FERNLEY — After a delay due to weather, the Division 3A North boys golf season got underway.

On March 27, the first event of the year took place in Dayton, the second tournament taking place March 28, in Fernley.

All in all, Elko fared fairly well — the Indians ranking fourth in Dayton and third in Fernley — Spring Creek placing fifth in the first tourney but falling to sixth in the second.

Dayton

In the season opener, South Tahoe posted a remarkable score on a difficult course — shocking the league with a 345 for the team victory.

Fernley was second with a 349, Truckee finishing third with a 358.

The Indians shot a 371 for fourth place, narrowly edging the Spartans’ fifth-place 374.

Lowry was sixth with a 389, Fallon followed in seventh with a 392 and Dayton closed the eight-team field with a collective card of 430.

Individually for the local golfers, Elko was paced by an 85 from senior Scott Hutnyak — Spring Creek led with an 87 from junior Jacob Hansen-Oke.

For the Indians, senior Will Marma carded an 89.

The Spartans gained a 95 from sophomore Gavin Carter, the team scoring rounded with a pair of 96s for senior Albert Goicoechea and junior Jaron Johnson.

Elko’s team total was capped with a 98 from sophomore Logan Inskeep and a 99 by senior Kellen Seipp.

In non-qualifying scores, Spring Creek senior Andoni Lopategui posted a 109, Elko sophomore Kaleb Nielsen notched a 115, junior teammate Bernard Fesenmaier rounded off the Indians' roster with a 116 and senior Colton Browne closed out the Spartans’ roster with a 119.

Fernley

In the second league tournament, Fernley and Truckee jumped to first — sharing the best scores with matching rounds of 348.

Elko climbed to third with a total of 375, while South Tahoe — Monday’s champion — fell to fourth and Lowry rounded out the top-five with a card of 379.

In sixth, Spring Creek shot a 384 — the field capped by a seventh-place 388 from Fallon and an eighth-place 451 for Dayton.

Of the local golfers, Marma and Hansen-Oke led Elko and Spring Creek, respectively, with matching sub-90 cards of 89.

For the Indians, Fesenmaier made a huge improvement — shaving 23 strokes — shooting a 93.

Hutnyak posted Elko’s third-best round with a 95, Carter tallying Spring Creek’s second-best score with a 95 of his own.

Inskeep capped Elko’s top-four scoring with a 98, Browne showing tremendous improvement and trimming 20 strokes off his Dayton score with a 99 for the Spartans’ third-best round.

Spring Creek’s top-four scoring was rounded out with a 101 from Goicoechea.

In non-qualifying totals, Nielson posted a 102 and Seipp capped Elko’s roster with a 103 — Johnson closing out the Spartan’s roster with a 103 as well.

Lopategui withdrew from the Fernley tournament.

Up Next

Elko and Spring Creek will play the third and fourth events of the 3A North season in another back-to-back during the Lowry and Fallon tournaments at 10 a.m. April 17, in Winnemucca, and at 10 a.m. April 18, in Fallon.