Elko finishes 4th in Dayton

DAYTON — On Tuesday, the Elko girls golf team backed up a fourth-place finish its home tournament with another fourth during Dayton’s event.

The Lady Indians shot a collective 498 on one of the toughest courses in the 3A North, 37 strokes higher than their 461 at Ruby View Golf Course.

Douglas was 24 strokes higher than its Elko tourney total of 316 but still opened a 128-stroke margin of victory over second-place South Tahoe.

Truckee rounded out the top-three with a card of 482.

Dayton ranked fourth with a total of 503, Fernley finished out the top-five with a mark of 512 and Lowry followed in sixth with a card of 526.

Spring Creek took seventh place with a team score of 538, and Fallon closed out the eight-team field with a total of 542.

Individually, Douglas sophomore Giana Zinke won her second tournament in three tries with a round of 78 — opening an eight-stroke lead.

Sophomore teammate Madison Frisby and Fernley junior Nadia Velasquez split second place with matching cards of 86.

Dayton’s Harmony Rhynes posted a fourth-place 87 on her home course, and fifth place was shared by a pair of 88s from Douglas junior Abbigail Detsch and senior Abby Miller — capping the scoring for the Lady Tigers.

In non-qualifying total, Douglas sophomore Mackenzie Willis went to the clubhouse with a seventh-place 96 and junior teammate Logan Karwoski took eighth with a 98.

Lowry sophomore Katie Cassinelli and Truckee senior Ashley Estabrook rounded out the top-10 with matching rounds of 100.

For Elko, junior Katharine Winer led the way with a 106 — followed by a 120 from senior teammate Megan Dwyer.

Spring Creek was paced by a 122 from junior Hazel Zastrow, and Elko’s Kaitlyn Fox finished the round with a 132.

For the Lady Spartans, McKenzie Smith and Cheydan Jones each carded 134.

Elko’s Bianca Luna closed out the team scoring for the Lady Indians with a 140, and Hailey Seibold notched a 142 in a non-scoring total.

The scoring for Spring Creek and the roster were rounded off with a 148 by junior Leona Sharp, and Elko’s roster was capped with a 166 from Miley Simons.

Up Next

The fourth 3A North girls golf tourney of the season will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, in Fernley.