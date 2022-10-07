Wave take out Indians in 7-6 dogfight

FALLON — Friday’s loss boiled down to two factors; either Elko’s inability to make an extra-point kick of the Indians’ burning desire to go for a two-point conversion every time — coupled with untimely mistakes and a lack of execution.

Fallon scored one touchdown and made a kick, and the Indians scored the first touchdown but were shut down on the two-point try — the Greenwave likely locking up the 3A North-East No. 1 seed with a 7-6 victory during their homecoming contest.

The Greenwave picked up one first down on their opening drive on a short carry on third down by senior Brody Jacks, but an incomplete pass on third down forced a punt to the Elko 22.

Junior Eli Finlayson carried for five yards, junior Preston Chamberlin caught a four-yard bubble screen and junior Fernando Acosta moved the sticks with a run of two or three yards.

Finlayson trucked a defender and gained 12 yards on a tough tote, senior Justus Nielsen completed a pass to senior Ayden Whiting and another pass of two yards to Whiting set up 3rd-and-short — the chains moved with a short run by Nielsen.

Following a three-yard carry from Acosta on a sweep, Nielsen made a nifty run and then gained a first down with his legs once again.

Fallon junior Baylor Sandberg sacked Nielsen on the Greenwave 44, and Finlayson was dropped for a one-yard loss.

On 3rd-and-20, a pass down the sideline fell incomplete — Elko’s punt blocked.

Senior Alex Luna picked up the ball and carried to the Fallon 36 but short of the line to gain for a turnover on downs.

Senior quarterback Bryce Adams completed a seven-yard pass to junior Ethan Tarner, and Jacks moved the chains with a run of seven yards to midfield on the last play of the first quarter.

After an incomplete pass, Jacks dozed his way for five yards for a 3rd-and-5 — a pass falling incomplete.

The Wave pinned the Indians deep at their own 7 on the punt.

Nielsen picked up two yards on first down, and senior Tristan Hill kept outside contain for a tackle at the line of scrimmage.

An inadvertent whistle limited Nielsen’s progress on third down, and he was hit out of bounds but the call was missed.

Junior Cael Sellers got off a great punt, and Fallon was penalized for a block in the back.

Jacks carried twice for about nine yards, then gained a first down at the Elko 44.

The Indians got lucky on a dropped pass in the left flat, and junior Kian Stuart made a nice tackle on second down.

But, senior Steven Moon went up high for a catch and broke a tackle — setting up a 4th-and-short.

Finlayson broke through the line and dropped Jacks in the backfield, giving Elko the ball its own 37.

The Indians didn’t start the drive well, committing a pre-snap motion penalty.

Finlayson was stopped for a short gain, but Chamberlin made a big catch and run across midfield to the Fallon 43.

On second down, Finlayson broke a nice run that called off with a holding penalty.

Whiting used his blockers on a reception around the line of scrimmage for a 15-yard run, and Acosta moved the chains with a run on 3rd-and-short.

Another pre-snap penalty marched the ball five yards, and Finlayson ran for about three yards.

Nielsen threw up a ball for grabs into triple coverage that fell incomplete, and Elko was called for offensive pass interference.

On 2nd-and-27, a smart pass hit the grass as the receiver wasn’t ready for the football.

Finlayson made another short run on 3rd-and-not-doable — mistakes killing Elko’s drive — and Luna got off a good punt that pushed the Greenwave deep into their own territory.

Moon caught a swing pass for 19 yards to the 31, but senior Alex Apodaca drove on the football and knocked down a pass on first down.

On second down, senior Cai Alvarado batted a ball into the air for another near pick — Fallon forced to punt with an incomplete pass on a roll to the right on throw to the left.

With 1:25 on the clock, Nielsen turned a negative play into a positive with a run to the Indians’ 39.

Elko wasted a long run to the Fallon 32 by Finlayson on the final play of the half by not calling timeouts prior to the carry, the game going to the locker room as a scoreless battle.

Fallon made a sack on Elko’s first play of the third quarter.

Sellers made a catch, but junior Brady Alves came up and made a nice tackle in the open.

However, Sellers was sandwiched and stayed up right on the next play and made a great individual play for a first down.

