fragoza in 11th, Elko junior Gabe Correa crossed 12th in 21:05 and sophomore Isreal Garcia posted a 13th-place 20:48 for the Jaguars.

In 14th, Elko senior Daniel Robles ran a 21:05 — Owyhee junior following immediately with a 15th-place 21:06.

For the Leopards, senior Ruben Cobian crossed in 21:27 for 16th place — Elko senior Justin Nicholls finishing in 21:34 for 17th.

Wells freshman Cameron Livingstone closed his run in 21:35 for 18th, and senior teammate Victor Jauregui closed out the top-20 with a time of 21:55.

Senior Damian Escareno led West Wendover with a time of 22:15 for 21st place, Elko sophomore Jairo Ortiz ran 22nd in 22:27 and Wells freshman Carson Ballard crossed in 23:12 for 23rd place.

For the Wolverines, junior Manuel Ibarra took 24th in 23:20 — Elko senior Bernard Fesemaier rounding out the top-25 with a time 23:29.

Junior Josiah Tinkorang finished in 23:25 for 26th place, Wells sophomore Christopher Burcham netted a 25-flat for 28th and the Leopards went back-to-back in 31st and 32nd — sophomore Truman Kington running a 26:40 and junior Grant Kington crossing in 27:08.

The Jaguars finished in succession in 33rd and 34th; sophomore Casey Hugill posting a time of 29:04 and freshman Angel Martinez closing in 29:27.

Girls

The Elko girls narrowly defeated Spring Creek in varsity team race with 25 points to the Lady Spartans’ 31 points.

But, the Lady Spartans knocked down the individual title — senior Kiely Munson opening a relatively-wide margin of victory with a time of 20:32.

Elko senior Carly Nielsen took second in 20:54, and Spring Creek junior Brianna Perchetti ranked third in 21:21.

The Lady Indians sent three across the line in order from fourth through sixth; junior Reese Hatch running a 21:57, sophomore Lilianna Haynes finishing in 22:19 and junior Arowyn Potter posting a 22:50.

Spring Creek freshman Audrey Graf took seventh with a time of 22:54, Elko freshman Elvia Jimenez ranked eighth in 23:09 and sophomore Gabriell Bradley placed ninth with a time of 23:21 for the Lady Spartans.

Elko junior Tandi Ratliff and Spring Creek sophomore Ryan Youngblood crossed simultaneously in 10th and 11th, respectively, with matching times of 23:34.

Junior Aloryn Howell ran 12th in 23:41 for the Lady Spartans, and Elko senior Anneka Haro was 14th in 29:03.

JV Boys

The Spartans also topped the field in the junior varsity boys race, both as a team and individually.

Spring Creek posted a perfect team total with 15 points, and West Wendover finished second with 50 points.

Sophomore Scottie Adams kicked off a run of 10-straight Spartans with a time of 18:29, senior Joseph Terras challenging mightily with a second-place 18:30.

In third, sophomore Brennan Dastrup mounted a time of 18:37 — junior Jase Hildreth running fourth in 19:45.

Senior Dane Adams closed off the top-five with a time of 20:01, freshman William Hodnett ran a 20:36 for sixth place and fellow freshman Rhett White tallied a 20:37 in seventh.

With a time of 21:06, junior Eric Ortiz finished eighth — sophomore George Thomas crossing ninth in 21:41 and junior Korden Hammer closing in 21:58 and capping the top-10.

West Wendover finished 11th and 12th; sophomore Jason Aleman running a 22:20 and fellow sophomore Angel Trujillo following in 22:22.

For the Spartans, freshman Ethan Arendt took 13th in 22:46 — opening a three-straight finish of Spring Creek runners — fellow freshman Adley Baldwin placing 14th and senior Justin Esparza taking 15th in a photo finish for 15th with matching times of 23:11.

Freshman Anthony Bair took 17th with a time of 23:32 for the Wolverines, Spring Creek senior Thomas Canning ran a 23:35 in 18th and junior Joshua Thompson placed 19th in 23:37.

West Wendover freshman Sylus Jimenez capped the top-20 with a time of 23:41, and the Wolverines closed the field of 25 in order from 22nd on — freshman Fabian Jaramillo crossing in 24:14, freshman Devin Escobedo finishing in 26:02, freshman Fabian Collazo posting a 27:23 and freshman Thai Miele crossing in 27:28.

JV Girls

For the junior varsity girls, the Lady Spartans finished first through fifth for a perfect team score of 15 points.

Freshman Zoie Starkey won the race with a time of 23:12, sophomore Avery Clayson followed in 23:16 for second place and freshman Zoey Dahl ran a 23:43 for third place.

Junior Hailey Syme posted a 24:44 for fourth place, and senior Brandi Manhire capped the top-five and the team with a 25:42.

West Wendover junior Daisy Luna finished sixth with a time of 27:33, and sophomore teammate Alicia Dominguez closed out the seven-girl field with a time of 29:30.