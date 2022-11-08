Truckee takes down Elko in rematch

TRUCKEE — Three of the Elko football team’s last-five losses in the playoffs have come against teams the Indians beat during the regular season.

After a 43-11 home victory over Truckee on Sept. 2, at Warrior Field, the Wolverines took the fight to the Indians in the rematch.

On Saturday, Truckee came out fired up, Elko started slowly — as it did in the majority of its games this season — the Wolverines shut down the run for the most part and the Indians made mistakes and never made adjustments in a 21-14 road loss that ended Elko’s season in a surprise at Surprise Stadium.

Having a state-championship roster is not good enough to overcome a lack crucial areas — game plan, execution, urgency, and adjustments — needed to win a game against a good team in a hostile environment.

The Wolverines put their best foot forward on the opening drive, going 83 yards easily.

Junior Miles Kelly-Caruthers rushed for seven yards, and senior quarterback Julian Hall kept the next carry for a first down and moved the chains once again with a throw to senior Dylan Sumner on a slant for 12 yards.

Sumner broke off a 32-yard carry, and Kelly-Caruthers knifed his way for a 22-yard touchdown after catching a swing pass.

The extra point by senior Matthew Tanner opened a 7-0 lead with 9:38 remaining in the first quarter.

Elko was forced to punt quickly on its opening possession, junior Cael Sellers firing off an incredible 61-yard bomb.

The Indians did not take advantage of the field-flipping kick.

From its own 21, the Wolverines once again marched down the field and through the middle of Elko’s defense.

Sophomore Joe Birnbaum ran for three yards, and the chains moved with a 13-yard throw to the right sideline.

Senior running back Jacob Ivens hammered his way for six yards, and junior Luke Trotter gained a first down with a four-yard tote.

Elko dropped what should have been an interception, and Truckee took advantage of the fortune.

Senior receiver Kellen Hourigan broke a tackle on the sideline and moved the sticks, and Trotter set up a 4th-and-2 with a toss to the right.

Sumner dragged defenders all the way to the Elko 2, and the drive was punctuated by a two-yard carry for Kelly-Caruthers.

The Tanner PAT pushed the margin to 14-0 with 2:42 on the first-quarter clock.

Elko sliced into the deficit quickly.

After an eight-yard catch on out-route right, junior Preston Chamberlin hauled in a 73-yard touchdown pass from senior Justus Nielsen down the right side of the field — outracing a defender for the final 30-plus yards.

The Indians were stuffed on the two-point try, leaving the tally at 14-6 with 1:50 on the clock.

Truckee moved the football well again on its third drive but turned the ball over deep in Elko territory.

Senior Alex Luna stuffed a ball carrier in the backfield, but Kelly-Caruthers rolled for 26 yards on a great play fake.

The teams exchanged penalties on an offside and a false start, but Trotter broke off 12 yards with a quick hitter on a fullback dive.

Junior Jacob Aguirre made a nice play with a tipped pass, but Sumner picked up a first down on a sweep.

Birnbaum was blown up by both junior Kian Stuart and senior Ayden Rodriguez, and Stuart and junior Anthony Mosely combined for another stop for a short loss.

But, Trotter moved the chains on the ground to the Indians’ 8.

However, Elko received made a big play and received a huge break — junior Hyde Chacon diving on a fumble around the 5.

The Indians took advantage of the gift.

Seller caught a hitch for nine yards, and Nielsen rushed for about 10 yards and a fresh set of downs.

Senior Cai Alvarado caught a swing pass that was nullified with a holding penalty, but Elko picked up about 27 yards — Nielsen rushing for 12 and gaining another 15 with a late hit out of bounds.

Nielsen carried for five yards, but junior Eli Finlayson was stuffed — Nielsen running for tough yards and a first down.

A hold marched the ball back to midfield, and junior quarterback Naul Rubio was stacked up — another pass falling incomplete.

A 3rd-and-18, Finlayson improvised after being bottled up — breaking numerous tackles and reversing field for 48 yards to the Truckee 9.

Nielsen moved half the distance to the goal with a face mask, and Sellers caught a four-yard touchdown — Aguirre hauling in the two-point conversion in the same exact spot at the left pylon on a play-action pass.

With 3:54 remaining in the half, the Indians fought back and tied game at 14-14.

But, when Truckee needed a play — they made several.

Birbaum bobbled the kickoff but made a nice return to the 33 on a broken play.

Sellers forced a fumble with a great play, shedding a block and poking the ball out in the backfield — the Wolverines finding a break as the ball rolled out of bounds before a recovery was made.

Immediately after, the Wolverines called a great route combination — sending Sumner in motion and then across the field on a post.

From the tight-end position, junior Alfonso Ayala crossed with Sumner and ran a corner to the right sideline — the Indians leaving him wide open — catching a 32-yard pass from a roll to the right by Hall.

Elko’s defense did not get off the field after a pass breakup by senior Alex Apodaca and an incomplete pass, Sumner finding ample operating room over the middle and converting a 3rd-and-26 with a 34-yard catch down the post to the Elko 26.

Trotter carried for seven yards, but Chamberlin made a huge hit and dislodged the ball — which bounced right back up to Sumner.

Birnbaum ran for a first down then nearly scored with a patient run behind solid blocking down the right sideline.

