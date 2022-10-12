Wolverines win first football game

WEST WENDOVER — After four unsuccessful trips to the gridiron, the West Wendover football team finally nailed down its first victory of the season.

The Wolverines — after blowout losses to Lincoln County (48-8), Incline (49-0), North Tahoe (41-0) and Yerington (69-0) — improved to 1-4 on the year and 1-3 in league play of the Division 2A North with a 20-14 home victory over winless Silver Stage.

Senior quarterback Jayce Peterson was efficient with the football, completing 20-of-24 passes for 134 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and rushing 11 times for 73 yards.

As a team, the West Wendover ran the ball extremely well for 262 yards on 40 carries with two TDs.

Junior Teague Neilson ran eight times for 57 yards, and sophomore Tavian Gonzalez picked up 40 yards on five touches and notched a touchdown.

Sophomore Manuel Trujillo gained 33 yards on four attempts, junior Jorge Rodriguez carried six times for 32 yards and senior Tristen Valdez finished with 27 yards and a touchdown on six totes.

The air attack was balanced, six players posting receptions.

Senior Aaron Dominguez caught a team-high six balls for 44 yards, and Neilson pulled down five passes for 38 yards.

Rodriguez finished with three receptions for 18 yards, while senior Adrian Piedra tallied two catches for 18 yards and a TD.

Gonzalez and freshman Jose Benitez each closed with two grabs for eight yards.

On defense, Trujillo notched a team-high nine tackles — two for losses — and Gonzalez recorded seven stops and two sacks.

Valdez posted two of his six tackles in the backfield and made a sack, Peterson finished with six stops (two for losses) and junior Ruben Velasquez also tallied six stuffs.

Freshman Branum Graham and sophomore Abraham Salazar both closed with five tackles and an INT, Rodriguez and Neilson also booking five stops.

Senior Ryker Carter and freshman Isaac Sweat each finished with four tackles and one for a loss, and the Wolverines gained three tackles apiece by Dominguez, senior Joey Salas, senior Jorge Contreras and Benitez.

Piedra, freshman Esteban Correa and senior Eric Gonzalez booked two tackles each, and the defense was rounded off with a stop apiece for senior Victor Audiffred and junior Yair Cordova.

Up Next

The Wolverines will play the Mustangs at 7 p.m. Thursday, in Lovelock.