WASHOE CITY — At the Division 3A Nevada State Boys Golf Championships, Elko ended the final round in the same position as it closed the first.

The Indians were strokes off the lead with a first-round 362 on Tuesday, at Toiyabe Golf Club, in Washoe City, and tied for fourth in the second round a 368 — ranking fourth in the team standings with a two-round total of 730.

Truckee won the 3A state title by 10 strokes with a two-day card of 698 — shooting 352 and 346 — Fernley finishing as the runner-up with a total of 708 on rounds of 360 and 348.

Legacy was third with a 714, posting a 360 in round one and a 354 in round two.

Behind Elko, Pahrump Valley rounded out the top-five with a 736 — notching a 368 on both days — and Boulder City closed the six-team field with a 749 (378 and 371).

Individually, Legacy’s Vincent Kyle Forbes won the state title with a 154 on rounds of 75 and 79 — finishing seven strokes ahead of Fernley’s Jacob Holmes’ 161 (83 and 78).

Truckee’s Reed Loper was third with a 162 — shooting a pair of 81s — and teammate Luke Brown followed in fourth with a 167 on a rounds of 86 and 81.

Elko senior Scott Hutnyak capped his career with a 1st-Team All-State selection, rounding out the top-five with a two-round tally of 168 — going 87 on the first day and coming back with an 81 in round two.

Lowry’s Landon Esquivel was sixth with a 170 (84 and 86), and North Valleys’ Derek Hester finished off the 1st-Team All-State golfers with a seventh-place 172 (85 and 87).

As a sophomore, Elko’s Kaleb Nielson was one spot from a 1st-Team All-State nod — taking eighth with a 174 — opening with an 86 and closing with an 88.

Legacy’s Kaeden Habig placed ninth with a 175, going for an 88 and an 87.

The 2nd-Team All-State golfers were finished with a three-way tie for 10th on two-day totals of 176: Boulder City’s Agustin Acosta (87 and 89), Moapa Valley’s Cash Keller (89 and 87) and Pahrump Valley’s Carter Nygaard (88 in both rounds).

For the Indians, senior Kellen Seipp posted the team’s third-best score and tied for 26th with a two-round total of 192 on matching cards of 96.

Senior Will Marma ranked 33rd with a 198 on rounds of 94 and 104, junior Bernard Fesenmaier was 37th with a 202 with days of 95 and 107 and sophomore Logan Inskeep finished 40th with a 209 — carding 106 in the first round and 103 in the second.