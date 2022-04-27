Indians 3rd, Dwyer 4th in home tourney

ELKO — On Tuesday, during its home tournament, the Elko boys golf team went a long way toward helping itself to a potential position in the state tournament.

Following a third-place finish Monday, at Spring Creek Golf Course, the Indians ranked third once again at Ruby View Golf Course.

Elko shot a 366 as a team, trailing champion Truckee’s 340 and Fernley’s runner-up 360.

The Indians fended off fourth-place Lowry (367) by a single stroke, and South Tahoe closed out the top-five with a collective 390.

Fallon ranked sixth with a 406, Soring Creek took seventh with a 411 and Dayton finished off the scoring teams with an eighth-place 474.

Individually, Truckee senior Gabe Smith made it eight-for-eight — claiming at least a share of the win in every tournament of the season with a 71.

Fernley sophomore Jacob Holmes was second and 10-strokes back with an 81, and Truckee junior Reed Loper rounded out the medalists with a third-place 82.

Locally, Elko senior Brandon Dwyer led the pack with a fourth-place 83.

Fifth and sixth places were shared on matching rounds of 85 from South Tahoe senior Liam Molesworth and North Valleys senior Easton Perez, and seventh went to an 86 from Lowry sophomore Landon Esquivel.

Fernley sophomore Noah Davis was eighth with an 88, and ninth and 10th were split by Elko senior Andoni Fesenmaier and Lowry senior Cal Peters — who each carded a 90.

Freshman Kaleb Nielson gave the Indians their third-best round with a 96, senior teammate Brayden Gottfried following a stroke later with a 87 and capping Elko’s top-four scoring.

For the Spartans, sophomore Jaron Johnson paced the team with a sub-100 total of 99.

In a non-qualifying score, Elko senior Kevin Tanner posted a 100-even.

The second-best round for Spring Creek was a 103 from the clubs of junior Daniel Mendez, the third-best day going to junior Zeke Allen on a 104 and freshman Gavin Carter closing out the qualifying scoring with a 105.

Elko’s roster was finished on a 105 by senior Connor Cooper.

Spring Creek’s team was rounded off with matching totals of 109 juniors Albert Goicoechea and Andoni Lopategui.

Up Next

The 3A North programs will compete in South Tahoe’s tournament at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Genoa Lakes Golf Club, and close out the regular season in the Whittell Invitational at 11 a.m. Thursday, on the famed Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

