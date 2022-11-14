LAS VEGAS — In the Division 3A state semifinal round, the Spring Creek football team’s dream run — freshly removed from a 21-20 victory over North No. 1 Fallon — came to an end.

After reseeding, the North No. 2 Spartans were thoroughly dismantled by South No. 1 Sports Leadership and Management Academy.

In the regional contest against the Greenwave, Spring Creek put itself in a good position with a great start — going up 14-0 by the half and 21-0 in the third quarter — but the Spartans did not open the game against SLAM well on either side of the football.

As the acronym spells, SLAM did exactly that — "slamming," “bulling” and speeding its way to 469 rushing yards on 45 carries (10.4 yards per touch) in a 39-8 romp over the Spartans, on Saturday, at Las Vegas High School.

Spring Creek began the opening drive of the game in good field position at its own 40, starting with a one-yard run by junior Austin Reasbeck.

Senior Klayten Piippo caught an eight-yard ball over the middle but was stuck as soon as he received the pass, and the Spartans were stacked up short of the line to gain on third down — senior Chace Valtiera punting to the Bulls’ 20.

On Slam’s first snap, sophomore Colin Banning broke through the line and dropped a ball carrier for a one-yard loss.

Junior Chysten Tabangcura took a sweep for a five-yard gain around the right edge, and the Bulls went up quickly on their third play — senior quarterback Donnell Colbert pulling an option around the left side.

He broke outside contain and raced past numerous defenders who took bad angles and rolled 75 yards for a touchdown, the extra points by senior Ramon Taylor putting Slam on top for good at the 8:32 mark of the first quarter.

The Spartans began their second possession on their own 20 and went three-and-out, Reasbeck gaining two yards before a pair of incomplete passes.

On the punt, junior Andre Cade caught the ball at the 36 and made a defender whiff and cut to the left sideline — scoring on the return from 64 yards.

However, the Bulls were called for a block in the back — moving the ball back to the Spartans’ 30.

Junior Michael Dorame made a nice open-field tackle on a swing pass to Tabangcura for just a two-yard gain, and Slam marched backward with a delay of game.

Colbert converted a 2nd-and-13 with a pull and rush of 18 yards off the right side.

On the next play, Reasbeck broke up a pass down the post — the ball dropped as contact was made at the goal line on a nice throw.

But, the Bull picked up another first down with a run to the 4.

Banning, Piippo and junior Cody Acord combined for a tackle for a loss of four yards.

However, Slam scored for the second time with an eight-yard TD on a stiff-arm and hurdle by senior Daniel Nevil.

The PAT was blocked by Dorame, keeping the score at 13-0 with 4:13 on the first-quarter clock.

The Spartans took over on their 35 after the Bulls kicked the ball out of bounds, and Piippo moved the rock to midfield on a slant — making a man miss and breaking another tackle.

Senior Jon Crawford-Wadley caught an out-route pass from senior Weston Petersen at the Slam 37, but Spring Creek gave the ball away — fumbling and Cade returning to the Spartans’ 42.

The Bulls were called for unsportsmanlike conduct but marched back to what was the original line of scrimmage with a 15-yard tote by Nevil.

From the wildcat, senior Moses Tabangcura went full-on Derrick Henry — punishing would-be tackler flat on his back for a big off the right side.

Nevil took the next carry eight yards, and Chysten Tabangcura reached the 25 on a sweep.

Colbert hurdled for five yards, and Nevil rushed for three yards on the last play of the first quarter — gaining a 1st-and-goal with a toss to the left on the first play of the second period at the Spring Creek 8.

Moses Tabangcura carried for five yards, and Chysten Tabangcura appeared to catch a jump ball for a touchdown at the goal line — ruled incomplete.

But, he scored on the next play — the Spartans biting on a play-action — Colbert rolling to his right and tossing a TD.

The extra point opened a 20-0 lead with 10:37 remaining in the half.

On the kickoff, Crawford-Wadley made a nice return to the 35.

Piippo caught a ball in the left flat for four yards, and Petersen gained two yards on a broken play — the ball snapped before the called count.

A third-down pass fell incomplete, and Valtiera hit a low pun that rolled to the Bulls’ 30.

Nevil mowed over defenders to the 48, and used a patient run off the right side behind great push and solid blocks to the Spartans’ 41.

Moses also rumbled through broken tackles to the 25, then fell forward for another five on the next play.

Spring Creek made its first potentially-huge play with a fumble recovery by Dorame at the 15.

On a roll-out to the left, Petersen launched a 30-yard ball down the left side to Crawford-Wadley, and Reasbeck ran for six yards off the left tackle before being dropped with a big hit.

Piippo high-pointed a pass and reeled in a contested catch and fought through a host of Slam defenders to the Bulls’ 20.

Crawford-Wadley gained four yards on a swing pass, and a personal foul moved the ball half the distance to the goal — setting up a 1st-and-goal at the 7.

