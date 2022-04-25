Indians 3rd, Spartans 5th in Spring Creek tournament

SPRING CREEK — On Monday, both the Elko and Spring Creek boys golf teams had respectable showings.

In the seventh Division 3A North tournament of the year, Elko took third place with a team score of 370 — four strokes out of second — and the Spartans notched their best finish of the year with a season-best score of 403 on their home course.

Truckee ranked first as a team by a wide margin, opening a 29-stroke lead with a 347.

Lowry placed second with a 366, fending off the Indians’ 370.

Fernley finished fourth with a 372 — two strokes from third — and the Spartans capped the top-five with their 403.

South Tahoe was sixth with a 405 — two strokes behind Spring Creek — and Fallon took seventh with a 416.

Dayton closed out the eight-team field with a 499.

Individually, Truckee senior Gabe Smith tallied his seventh victory in as many tries — notching the only sub-80 round of the day with a 78.

There was a three-way tie for second place between South Tahoe senior Liam Molesworth, Fernley’s sophomore Noah Davis and Truckee junior Reed Loper — who each posted scores of 83.

In a one-hole playoff, the trio played the par-4 first hole — Loper winning the playoff and second place overall, Davis taking third and Molesworth finishing fourth.

Lowry went five-six, as sophomore Landon Esquivel tallied an 86 and senior teammate Cal Peters carded an 88.

Truckee sophomore Luke Brown placed seventh with a 90-even.

Elko senior Brandon Dwyer and freshman teammate Kaleb Nielson led the Indians with matching rounds of 91, splitting eighth, ninth and 10th with North Valleys’ Easton Perez.

Senior Andoni Fesenmaier gave Elko its third-best score with a 93, and the Indians’ top-four scoring closed with a 95 from senior Brayden Gottfried.

The Spartans were paced by a 97 from sophomore Jaron Johnson.

In non-qualifying totals, Elko’s roster was rounded out with a 99 by senior Kevin Tanner and a 101 from senior Connor Cooper.

Spring Creek’s top-four scoring ended with matching scores from three golfers — junior Daniel Mendez, junior Andoni Lopategui and freshman Gavin Carter all posting rounds of 102.

With non-qualifying scores, the Spartans’ roster was closed off with a 108 by junior Zeke Allen and a 115 from junior Albert Goicoechea.

Up Next

The 3A North programs will finish the fourth set of back-to-back tournaments in the eighth league event of the season, Elko’s tourney swinging off at 9 a.m. Tuesday, at Ruby View Golf Course.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.