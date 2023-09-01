WEST WENDOVER — On Aug. 25, West Wendover’s football season got off to a rocky start.

At home, the Wolverines were manhandled in a 47-6 loss to Green Valley Christian.

The Guardians went to the front early and never looked back, opening a 9-0 lead in the first quarter.

At the half, GV Christian led 27-0 with an 18-0 streak in the second quarter.

In the third, the Guardians tacked on a 14-0 burst.

Down the stretch, the Wolverines managed to avoid the shutout — matching GV Christian with six points apiece in the fourth.

West Wendover’s only points were actually posted by the defense, senior Osvaldo Carrillo picking up and a fumble and going for a scoop-and-score on a loose ball forced by senior Teague Neilson.

Offensively, the Wolverines limited to less than 100 yards of total offense — throwing for 125 but rushing for minus-32 yards on 25 carries.

Freshman quarterback AJ Griffith completed 7-of-11 passes for 109 yards but threw three interceptions.

Sophomore Esteban Correa completed 1-for-2 for 13 yards, and Carrillo threw a three-yard pass on his lone attempt.

Junior Tavian Gonzalez led the rushing attack with 22 yards on eight carries, and senior Jorge Rodriguez gained nine yards on his only tote.

In the passing game, freshman Nick Cervantes reeled in a team-high three catches for a roster-best 46 yards.

Sophomore Brannum Graham caught two balls for 35 yards, junior Abraham Salazar snagged two passes for 16 yards and Carrillo’s lone grab went for 14 yards.

On defense, sophomore Andres Trujillo made a team-high six tackles — senior Damian Saucedo following with five stops.

Salazar notched four stuffs, and Griffith and Gonzalez added three apiece.

Sophomore Davian Morales and senior Elden Neaman recorded two tackles each.

The defense was capped with a stop apiece for Neilson, Rodriguez, senior Ruben Velasquez and Graham.

Versus White Pine

The Wolverines (0-1) were set to play on the road against White Pine at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, in Ely.