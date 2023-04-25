ELKO — Monday and Tuesday were a battle of ties in the 3A North boys golf tournaments.

In Spring Creek, Elko shared the top score with Truckee — both teams posting scores of 351 — the Indians winning the tiebreaker with their fifth card.

On Tuesday, at Ruby View Golf Course, the Indians lit up their home course with a season-best 326.

But, Fernley also notched its season-best score with a 326 of its own — the Vaqueros winning the tiebreaker with a better score from their fifth member, leaving Elko in second.

Truckee finished third with a 339, Lowry ranked fourth with a 363 and Fallon rounded out the top-five with a 370.

Spring Creek fell from fourth to sixth with a team total of 373, North Valleys followed in seventh at 377, South Tahoe was eighth with a 382 and Dayton closed out the nine-team field with a 417.

On Monday, Elko senior Scott Hutnyak posted a three-stroke lead with an 82 for first place.

His attempt to repeat on back-to-back days with a tooth-and-nail battle.

On Tuesday, Hutnyak shot a career-low, 2-over-par 73 — needing a four-hole playoff to seal his victory in as many days.

However, Fernley’s Jacob Holmes also tallied a 73 — forcing a playoff.

On the par-4 fourth, Holmes and Hutnyak each shot par — turning around and playing the par-4 ninth.

On the second playoff hole, Hutnyak and Holmes both went for a bogey.

Playing the first hole for the second time in the playoff and the third time of the day, Hutnyak bombed his drive — nearly chipping in but lipping out from about 30 yards.

Holmes hit iron off the box and saw hit approach shot and run out nearly 30-feet past the hole.

Shooting first, Holmes dead-eyed and sank a birdie putt from around 26-feet for a birdie.

Hutnyak found the bottom of the cup with his birdie putt from about 3-feet, sending the clash back to the ninth for the second time in four holes.

From the box, Hutnyak pushed his tee shot off the left of tree line in the rough.

Holmes went with less-than driver and smashed his drive down the middle.

From the rough, Hutnyak knocked his approach over the trees and onto the green — leaving a tricky 15-foot bender from the side and back down the hill for his birdie look.

Holmes’ iron the middle of the fairway was well struck and left about half as much length for birdie as Hutnyak’s putt, also needing the play the bend from the opposite side of the hole.

On his putt, Hutnyak used enough speed to kill some of the bend but flirted with pushing the shot well past the hole if he missed.

Dead-center, his putt hit the stick and dropped for a birdie.

Needing one putt for another tie, Holmes did not play enough break and started his attempt a little low — the ball not staying high enough, sliding underneath and beyond the cup.

After four playoff holes and numerous great shots from both golfers, Hutnyak claimed the victory — Holmes taking second.

Elko senior Will Marma shot a career-best 76 for third place, and Lowry’s Landon Esquivel followed in fourth with a 77.

Fernley’s Noah Davis and Truckee’s Luke Brown shared fifth and sixth with matching cards of 82.

A five-way logjam capped the top-10; Fernley’s Caden Stanger, Truckee’s Reed Loper, Truckee’s Drew Drollinger, North Valleys’ Derek Hester and South Tahoe’s Jonny Womack each going to the clubhouse with matching cards of 84.

Locally, senior Kellen Seipp gave the Indians their third-best round with an 88 — sophomore Kaleb Nielsen closing out the qualifying score for Elko with an 89.

Sophomore Gavin Carter led Spring Creek for the second-consecutive day with a round of 90, and senior Daniel Mendez gave the Spartans their second-best score with a 91.

In non-qualifying totals, Elko’s roster was rounded out with a 94 by junior Bernard Fesenmaier and a 96 from junior Jayce Harkness.

Spring Creek’s top-four scoring was capped with a pair of 96s off the clubs of seniors Charlie Wright and Justin Esparza.

With non-qualifying scores, the Spartans’ roster was closed out with a 107 from junior Jaron Johnson and senior Albert Goicoechea.

The Division 3A North boys golf season is approaching, the slate coming to a close with a pair of tournaments at 11 a.m. Monday, at Genoa Lakes Golf Club, and 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Sierra Sage Golf Course.