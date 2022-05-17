Indians 4th, Dwyer 8th after 1st round of state tournament

PAHRUMP — Following the first round of the Division 3A Nevada State Boys Golf Championships, Elko ranked fourth and one its members posted a top-10 effort.

On Tuesday, at Mountain Falls Golf Club, the Indians ranked fourth out of five teams with a collective card of 363, shooting 75-over par.

Truckee led the field by 11 strokes with a 47-over 335, hometown Pahrump Valley was second with a 58-over 346 and Fernley closed out the top-three with a 60-over 348.

Behind Elko, Boulder City closed out the five-team field with a 92-over 380.

Individually, the Indians were led by an eighth-place 85 — 13-over par — by senior Brandon Dwyer.

He was nine-strokes back of the four-over 76 pace set by leader Gabe Smith — of Truckee — who won at least a share of every 3A North tournament of the season.

North Valleys’ Easton Perez, an individual qualifier, shot a nine-over 81 for second place and was five strokes behind Smith.

There was a major logjam for third place, four players carding 10-over rounds of 82 — the number set by Fernley’s Jacob Holmes, Lowry’s Landon Esquivel — another individual qualifier — Truckee’s Reed Loper and Pahrump Valley’s Kasen Moore.

In seventh, Legacy’s Vincent Kyle Forbes — an individual golfer — went to the clubhouse with an 83, 11-over par.

Dwyer’s 85 split ninth place with Fernley’s Kaden Stanger, who also shot 13-over for a score of 85.

Fernley’s Noah Davis and Pahrump Valley’s Carter Nygaard rounded out the top-10, posting matching 14-over rounds of 86.

As for Elko’s team, junior Scott Hutnyak posted the second-best score for the Indians — ranking 18th with a 17-over 89.

Senior Andoni Fesenmaier was just outside the top-20 in 21st with a 22-over 94, and senior Kevin Tanner closed out the qualifying scoring for the Indians with a 23-over 95 — splitting 22nd four ways.

In non-qualifying totals, senior Connor Cooper carded a 30-over 102 for 32nd place and sophomore Jayce Harkness rounded off the roster at 126 — 54-over par — in 41st place.

Round Two

The second and final round of the Division 3A Nevada State Boys Golf Championships will tee off at 8 a.m. Wednesday, at Mountain Falls Golf Club, in Pahrump.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.