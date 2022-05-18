Dwyer earns 2nd-Team All-State honor — Elko 4th at 3A Nevada State Boys Golf Championships

PAHRUMP — After the second round of the Division 3A Nevada State Boys Golf Championships, the Elko Indians finished the day right where they began.

On Tuesday, at Mountain Falls Golf Club, in Pahrump, the Indians posted a fourth-place 363 — Wednesday’s second and final-round score nearly identical at 365.

With a two-round total of 728, Elko ranked fourth — 10 strokes behind Fernley’s third0place 718 (348, 370).

Truckee took its game to a level that no team could match, putting together rounds of 335 and 339 — winning the state championship with a two-day total of 674 for a 26-stroke victory over second-place Pahrump Valley.

The Trojans tallied a smooth 700 with similar scores of 346 and 354.

Behind Elko, Boulder City rounded out the five-team field with a two-day card of 750 on rounds of 380 and 370.

Individually, Elko senior Brandon Dwyer brought back a 2nd-Team All-State selection with a two-round total of 175 — the final score for all-state recognition — posting rounds of 85 and 90.

Junior Scott Hutnyak was as close as possible to an all-state nod, tying for 13th place with a two-round total of 176 — following his first-round 89 with an impressive 87 in round two.

Atop the leaderboard was Truckee senior Gabe Smith, who capped his career with a state title — winning at least a share of every high school tournament of the season — opening an 18-stroke victory with a two-round total of 144, shooting even-par.

He was four-over par in the first round (76) but increased his lead with an incredible four-under 68 on the final day.

North Valleys senior Easton Perez (an individual qualifier) capped his career with a second-place 162 — postings identical cards of 81 — and Legacy’s Vincent Kyle Forbes won a tiebreaker for third place with a 163 on rounds of 83 and 80 as an individual.

Truckee junior Reed Loper fell to fourth after the tiebreaker process with a 163 of his own — going 82 and 81 — and Lowry sophomore Landon Esquivel, another individual qualifier, closed out the top-five with a total of 167 on rounds of 82 and 85.

The 1st-Team All-State selections were finished off by the sixth-place 167 from Boulder City’s Kasen Moore, who went the clubhouse with cards of 82 and 85 as well.

Fernley sophomore Jacob Holmes booked the first 2nd-Team All-State selection with a seventh-place 170 on rounds of 82 and 88, sophomore teammate Noah Davis following a stroke later with a 171 on days of 86 and 85 for eighth.

A pair of 3A North individual qualifiers tied for ninth and 10th, Lowry senior Cal Peters and South Tahoe senior Liam Molesworth each carding 174s — Peters shooting 88 and 86 and Molesworth posting a 92 and bouncing back with an 82.

Along Dwyer’s 175, Fernley junior Kaden Stanger split 11th and 12th with a 175 of his own — closing out the 2nd-Team All-State golfers — also going 85 and 90.

For the Indians, senior Andoni shot the team’s third-best score — posting a 94 and a 99 for a two-round tally of 193 — placing 23rd overall.

Senior Kevin Tanner was two strokes back with a 195 — carding rounds of 95 and 100 — finishing in a tie for 24th and 25th.

Senior Connor Cooper closed the tourney with a 200-even, opening with a 102 and closing with a 98 for 28th place.

After a first-round 126, sophomore Jayce Harkness made a 12-stroke improvement for a second-round 114 and finished with a 240 — finishing in 41st place.