From the 2, Kelly-Caruthers gutted the middle for a touchdown — Tanner adding the extra point.

The score was the final of the game, capping a clutch drive for the Wolverines — who spanned 67 yards and got in the end zone with just 34 second remaining in the first half.

Senior Ayden Whiting was blasted on the opening kickoff of the third quarter, but the Indians moved the rock with a face mask and a carry by Nielsen for a first down.

He then ran for seven more and threw a pass for a first down to Chamberlin, Aguirre making a huge recovery on a fumble at the Truckee 42.

Finlayson bulled his way for 14 yards to the Wolverines’ 28, but the Indians went backward with a poor false start.

Junior Fernando Acosta rushed for two yards, Nielsen was sacked by junior Max Ellermeyer and Aguirre picked up seven yards on a throwback to the left side.

On 4th-and-7, the Indians only gained six yards after a catch was bobbled — allowing Truckee’s players to fly to the football for a tackle short of the line to gain.

The Wolverines took over on downs at their own 21, and moved the ball all the way to inside the Elko 1.

However, a host of Indians got penetration and dropped Sumner in the backfield on 4th-and-goal.

Elko did not capitalize on the potential momentum-swinging stop.

The Indians went three-and-out and punted from their end zone, but Sellers was roughed on the play — Truckee handing over a first down.

Chamberlin made a seven-yard catch on 2nd-and-11, and the Indians moved the rock for a first down but put the ball on the ground — Ellermeyer recovering for the Wolverines at the Elko 36.

On 3rd-and-12, Chamberlin came up with another huge play for Elko — picking off a pass that was thrown behind Sumner.

From the Truckee 33, Elko once again squandered a chance to tie the game.

Sellers took a screen to the 45, and Nielsen ran to midfield.

On 4th-and-1, Nielsen stayed up and kept his legs moving to the Truckee 36.

A pass fell incomplete, Finlayson took a wildcat snap and completed a three-yard pass to Nielsen and a screen to Finlayson went for just two — setting up 4th-and-5.

A deep shot down the right sideline was thrown out of bounds, turning the ball over on downs.

From the 31, Truckee went back to the 16 with a chop block.

Birnbaum gained 10 yards, Trotter was stacked up for a loss of one and a pass for incomplete — the Wolverines punting to the Elko 48.

Acosta made a nice 12-yard run off the right side, but the next play went for a short loss — Elko attempting a double pass but overthrowing an open Sellers on third down.

Chamberlin picked up a first down with a 15-yard catch down the middle to inside the Truckee 30.

But, Truckee dialed up pressure — junior Fabian Cerda and Ellermeyer getting to Nielsen after running over an Elko lineman.

The Indians scrambled for about eight yards on second down but elected to stay inbounds with 1:10 remaining — the clock still rolling — and Sellers caught a ball inside the Wolverines’ 20.

With less than 30 ticks on the clock, Nielsen was cut in half with a blitz off the blind side by Ellermeyer.

The Indians faked clocking the ball, and a pass into triple coverage down the right side was underthrown and picked off by Sumner — who was hit by Chamberlin — the ball popping to senior Jake Doughty, who wisely went down around the Truckee 3 or 4.

The Wolverines went into victory formation and kneeled out the clock, overcoming a 32-road beating with a 21-14 victory in the game that mattered most.

Truckee rolled up 431 yards of total offense (290 rushing, 141 passing), holding Elko to 343 yards (177 passing, 166 rushing).

For the Indians, Nielsen completed 13-of-19 passes for 174 yards with two touchdowns and one interception — carrying 18 times for 77 yards and catching a three-yard pass.

Chamberlin led Elko with five catches for 120 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown.

Finlayson ran for 78 yards on 13 attempts, but he was largely bottled up aside from a 48-yard run and a 14-yard carry — 11 totes going for just 16 yards — throwing a three-yard pass and catching a two-yarder.

Sellers finished with four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown, and Aguirre snagged three balls for 16 yards with a two-point conversion.

Acosta closed with three carries for 11 yards.

Elko did not record defensive or special teams stats for the contest.

If the Indians are going to take the next step toward a state championship — the window closing slightly after a state semifinal loss last season and a regional semifinal loss to end the year — Elko must find a way to beat teams more than once.

In 2016, the Indians beat Fallon 30-24 in triple overtime but lost a home game to the Greenwave in the playoffs by a final score of 21-0.

During the 2018 campaign, Elko rolled off a 42-13 road victory over Lowry — in Winnemucca — but got pummeled by the Buckaroos 41-13 at home in the postseason.

The Indians played the Wolverines closely in 2019, falling 23-12 at home, but Elko was throttled 48-7 in the playoffs at Truckee.

In 2020, the Indians lost both meetings against Lowry — falling 29-22 on the road and dropping a 32-22 home game in the postseason.

Last year, Elko’s 23-16 home loss to Virgin Valley was the only matchup of the season.

The current campaign ended with a 21-14 road to Truckee — which Elko beat 43-11 at home during the regular season — the Indians finishing the year with a 9-3 overall record, a 4-1 mark in league play of the 3A North-East and an 0-1 stint in the 3A North playoffs.

Up Next

The North No. 1 Wolverines will now host South No. 2 Moapa Valley in the 3A state semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Surprise Stadium, in Truckee, California.