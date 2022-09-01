Undefeated Spartans open 3A North at Hug

SPRING CREEK — Through two games, the Spring Creek football team has emerged victorious twice — 33-7 against a bad South Tahoe team and a narrow 34-27 home win versus North Valleys.

At 7 p.m. Friday, the Spartans will play another unbeaten opponent at Hug (2-0), in Sparks.

The Hawks posted a pair of shutout wins, blasting Lindhurst (Olivehurst, California) and spanking Dayton by a final score of 63-0.

Hug has done the bulk of its offensive damage on the ground; rushing for 579 yards and 13 touchdowns as a team.

Senior Connor Humphreys leads the attack with 254 rushing yards on 13 carries — averaging 19.5 yards per attempt — scoring six TDs.

He is a weapon in the passing game as well; both receiving the ball and throwing it.

Humphreys has caught three passes for 146 yards — averaging 48.7 yards per grab — with two touchdowns.

With his arm, he has completed 2-of-3 passes for 33 yards with a touchdown.

Senior quarterback Nathan McBride is currently 10-of-20 for 282 yards with three TDs and no picks.

With his legs, he has 98 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 totes.

Senior battering ram Deandre Coprich has carried six times for 141 yards — posting a 23.5-yard average — and has punched across the goal line three times.

Junior tight end Saili Aonga has caught four passes for 111 yards with two touchdowns.

Senior Donovon Phothisane has 10 attempts for 98 yards with a pair of TDS.

Like McBride, senior Alix Gudino has carried 10 times for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Aonga tops Hug’s team with 12 tackles and four for losses, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Senior safety Fidel Padilla has tallied 11 stops and forced a fumble.

Senior nose guard Matthew Kurtz nears double-digit stuffs with nine — four for losses — and caused and recovered a fumble.

The Hawks have been opportunistic on defense; recovering four fumbles and intercepting two passes.

Phothisane and senior free safety Matai Masina each have one pick.

Of four-forced fumbles, Hug has pounced on each loose back — junior cornerback Xander Humphreys and junior linebacker Kalum Fortune also recovering one fumble apiece and Connor Humphreys and junior tackle Nasoni Puteni forcing a fumble each.

If the Spartans are going to emerge victorious, they would be wise to give up less yardage on the ground than they did last week in a one-score win when the Panthers ran for 341 yards and four touchdowns — Ivan Ortiz accounting for 151 yards on 22 attempts with four TDS.

Spring Creek’s saving grace was three interceptions; one taken back for a 32-yard touchdown by junior Michael Dorame, another in its end zone by junior Austin Reasbeck and the clincher by senior Blaze Howard with less than a minute remaining.

On the season, the Spartans’ offense had led by senior quarterback Weston Peterson — who is 11-for-25 for 238 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

With his feet, Peterson has carried for 31 yards on eight attempts with a TD.

Spring Creek has been balanced with its production.

Reasbeck tops the team with five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, also carrying five times for 68 yards another score.

Senior tailback Chace Valtiera has 19 carried for a team-high 113 yards and a touchdown, and senior running back Drew Walthers leads the roster with 21 carries for 77 yards.

Senior Klayten Piippo has two receptions for 68 yards — both going for scores — and senior tight end David Hutchison has snagged three balls for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Senior Jackson Miller’s lone reception went for 30 yards, and the air attack is rounded out with a 13-yard grab by Dorame.

Junior Christian Dorame has seven totes for 37 yards and a score, and sophomore lineman Colin Banning — sometimes used as a fullback — has a two-yard TD.

Piippo leads the defense with 20 tackles.

Juniors Matt Loyd, Cody Acord and Caleb Higley have notched 12 stops apiece — Higley topping the team with four stops behind the line of scrimmage, a sack and a blocked punt.

Banning has 11 stuffs — three for losses — and Reasbeck rounds out the double-digit tacklers with 10 and tops the team with two interceptions.

Acord and Banning have a half-sack apiece.

Junior lineman Wyatt Scott nears double figures with nine tackles and a sack.

Game Time

The Spartans (2-0) will open their 3A North schedule against the Hawks (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Sparks.