Slam sophomore Damien Nevil sacked Petersen at the 8, and a second-down pass fell incomplete in the back-right corner of the end zone.

Petersen scrambled for seven yards, and the Spartans kept the offense on the field.

Spring Creek didn’t get off the ball with a lot of push, and Petersen slipped as he attempted to score between the right guard and the tackle — turning the ball over on downs inside the half-yard line.

The Bulls went 99-1/2 yards in eight plays.

Colbert used his speed off the right side for a 20-yard gain after breaking a tackle in the end zone, but Spring Creek junior Matt Loyd made a great stop for a one-yard gain.

Nevil gained nine yards and moved the chains, Chysten Tabangcura took a sweep to the left for a first down at the 47 and Nevil rolled 16 yards on a delayed handoff up the gut.

Colbert called his own number for a 14-yard gain to the left but injured his hand on the tackle, but Moses went behind the line and scrambled for 13 yards after Spring Creek took away the primary receiver on the left side.

Colbert cruised for 13 yards to the right pylon and capped the length-of-the-field drive on his second touchdown.

The snap was botched on the extra point, but the Bulls took a 26-0 lead with 59 ticks on the clock.

On the kickoff, senior Jaxon Miller jumped on the squib at the 35.

Petersen ran for five yards on a designed draw, and Reasbeck fought through defenders on a swing pass to 47.

Petersen escaped a sack and rushed to midfield, senior Blaze Howard received a quick pass to the right side and reached the Slam 19 but time expired.

Opening the third quarter, the Bulls started their first drive at the 27 and went 73 yards.

Nevil carried for three, Chysten Tabangcura gained a first down with an eight-yard gain on a bubble screen.

A five-yard gain by Nevil was wiped away with a false start, but Cade hauled in a pass down the seam and broke tackles on a big gain to the Spring Creek 37.

On a throw-back to the left flat on a roll-right, Nevil gained nine yards — Colbert making a man miss and stiff-arming another defender with a run to the 14.

A pass fell incomplete, but Nevil went the distance on two carries — running over a crowd for seven yards then scoring with another seven-yard TD as he kept his balance and broken a number of tackles.

The PAT was botched once again, but the rout was in full effect with the score at 32-0 at the 7:52 mark of the third quarter.

Spring Creek began its only scoring drive in good position at the 35 on a return by Crawford-Wadley.

Reasbeck catching a swing at the 45 for a first down, and Valtiera danced for six yards then picked up a first down on a pitch to the Slam 45.

On a fade down the right sideline, Petersen dropped a perfect pass in the bucket to Crawford-Wadley at the 10 — dragged down at the 3 — the drive was capped with a three-yard run off the left edge by Petersen.

The Spartans converted the two-point try with a pass to Crawford-Wadley in the left flat.

With 5:09 on the clock, the margin was slimmed slightly to 32-8.

Senior Jerry Inama recovered the onside kick at the Spring Creek 47, but the Spartans turned the ball over on downs — the Bulls owning the line of scrimmage, sacking Petersen for an eight-yard loss and then dropping him for a four-yard run a 4th-and-18 with great coverage down the field.

Nevil gained 14 yards on two carries, but Slam was called for a hold on a keep by Colbert — Nevil almost making back the penalty yardage with a seven-yard run.

On a reverse, a Spring Creek defender didn’t break down in the open field — Chysten Tabangcura picking up 11 yards.

He then caught a 21-yard touchdown on a corner route on the first play of the fourth quarter for his second receiving TD, the extra point clanging off the right post and bouncing in — the Bulls extending to a 39-8 lead.

Miller recovered the squib kick once again at the 35, and senior David Hutchison made a six-yard catch on the right side.

Valtiera carried for two yards, and a third-down pass fell incomplete on a near pick with a lineman down the field — the Spartans avoiding a penalty.

On the same play as second down, Hutchison pulled in a pass on the right slot for a fourth-down conversion to midfield — making another great play with a defensive breakup on what should have been an interception on the next play.

Crawford-Wadley received a pass for a 13-yard gain on a post, and Petersen escaped a sack and kept a play alive with a throw to Hutchison — his third catch of the drive — at the Slam 24.

Petersen ran for four yards, but the drive ended with a pick in the end zone by senior Blayz McGhee.

The Bulls marched down the field with an out-route throw to Chysten Tabangcura, who juked his way to the 47.

Cade took a pitch for three yards, and Nevil pushed for six more — gaining a first down with a repeat performance to the Spring Creek 41.

A big gain by Colbert was nullified with a hold, but senior Jaidyn Yarber gashed the Spartans for 40 yards on three carries — running the same play three times in a row.

At the 10, the Bulls went into victory formation and kneeled out the clock — advancing to the 3A state championship with a 39-8 domination.

Up Next

In the 3A state final, Slam Academy will face North No. 1 Truckee — which blasted South No. 2 Moapa Valley 35-7 on the other semifinal — on Monday, Nov. 21, time and location to be announced (likely to be at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas).