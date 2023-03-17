ELKO — In 2022, the Elko boys golf team placed fourth at the 3A state tournament but graduated but graduated four of its members from the squad.

Despite the departures of 2nd-Team All-State golfer Brandon Dwyer, Andoni Fesenmaier, Kevin Tanner and Connor Cooper, head coach Colin Oke — in his first season as the boys coach — is optimistic about the potential of his team for the upcoming season.

“We had a lot of seniors leave, but we have talent and the kids have been working hard,” he said.

Oke said that now-seniors Scott Hutnyak and Will Marma have assumed leadership roles and are pushing everyone to return to state.

As a junior, Hutnyak was one position away from a 2nd-Team All-State selection — finishing 13th with a two-day card of 176 with rounds of 89 and 87.

The Indians also return junior Jayce Harkness, who ranked 41st at state as a sophomore with a collective 240 on rounds of 140 and 126.

On Monday, the Indians took part in an icebreaker completion against Fernley, Lowry and Spring Creek — in Winnemucca — finishing third with a four-card total of 405.

Hutnyak posted Elko’s best score with a 92, Marma following with a 102.

Now-senior Kellen Seipp shot a 106, and the team scoring was capped with a 106 from Harkness.

In non-qualifying totals, sophomore Kaleb Nielson notched a 108 and junior Chase Allsup carded a 124.

The Indians also played a previous round on Winnemucca’s course, its first taste of outdoor play since last season.

“I’d like to thank Winnemucca’s course for letting play a round at no charge. It let us get outside, and their hospitality helped us out a lot,” Oke said.

The weather has been a challenge for the Indians, who began practices in the science building and finally got to hit some balls into nets in the parking lot of Ruby View Golf Course — baring the elements of cold and wind — and have been hitting foam balls into nets and Flag View Intermediate School.

“Right now, we are focusing on the mechanics of their swings — which are coming along,” Oke said. “But, it’s different when they have played outside and get in a bunker or something like that because you can’t practice those things right now. They looked OK for their first time out. They haven’t seen grass since November.”

On Thursday, the Indians sent their JV team to Wendover — winning the 2A tournament with team score of 438.

Junior Bernard Fesenmaier paced the team with a sub-100 round of 97, sophomore Logan Inskeep also sliding under the century mark with a 99.

Freshman Gabriel Bair posted Elko’s third-best card with a 113, and freshman Landon Carroll closed out the top-four scoring with a 129.

In a non-qualifying total, freshman Andre Taylor went to the clubhouse with a 136.

3A North Openers

Elko’s varsity will swing into action in the 3A North openers at noon Monday, in Dayton, and finish the back-to-back with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at 10 a.m. Tuesday, in Fernley.