Elko, Spring Creek shoot season bests — Winer, Zastrow qualify for 3A state tournament

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California — Neither Elko or Spring Creek qualified for the Division 3A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships, but each managed to book an individual golfer in the big dance — juniors Katharine Winer and Hazel Zastrow punching their tickets to the final tourney of the year.

On Tuesday, the Division 3A North girls golf season drew to a close — the Lady Indians ranking fifth in the year-end standings and two spots from a state berth, the Lady Spartans winding up seventh.

However, both squads closed the year on a high note — each shooting season-best rounds.

In South Tahoe’s tournament, Elko ranked fifth with a season-low 430 and Spring Creek followed in sixth with a season-best 435.

Douglas ran the league table and won its eighth tournament in eight tries with a 328, South Tahoe took second with a season-best 422 —94 strokes off the pace — and Lowry finished third with a score of 426.

Truckee ranked fourth on the heel of a season-best 427, clinching the third and final berth to the state tournament as the third-place team in the year-end standings behind Douglas and South Tahoe.

Behind Elko and Spring Creek, Fernley placed seventh in Tuesday’s tournament with a round of 441 for a season best and Dayton closed out the eight-team field with a 555.

Individually, Douglas sophomore Giana Zinke claimed at least of first place for the fifth sixth team in eight tries with a round of 80.

Senior Abby Miller split first place with an 80 of her own, and sophomore Madison Frisby gave the Lady Tigers a one-two-three finish with a third-place 81 — just one shot off the lead.

Zastrow brought her A-game with a fourth-place 85, breaking her previous personal-best round by 18 strokes.

Senior Mackenzie Willis closed the team scoring for Douglas with a fifth-place 87.

In sixth and seventh, Lowry sophomore Katie Cassinelli and Fallon junior Hannah Benjamin went to the clubhouse with matching cards of 88.

In non-scoring totals, Douglas junior Logan Karwoski placed eighth with a sub-90 round of 89 and junior Abbigail Detsch finished ninth with a 90-even.

Winer closed out the top-10 and tied her career best with a 93, matching the score she set during Elko’s tournament at Ruby View Golf Course.

Junior Kaitlyn Fox shot second for the Lady Indians with a career-best 111, and Elko’s team scoring was capped with a 113 from both senior Megan Dwyer and junior Rhiannon Worline — Worline setting a personal best.

For the Lady Spartans, sophomore Cheydan Jones carded their second-best round with a 113 as well for a career best.

Junior Evelyn Bright gave Spring Creek its third-best card with a personal-best 118, and the team scoring was rounded off with a 119 from the clubs of junior Leona Sharp for another career-best round.

In non-scoring totals, Elko sophomore Bianca Luna finished the year with a 119 — senior Stacia Lydon and junior McKenzie Smith rounding out Spring Creek’s roster with a pair of 126s.

Elko’s team was capped with a career-best 131.

Individual State Qualifiers

Cassinelli led the individual state qualifiers with an average round of 86.8 in her top-six tournaments, winning Lowry’s home tournament with a 78.

Fernley junior Nadia Velasquez had the second-best average of state qualifiers from teams that did not qualify for state, averaging 90.3 strokes per round and setting her season best with an 83 in Winnemucca.

Winer notched the third-best average of individual qualifiers with 100.3 strokes per round, tallying a 93 in Elko’s and South Tahoe’s tournament.

Zastrow was fourth among the individual qualifiers with an average round of 103.3 strokes, booking her career-best 85 on Tuesday.

For Fallon, Benjamin tallied an average round of 103.5 strokes for fifth among the individual qualifiers — Lowry freshman Lainey Novacek averaging 108.5 in her top-sox tournaments and going for career-best 100s on back-to-back days in Truckee and South Tahoe.

1st-Team All-League

Of the 1st-Team All-League golfers, only one came from a program other than Douglas.

Zinke was the League MVP with 99 points, Miller ranked second in the standings with 90 points and Frisby finished third with 84 points.

Cassinelli was the lone non-Douglas golfer on the 1st-Team All-League squad, placing fourth in the league with 73 points.

Willis was fifth with 65 points, and the Detsch capped the top-six with 63.5 points.

2nd-Team All-League

Karwoski was seventh in the league with 55.5 points, Velasquez finished eight with 49.5 points and Truckee senior Ashley Estabrook placed ninth with 38.5 points.

Winer closed out the top-10 with 24 points, and Zastrow followed in 11th with 21 points.

Benjamin rounded off the 2nd-Team All-League golfers with 16.5 points.

State Tournament

The Division 3A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships will begin with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Genoa Lakes Golf Club, round two teeing off at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.