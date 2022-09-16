Wolverine wrap-up: Boys soccer in 1st

WEST WENDOVER — Without a doubt, the West Wendover boys soccer team has been the crown jewel of the athletic program to start the season.

The Wolverines have torn off a great record of 8-2-1 and notched a pair of blowout wins in league play of the 2A North.

West Wendover opened the season with a 2-1 victory over Elko, lost a 4-0 contest to Virgin Valley and also fell 4-0 to Spring Creek in the Spartans’ tourney and tied Moapa Valley 5-5 in the tourney finale.

Since then, the Wolverines have won seven straight.

On Aug. 26, West Wendover tallied a 4-0 victory over Fernley and a 6-3 win against Yerington — posting a pair of lopsided wins (6-0 and 6-1) against non-varsity opponents on Aug. 27.

The Wolverines took down Whittell in an 11-1 blowout on Sept. 3, in West Wendover.

Opening league play, West Wendover wacked Sage Ridge 9-1 on Sept. 9, in Reno, and blasted the Lions for the second time by a tally of 10-3 on Sept. 10, in Yerington.

Against the Scorpions, the Wolverines poured in a pair of hat tricks — senior Eduardo Correa and senior Eduardo Badillo each scoring three times.

Incredibly, Badillo assisted six other goals — finishing the contest with an insane 12 points — and Correa also dished an assist.

Sophomore Issac Gomez, senior Manuel Lopez and freshman Alonzo Carrillo scored one goal each — junior David Rodriguez setting up one score.

As a team, the Wolverines shot 16 times.

Defensively, sophomore goalie Trae Hendriks allowed one goal and booked five saves.

Versus the Lions, the game was essentially over in the first half — West Wendover opening a 6-1 lead before the break.

In the second half, the Wolverines outscored Yerington 4-2 and breezed to a 10-3 victory.

Correa finished with three goals and an assist — going for another hat trick — and Gomez closed with two scores.

Junior Christian Botello, Badillo, sophomore Erik Ramirez, freshman Uriel Lopez and senior Lusio Gonzales netted one goal apiece — Badillo assisting five of the West Wendover’s five goals and junior William Martinez dishing another.

Amazingly, the Wolverines converted 10 of their 14 shots.

Hendriks allowed three goals and notched four saves.

Up Next

The Wolverines will play the Lakers at 6 p.m. Sept. 23, in Tahoe City, California.

Volleyball

The Lady Wolverines’ volleyball team opened the season 3-5-2 — missing one score against Lincoln County.

West Wendover dropped its season opener in two sets against White Pine, tied Eureka 1-1, also drew even at 1-1 versus Tonopah and dropped a three-set (2-1) loss to Pahranagat Valley.

In their next tourney, the Lady Wolverines avenged a loss to the Lady Bobcats with a two-set sweep, came up short in a 2-1 loss to Battle Mountain and blanked Lund in two frames.

On Sept. 6, West Wendover notched a 3-1 road win over Wells.

Opening 2A North matches, the Lady Wolverines fell in consecutive road matches to North Tahoe in three sets (23-25, 18-25 and 14-25) and were beaten in four frames by Incline (17-25, 20-25, 25-22 and 21-25).

Against the Lady Lakers, junior Adara Griffith posted four kills and six digs — senior Mia Pinedo notching four putaways, an ace and four digs.

Junior Citlali Hernandez tallied two kills, two blocks and seven digs.

Junior Xitlaly Flores finished with a putaway, an ace, a rejection and a dig.

Senior Merry Dispirito notched one kill and four digs.

Senior Esmeralda Flores served an ace and dug two shots, and senior Jocelyn Guzman posted 12 assists and six digs.

Junior Priscila Simental made five digs on defense.

Versus the Lady Highlanders, Griffith paced the offense with 11 digs and added four digs.

Guzman tallied 21 assists, five digs and a kill — Pinedo booking four putaways and seven digs and Esmeralda Flores going for two kills.

Simental put down one shot and dup up nine.

Xitlaly Flores booked a kill and five digs, Dispirito posted one putaway and three digs and Hernandez dig up eight balls.

Versus Battle Mountain

The Lady Wolverines were scheduled to play Battle Mountain at 4 p.m. MST on Friday, in West Wendover.

Football

In the season opener, the West Wendover football team smashed 48-8 by perennial 2A power Lincoln County.

The Lynx outscored the Wolverines 22-0 in the first quarter, 14-0 second — opening a running clock in the first half with the score at 36-0 — and 6-0 in the third.

In the fourth, West Wendover posted its only points — closing the final frame with an 8-6 advantage — and finished with a 40-point, 48-8 loss to Lincoln County.

Versus Incline

The Wolverines were slated to play on the road at 7 p.m. Friday, in Incline.

Girls Soccer

Through six games, the West Wendover girls soccer team had not a match — outscored 46-4 on the season.

The Lady Wolverines opened with a preseason tournament and fell 1-0 to Battle Mountain and 6-0 against Fernley.

Starting league play of the 2A North, West Wendover dropped a 5-2 contest versus Pershing County and lost 8-1 against Whittell.

Versus Sage Ridge, the Lady Wolverines were absolutely blasted 16-0.

In its most recent match, West Wendover gave up double-digit goals once again in a 10-1 loss to Yerington.

Up Next

The Lady Wolverines will play North Tahoe at 4 p.m. Sept. 23.