Finlayson broke a big run, but the Indians were called for a hold and moved all the way back to Elko’s 28.

Sellers moved the chains once again with a catch from Nielsen at the Indians’ 45, but Elko’s line was pushed back for a loss of one and made the next stop at the line of scrimmage.

On 3rd-and-11, Finlayson took a wildcat snap and gained big yardage fo4 35 near the Fallon 40.

The next snap was a run of about three yards, and Chamberlin picked up a first down with a nice catch and run of 11 yards behind good blocks.

Fallon senior Casamaro White ran down a sweep from the backside for a loss of one, and Acosta gained two yards — Elko facing a 3rd-and-9.

The third-down play was play stopped for a minimal gain on a swing-gate, wildcat-dive tote.

On fourth down, the Indians got bailed out with a pass-interference call against the Wave.

On third down from the Fallon 7, Finlayson picked up some nice blocks and cut up the field behind junior Breaden Raddatz.

Elko elected for the two-point conversion, and Hill nearly took the pitch — killing the play in the backfield.

Fallon’s next drive started in great field position, and Jacks carried for five yards — Adams faking a pitch and gaining 15 yards before putting the ball on the deck.

The Greenwave recovered the loose ball, and Fallon faced a 3rd-and-5 after a five-yard run by Jacks on second down.

Junior Roland Grondin made a great cut and broke a tackle in the backfield, barely picking up enough yardage to get beyond the line to gain.

With 2:20 remaining in the third, the Wave had a first down at the Elko 27.

Moon made a catch of 16 yards to inside the Indians’ 10, and Jacks made a short carry — Tarner catching an eight-yard TD on 2nd-and-goal.

Fallon elected to kick and went to the front with an extra point by junior soccer transplant Cesar Gonzalez Ledesma.

After a 15-yard penalty by the Indians’ on Fallon’s touchdown play was assessed on the kickoff, Ledesma pounded the boot into the end zone for a touchback.

Finlayson kept a wildcat run for not much, and Nielsen escaped pressure for about four yards — setting up a huge third down on the last play of the third quarter.

The Indians’ line made good push and gave Finlayson a nice hole for a first down at the 35-yard line.

A four-yard tote by Finlayson was followed by a five-yard gain, and then he followed some more good blocking for another clutch third-down conversion — Finlayson running to the Fallon 35 on a gain of about 25 yards.

Sellers was missed on what could have been a huge throw down the field, and junior Caden McKnight made a great tackle for a gain of just one.

Finlayson ran to about the 30 and got a great push by his cohorts for a run of eight, but the Wave stuffed the 4th-and-1 at their own 28.

Fallon committed a hold and marched backward, but the Wave gashed Elko’s outside blitz with a quick hitter up the middle for a big-first down to the 34.

Jack carried for six yards to the 40, then pushed through a tackle for about two yards — the Wave backing up five with a motion penalty.

Junior Christian Felix and senior Ayden Rodriguez combined for a big stop in the backfield, and Adams was forced to throw the ball away against high heat on 3rd-and-long — stopping the clock with 5:43 remaining.

Elko was set up with good field position as the ball went out of bounds at the Indians’ 40 on the punt.

Finlayson ran for six yards then rolled off a big gain to the Fallon 41.

The Indians went backward for three yards, but Finlayson dove through the middle for 14 yards then went for two more.

Acosta broke off a nine-yard burst, but Elko shot off a toe with a holding penalty on the next play — facing a 1st-and-18.

Nielsen ran to the 17 for a gain of about six yards and neared the original line of scrimmage, and the next play had no chance — Fallon brining more guys than the Indians had blockers.

On 3rd-and-11 from the 16, Finlayson dropped for a loss of one after a low snap.

With 48 ticks on the clock and up against a 4th-and-12, the Indians trotted the offense back on the field — leaving the kicking block on the sideline — and Moon batted down the Hail Mary.

Up Next

The Indians (6-2 overall, 2-1 in league) will have a bye week after Dayton canceled on Elko’s homecoming contest, the game now a battle between the Elko JV and Lovelock at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.

Elko’s varsity team will resume its schedule in the season finale at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in Spring Creek.