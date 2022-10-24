ELKO — Given the circumstances of the rare Saturday football game between visiting Elko and hosting Spring Creek, the weather played right into the Indians’ hands.

Elko used its physical, smash-mouth approach in an absolute blizzard for the first quarter — which left about 3-inches of accumulation for the remainder of the contest — and ran over the Spartans for a 38-0 victory.

As a team, the Indians rushed for 302 yards on 55 carries with six touchdowns — also throwing the ball for 78 yards — racking up 380 yards of total offense.

Spring Creek — which likes to operate from a spread and air the ball out — was limited (especially early on) without the ability to throw the ball and was held to less than 100 yards of total offense (37 passing, 60 rushing).

The Spartans went four-and-out on their opening drive, Elko senior Mason Chacon making a sack and forcing a turnover on downs deep in Spring Creek territory.

The Indians capped their first possession with a short-touchdown run by senior quarterback Justus Nielsen, who also punched home the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 7:38 remaining in the first quarter.

Spring Creek’s second drive ended with a turnover, junior Cael Sellers giving the ball back to Elko with a strip and recovery.

With 1:20 remaining in the first, Elko dashed 31 yards — junior running back Eli Finlayson knowing the weight to carry the sleigh, through the white and drifted snow — opening a 14-0 advantage after an unsuccessful two-point try with an interception by junior Austin Reasbeck.

The second quarter played out scoreless — the half ending on an interception by Elko junior Jacob Aguirre — the Indians up two TDs at the break.

Elko turned its first possession of the third into points quickly, starting with a 30-yard kick return by junior Quentin Williams — who nearly went to the house.

On 3rd-and-long, Nielsen broke outside contain with a scramble to the left for a 30-yard gain to the Spartans’ 8 and closed the drive with a five-yard touchdown run up the middle for a 20-0 lead with 8:10 on the clock.

On Spring Creek’s ensuing drive, Sellers forced another fumble — which was scooped up by fellow junior Christian Felix.

The Indians turned the takeaway into points, junior running back Fernando Acosta rushing three yards for a touchdown off the right side on a sweep.

The conversion was no good, but Elko went up 26-0 with 5:20 remaining in the third quarter.

Elko’s final drive of the third quarter and first part of the fourth quarter was aided greatly by a bubble screen to junior Preston Chamberlin — who picked up most of the 19 yards after the catch — and a 28-yard strike down the left sideline to junior Osbaldo Luna on a remarkable catch against solid coverage by Spring Creek senior Chace Valtiera.

At the 11:31 mark of the fourth, the Indians extended to a 32-0 advantage on Acosta’s second touchdown run from two yards out — following the lead block of junior Ayden Rodriguez — the conversion once again coming up short.

In the fourth quarter, Elko forced another fumble — junior Kian Stuart dislodging and recovering the loose ball.

Sellers came back through contact against pass interference for a circus grab for a 25-yard gain down the left side, but the Spartans got the ball back with an interception by senior Jon Crawford-Wadley — who tipped an intended deep shot down the right sideline to himself for a deflected pick.

But, with three minutes remaining in the game, Finlayson broke off his second 31-yard TD run of the ballgame — the two-point try botched with a bad exchange in the backfield and a desperation heave in the face of pressure from junior Michael Dorame and into a pass breakup by senior Jaxon Miller.

The Indians clinched the No. 3 seed for the 3A North regional playoffs with a 38-0 victory over No. 4 Spring Creek.

For the Indians, Finlayson finished with 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries — also completing a six-yard pass.

Nielsen posted 104 rushing yards on 15 totes with two TDs and completed 3-of-6 passes for 72 yards with one interception — also throwing one pick on a two-point try.

Acosta ran for 53 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

Sellers snagged two balls for 31 yards, Luna’s lone reception went for 28 yards and Chamberlin’s only catch was a 19-yarder.

Elko’s offense was capped by a two-yard run by junior quarterback Naul Rubio, a two-yard rush by Aguirre and a one-yard gain from Rodriguez.

For the Spartans, senior quarterback Weston Petersen completed 2-of-15 passes for 37 yards with an interception and rushed for 27 yards on seven carries.

Senior Jerry Inama gained 23 yards on eight attempts, and the running game was finished with 10 yards on eight totes for Valtiera.

Reasbeck notched a 20-yard reception, and Crawford-Wadley tallied a 17-yard catch.

Defensively, the Spartans — tallying 78 tackles due to the sheer volume and efficiency of Elko’s plays — were paced by a game-high 18 tackles from senior Klayten Piippo and 10 stops by Dorame.

Junior Wyatt Scott recorded eight stops, sophomore Colin Banning and senior Blaze Howard each finished with seven stuffs and junior Cody Acord, Crawford-Wadley — who had one INT — and junior Matt Loyd notched five tackles apiece.

Reasbeck closed with four tackles and one pick, Valtiera booked three stops and junior Caleb Higley mounted two stuffs.

Spring Creek’s defense was rounded out with a tackle each for Inama, junior Dominic Soto, junior Logan Austin and junior Tucker Johnson.

Elko’s defense was led by eight tackles apiece from Aguirre and Felix — each making a takeaway — Aguirre notching an interception and Felix recovering a fumble.

Sellers finished with six stops, forced two fumbles, recovered one and made a sack — Stuart closing with five stuffs and a pouncing on a loose ball.

Williams and Finlayson each made four tackles, and Rodriguez and Chacon mounted three stops apiece — Chacon posting one sack.

The Indians’ defense was finished off by a tackle apiece from Rubio, senior Alex Salaz, senior Carter Johnson, junior Hyde Chacon, Acosta and Luna.

On special teams, Williams returned one kick for 30 yards — senior Ayden Whiting going for 30 yards on two punt returns.

Sellers knocked a pair of punts 72 yards and dropped one inside the 20 with a long of 37 yards.

Up Next

No. 3 Elko (8-2 overall, 4-1 in 3A North-East) will host No. 6 Wooster (5-4 overall, 3-2 in 3A North-West) at 3 p.m. Thursday, at Warrior Field.

The No. 4 Spartans (6-3 overall, 3-2 in 3A North-East) will host No. 5 Hug (6-3 overall, 4-1 in 3A North-West) at 7 p.m. Thursday, in Spring Creek.

In the regular season, Spring Creek beat the Hawks 41-28 on Sept. 2, in Sparks.