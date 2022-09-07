Elko climbs to 4th

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ELKO — Coming off a 6th-place 511 on Tuesday in the Division 3A North girls golf opener, Elko made a vast improvement Wednesday in their home tournament.

During the Lady Indians’ tourney, they shaved 49 strokes off their season-opening score — climbing two spots to fourth in the team standings and 13 strokes from a third-place finish — posting a 462 on Wednesday, at Ruby View Golf Course.

Douglas — which is highly likely to run the table — backed up its round-winning 349 on Tuesday with a lights-out 316 for a 131-stroke victory over second-place South Tahoe’s 447.

Truckee ranked third with a 449, and the Lady Indians were fourth with a 462.

Lowry closed out the top-five with a 470, Fernley finished sixth at 486 and Dayton rounded off the field with a seventh-place 559.

Spring Creek — which took fifth on Tuesday in its home opener — only had three girls who scored on Wednesday, one player withdrawing after the third hole.

Individually, the Lady Tigers went first through fifth.

Abby Miller won the event with a one-over par 73, Giana Zinke — the champion in Spring Creek — followed in second with a 76 and Madison Frisby closed out the medal positions with a third-place 81.

Abbigail Detsch finished fourth and capped the team scoring with an 86, and Mackenzie Willis closed off the top-five with a non-qualifying 88.

For Lowry, Katie Cassinelli led the way with a sixth-place 90 — Truckee’s Ashley Estabrook pacing the Lady Wolverines with a seventh-place 93.

Katharine Winer led Elko with a 93 and tied for eighth and ninth place with Douglas’ Logan Karwoski, who capped the Lady Tigers’ roster.

Fernley’s Nadia Velasquez finished out the top-10 with a 95, the last sub-100 round carded in the field.

Spring Creek was led by Hazel Zastrow with a 105 — which was seven-strokes better than her 112 average from last season — and Megan Dwyer posted a personal-best 108 for Elko’s second best round.

Stacia Lydon tallied the Lady Spartans’ second-best round with a 124, and Kaitlyn Fox notched the Lady Indians’ third-best round with a 125.

Leona Sharp went to the clubhouse with a 127 for Spring Creek’s third-best card, McKenzie Smith withdrawing after the third round due to a back injury.

Elko’s scoring was rounded off with a 136 by Maguire Shippy.

In non-qualifying totals, the Lady Indians’ roster was closed out with a 138 from Rhiannon Worline and a 142 by Hailey Seibold.

Up Next

The Division 3A North programs will be off next week and begin the second series of back-to-backs, playing at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Dayton Valley Golf Course, and at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Fernley Golf Course.

